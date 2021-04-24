ENTERTAINMENT

98 More Air Passengers Flee Assam Hospital To Escape Virus Test

A complete of 98 air passengers fled a hospital to keep away from obligatory COVID-19 testing, an official stated.

Silchar (Assam):

A complete of 98 air passengers fled a hospital to keep away from obligatory COVID-19 testing after touchdown at Silchar airport in Assam’s Cachar district, a well being division official stated on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday, two days after 385 air passengers created dysfunction on the airport and a hospital and fled with out present process the take a look at.

The Assam authorities has made it obligatory for all air passengers arriving within the state to endure free Speedy Antigen Take a look at adopted by an RT-PCR take a look at for Rs 500 even when the report of the RAT comes detrimental.

The passengers are examined on the Kumbhirgram Airport in Silchar and the close by Tikol Mannequin Hospital.

On Friday, altogether 511 passengers landed on the airport by varied flights, and 76 amongst them had been exempted from testing as they had been transit passengers going to different northeastern states, the well being division official Suman Choudhury, advised PTI.

Whereas 337 passengers had been examined on the Tikal Mannequin Hospital the place six examined constructive for COVID-19 virus, the remaining 98 fled, the official stated.

The matter is underneath investigation, Ms Choudhury stated.

Some passengers alleged that the testing system was not on top of things on the hospital whereas a number of others complained overpayment Rs 500 for the RTPCR take a look at, Ms Choudhury stated.

There have been additionally complaints that the passengers had been taken from the airport to the hospital in overcrowded buses, violating the social distancing norm.

Earlier on Wednesday, 385 passengers fled to flee the obligatory COVID-19 testing.

The Silchar Airport director stated in an announcement later stated that the incident didn’t happen contained in the airport and no passenger has “escaped from safety checks or the designated space at passenger’s terminal constructing”.

