Best Testosterone Booster for Muscle Gain – Top 5 Testosterone Boosters In 2021 – Film TMT

Are you looking for the best testosterone booster for muscle gain? Then you’ve come to the right place. Men naturally develop testosterone from the time they hit puberty. This male hormone is responsible for the development of a man’s facial hair, muscles, bone structure, and deep voice.

However, once men hit 30, their testosterone levels start to decline by 1% every year since then. This happens naturally but can be exacerbated by hormonal imbalances caused by lack of exercise, poor diet, stress, and poor sleep hygiene.

Low testosterone levels are associated with issues such as low semen volume, infertility, low sex drive, depression, weight gain, and erectile dysfunction (ED).

The good news is there are ways to get testosterone levels back on track through supplementation. We’re going to provide you with a list of the best testosterone booster for muscle gain based on thorough testing and research.

Top 5 Best Testosterone Booster for Muscle Gain

#1) Testogen – Strongest Testosterone Booster (Editor Choice)

First up, Testogen is one of the most well-known testosterone supplements on the market, and this booster is known for working quickly without coming with any side effects. That’s because it’s only formulated from natural ingredients whose job is to promote natural testosterone production in the body.

Testogen was initially introduced to the market in 2014 by a company called MuscleClub, and it became an instant hit with bodybuilders and athletes. It’s still lauded for its ability to increase energy levels, male libido, and mental focus.

This is made possible by its unique formula of 11 natural ingredients that help the body produce more testosterone naturally.

Taking Testogen regularly has been shown to lead to a significant increase in testosterone levels in a relatively short amount of time. This leads to improved performance in the gym, in the bedroom, and better productivity at work, thanks to the improved focus. (Testogen full review HERE)

Why We Like Testogen

Made from 100% natural ingredients

It comes with free shipping.

Has loads of positive reviews

It has a very positive track record.

Works quickly and as advertised

Testogen Ingredients

As mentioned, Testogen has a relatively short ingredients list of only 11 items which are as follows:

Magnesium is an essential nutrient that is needed in order to produce testosterone in the body. It also plays a role in improving sleep, boosting energy, and focus as well.

This is an essential amino acid regulator that works to increase testosterone levels naturally. It’s vital to the growth of muscle as well as increasing stamina.

Nettle leaf extract plays a very special role in the body’s ability to utilize testosterone. It basically attaches itself to the proteins in your body to allow for the free flow of testosterone.

Vitamin D3 is essential to testosterone production as well, and it also plays a role in naturally increasing the protein levels in the body.

Vitamin K1 helps the body to absorb better and make use of Vitamin D inside the formula.

Zinc is one of the main nutrients found in oysters, which are well-known aphrodisiac. Likewise, the zinc in this formula has been included for its ability to boost the sex drive.

Since the body tends to lose a lot of zinc due to sweating, it’s important to replace this mineral through diet.

B vitamins are another essential nutrient that helps the body in a number of its functions. This includes regulating testosterone and estrogen levels, among other things.

Korean Red Ginseng Extract

Korean red ginseng is a stable of Ancient Chinese medicine, where it has been utilized for centuries as an aphrodisiac. It works by stimulating testosterone production while protecting from testicle damage.

Fenugreek has been added for its vitality-boosting benefits as well as its ability to boost the libido.

This is the compound for which black pepper is famous. It has been included in this formula to improve the bioavailability of the other nutrients and ingredients.

This is to say that it improves your ability to absorb them.

Boron is another important ingredient that plays a role in improving your ability to build lean muscle mass and strength. It’s what will help you to bulk up.

Testogen Shipping and Return Policy

Every Testogen purchase comes with free shipping, granted that you grab the two-month package. A 100-day money-back guarantee also backs every purchase.

Testogen Pros and Cons

Pros:

It doesn’t come with any adverse side effects.

There’s a money-back guarantee with every purchase.

Free shipping is available worldwide and for all orders.

The ingredients are clinically researched and all-natural.

It’s made from natural ingredients only.

Cons:

Testogen Pricing

A one-month Testogen package costs $59.99, and it comes with 120 capsules.

If you opt for the two-month package, you’ll get a free 1-month supply bottle at a total of $119.99, saving you a total of $89.98 plus free shipping!

You’ll save even more if you purchase the three-month package, which comes with two free additional bottles for $179.99 and free shipping.

Click HERE for Testogen Latest Discount Price at their Official Website

#2) Prime Male – Best for Men Over 40

Prime Male is next in our round-up of the best testosterone booster for muscle gain. It’s particularly famous for its libido-boosting properties, allowing men who are well into their 40s to experience an impressive sex drive.

Prime Male is manufactured by a Roar Ambition LTD company, and it’s made from organic and clinically tested ingredients. It’s marketed as a T-booster for aging males and has the ability to increase energy, stamina, and overall vitality. It works so quickly that the company is willing to stand behind a 12-day promise to increase testosterone levels by up to 42% in that timespan.

Each dose of Prime Male contains the perfect amount of the formulated ingredients to boost testosterone production naturally. It has been carefully formulated to provide effective results quickly, and it’s particularly effective at regulating both the immune system and metabolism.

Prime Male has also been shown to help regulate cardiovascular health, maintain healthy blood pressure and blood sugar levels while keeping your energy levels at an even yet heightened level. (Prime Male full review HERE)

Why We Like Prime Male

Works quickly and rapidly

It’s made from scientifically backed and organic ingredients.

Comes with free worldwide shipping

It’s particularly suitable for aging men.

Prime Male Ingredients

Prime Male is formulated from the following ingredients:

BioPerine is an extract of black pepper that makes it easier for the body to absorb other nutrients, including the ones contained in the ingredients of this formula.

D-Aspartic Acid Calcium Chelate

D-AA is a neurotransmitter/amino acid responsible for activating the release of the luteinizing hormone, thus promoting testosterone production.

According to scientific research, it has the ability