Friendship turned into a love story #Riansh Episode 69 – TMT Updates

The episode starts with Riddhima still being surprised from Vansh’s surprised decision.

She was looking at him in a surprised way.

Riddhima: Hiding stuff from your wife wasn’t being in our marriage vows Vansh! I think that my presence in Manali’s trip isn’t that important.

Vansh has looked at Riddhima in a surprising way.



Vansh: Oh! Interesting, very interesting! I can observe that the wife has got irritated so much!

He was smiling at her in an irritating way.



Then he has gotten out from his place.

He stands beside Angre and Kabir.



Kabir, Vansh and Angre have signed to each other.

They have decided to irritate Riddhima more.

Vansh( in an irritating and pretending way): Okay sweetheart as you wish. If you don’t want to go with us at that trip, we will not force you.

Angre: Actually, it will be a very enjoyable thing as the trip will be just for boys and we will be able to do many things.

Kabir was looking Riddhima in a smiling and irritating way.



Kabir: I’m sure that we will do so many stuff guys without having any females with us.

The 3 of them were smiling so much to irritate Riddhima more.

Riddhima has looked at them in a very annoyed and irritated way.



She has came near them.

Then she has pushed them in annoyed way.

Riddhima( being annoyed): Really?! Do the 3 of you think that you all will easily be able to get rid of me?! No my dearest gang, of course I will be in that trip and I will punish you all for irritating me that much.

Then she has looked at Vansh in a challenging way.



Riddhima: Especially you Mr. husband. You have irritated me so much and I will not leave you.

He has looked at her in a very cute and innocent expressions.



Then he has pulled her towards him in a romantic way.



He starts playing with hair to minimize her anger.



Vansh: You look so hot when you are looking as an angry bird like that. You got to be more and more attractive.

He was making her very close to him while saying those words.



Vansh: Please just relax and calm down as I was just joking. I was wanting to see how my wife could react when I will irritate her.

She has looked at him in a speculating and irritating way.



Riddhima: So do you are happy now seeing me that irritated?!

He has kissed her near her eye.



He was wanting to make her calm down and relaxed by being very close to her.

What he has done has made her a kind of shy.

He has looked at her in an smiling way.



Vansh: Do you are still irritated?

She has just smiled at Vansh.



She nods her head in a refusing way.

Then she has hugged him very tightly.



She has whispered on his ear.

Riddhima: You always know how to vanish all my anger in a very special way.

He also has whispered on her ear.

Vansh: I will always have my own ways in pleasing my lovely wife.

They both have smiled while still hugging each other.

At that moment, Ishani has interrupted the gang’s meeting while she was being very shocked and surprised.

Ishani( being shocked): Guys, there is a very shocking news and you all have to know it now.

She was being so panicked.



Everyone has got panicked from Ishani’s words and face reaction.

Vansh: What has happened Ishani? Why you are looking that much shocked and surprised?!

Kabir( in a worried way): Are you fine Ishani?? Does anything bad has happened with you?? What is that shocking news?

Ishani was being silent and she was just still looking very worried.

Riddhima has came near Ishani.

She has putted her hand above Ishani’s shoulder.

Riddhima( in a caring way): Ishani darling, what has happened dear? Is everything okay with you?

Kabir: Please Ishani say something as you have made all of us be very worried.

At that moment, Ishani’s panicked face reaction has changed into a very smiling face reaction look.



She has gotten the newspaper that she was holding it from her back.

Ishani( smiling): So the shocking news is about our hard working police officer, inspector Kabir Singh Travidi, as his picture has got published on the newspaper to express how much he is so dedicate and brilliant at his job. There is a very huge article that is just about you Kabir and about all the professional raids that you have entered on it especially that last raid that you have done it.

She has given them the article to read it.

They were very happy and smiling while reading that praising article about Kabir.

Kabir( being relaxed): Oh Ishani! So this was the thing that you have made us be that panicked about it?! I have got worried so much about you when you were looking that worried. I didn’t have cared about my success more than my care about you as your panicked face reaction was making me very worried.

After he has said those words, he has kept staring at Ishani in a very lovely way.



Ishani was also staring at him very much.



Vansh has looked at them in a surprising way.



Then he has looked at Riddhima who was just smiling so much.

He was also smiling very much.



Vansh and Riddhima were standing beside each other while watching that staring moment between Kabir and Ishani.



Angre has came near Vansh and Riddhima.



Then he has whispered to them.

Angre: I think that we have to do something very quickly so we could make those two understand what they are feeling it to each other.

Vansh: We don’t have to do anything as Manali’s trip will do everything.

Riddhima has looked at Vansh in a speculating way.



Riddhima: What do you mean?

Vansh: Just wait and you will understand what I mean.

Afterwards, Vansh has interrupted to stop Kabir and Ishani from staring at each other that much.

Vansh: You have really made us panicked so much Ishani.

Ishani: I’m sorry bro. I was just doing a prank to see how your all face reactions will be turned when you all know what has been written about Kabir. I was really being very proud of you Kabir while I was reading the article. You are a huge and brilliant hero.

Kabir was smiling very much.



He was being very happy while hearing Ishani’s words.

His heart beats were being very high.

Kabir to himself: There is something wrong Kabir in your own self! Why you are being that happy being near Ishani? Do Vansh, Riddhima, and Angre’s words are right? Do I have fallen for Ishani???!

Vansh: We all will always be very proud of you Kabir. You are the perfect symbol of the most dedicate and hard working police officer who just doing your best to protect us and protect our country.

Riddhima: I’m so proud of you my lovely elder brother.

Riddhima has came near Kabir.

Then she has hugged him very tightly for his back.



He was making her very high while she was smiling very much.



Moreover, Angre has came near Kabir.



He has hugged very much.

Angre: My best friend who will always have the ability to make all of us be very impressed and amazed of his brilliant hard work.

Kabir( smiling and being very happy): All of yours words are the thing that makes me very encouraged to do my best in my work. I hope that I could always be able to make you all be proud of me.

Riddhima, Vansh, Ishani, and Angre at the same time: Will always be proud of you Kabir.

They all have gone into a group hug.

After some time, Vansh has opened up about Manali trip in front of Ishani.

Vansh: Actually I believe that this is really the best time ever for doing that Manali trip as we could celebrate your huge success Kabir, Am I right or am I right?!

Angre: I really agree with you so much Vansh.

Riddhima: I also agree with you so much Vansh. I’m sure that we will enjoy a lot during Manali’s trip. Actually, my dearest husband is always saying the right stuff.

Riddhima has smiled very much while looking at Vansh.



Vansh was staring at her while he was smiling very much.



Kabir: Let’s forget that sudden romance that has happened between the two love birds Vansh and Riddhima and yeah I also agree with you Vansh. I’m sure that this trip will be so enjoyable.

Ishani: Just a second, you all will go to this trip and what about me?? Do you also will leave me here alone??! I think that you start to forget about me so much Vansh bro!

He has smiled at Ishani in a caring way.



Then he has putted his hand on her shoulder to comfort her.

Vansh: Of course not my dearest Ishani. Your brother will never leave you alone and will never forget you. Of course you will come with us. Actually, I have included you, Ragini and Sejal at this trip. So you don’t have to be that upset my lovely little sister as your brother will never forget you and you will always be very important to your brother.

Ishani was being very happy and she was smiling very much.



She has hugged Vansh very tightly.

Ishani: I love you so much Vansh bhai.

Vansh: I love you too my lovely Ishani.

Afterwards, the 5 of them start preparing for tomorrow’s trip.

They have included Ragini at this meeting.



So the 6 of them could be ready for the trip by preparing for it.

They were all enjoying so much while preparing for the trip.

After some time, Vansh and Riddhima were being at their room.

They were standing in front of each other discussing about Kabir’s confusion.



Riddhima: Vansh, I really don’t know how much time Kabir will take it until he could be able to confess his feelings to Ishani?! As I really can observe so much how he loves her so much.

Vansh was just staring at Riddhima without saying a word.



She has looked at him in a questioning way.



Riddhima: Come on Vansh it isn’t the time for romance now. I’m talking about a serious stuff and you are just staring at me and sinking on the romance.

He comes closer to her.

The he holds her hand and he starts making her wear the diamond ring that was behind her.



Vansh: I was staring at you in a surprised way sweetheart because you weren’t wearing the ring that I have gifted it to you so that’s why I have came to make you wear it.

She has smiled at him.



Riddhima: Oh! I’m really sorry Mr. Husband. I was just washing my hand so I have removed it and I have forgotten to wear it. So sorry Mr. organizer.

He has putted his hand on her shoulder.



Vansh: Even if you have forgotten that sweetheart, your husband will never be able to forget anything about his lovely princess.

She was looking at him in a cute reaction.



Riddhima: Aww! How sweet?! You are the best husband ever Vansh.

She was being very close to him to feel his breathes and feel being very attached to him.



They were enjoying their time and they were being very happy while being that close to each other.



At the same time, Kabir was being at his room thinking about Vansh, Riddhima and Angre’s words.

He was being in a very huge confusion.



He wasn’t able to accept or understand his own feelings.

Kabir to himself: I can’t repeat that mistake once again. Of course I’m not being in love with Ishani. We are just close friends and no more than that. Yes I was dreaming to be in love once again and that what my heart wants it so much, but my mind isn’t able to accept that. My mind doesn’t want to make me pass through the same hurt once again. What has happened at the past I will never allow it to happen once again.

At the same time, Riddhima was sitting on Vansh’s lap while she was smiling.

He was looking at her so much.



Then Vansh starts talking about Kabir’s matter.

Vansh: Riddhima, Kabir is being in a huge confusion now. He will never be able to accept his feelings that easy especially after the questions and speculations of all of us. Your brother has got to remember his bad history in love so he will never be able to accept his love that easy.

Riddhima has gotten out from Vansh’s lap in a surprised way.

She was being very worried about Kabir.

Riddhima: You mean that he has remembered that girl and what she has done with him?!

Vansh: Of course. That’s why he wasn’t wanting to talk about love matter.

Riddhima: Oh! Shit!! Why he has remembered her once again?! I was being very relaxed that he was being able to live his life happily. Actually, he starts to be very excited to be in love once again. So what makes him got to remember that girl once again?!

Riddhima was being very worried and stressed.



So Vansh has hugged her from her back a very tight hug.



Then he has grabbed her towards him.



He was putting his hand on her to calm her down.



Vansh: Relax sweetheart. Your worry and stress will not change anything. Kabir has remembered all his old pain once again after he has gotten to be in love so actually we have to celebrate that our boy has fallen in love and this time with my own sister. So you have to smile and be happy.

She was trying to smile a short smile.



Vansh: I know that you are worrying about Kabir, but I’m sure that Kabir will be able to clear his confusion and he will not take so much time to accept his feelings like what his sister has done with me as you have taken so much time until you have accepted your feelings sweetheart! You have got to be a very long understanding student.

He was saying those words in a way to draw a smile on Riddhima’s face.

He was looking at her so deeply.



After he has said those words, she has looked at him in a surprised way.



Riddhima: Oh! Really?! So I’m a long understanding student?! So do you mean that I’m dumb?!

He had putted his hand on her lips to stop her from talking.



Vansh: Shh! Don’t say this word once again Riddhima. You are the most clever person ever.

They have hugged each other very tightly.



At the same time, Kabir was still being in his confusion.

Kabir to himself: I’m really feeling a very special feeling towards Ishani, but at the same time I’m really afraid. I really don’t know what shall I do?! Please God help me.

Precap: A girl watching Kabir’s picture on the newspaper.

Her back was just what was appearing.

The girl: Finally, I have returned back Kabir and I will never leave you once again.

The end of the episode. I hope you like it. So finally guys, I have got the approval to publish at any time and I have liked to share that with you all. I’m really happy and very proud of my journey in tu and I hope to always entertain you all. I just want to say that any haters will never be able to stop all of the writers from writing. They are all doing a very great job and we have to appreciate that otherwise we could merely be silent and don’t read. We will always write and nothing will stop us. Thank you so much guys for making me succeeded in reaching to my target on the previous episode. I hope you all could make me reach to my target on this episode. My target is the same. My target is to reach to 30 comments( excluding my comments). I hope that you all could make me reach to my target so I could be encouraged to update the next episode. The upcoming episode will be published depending on all of yours respond. The next episode will be published when you all could make me reach to my target on this episode. I hope that you all could be able to make me reach to my target very soon so I could be encouraged to update the next episode TMT. I know that you are all very supporters and you will help me in reaching to my target. So please guys keep supporting me the way you are doing. Please guys don’t forget your feedback in the comment section below.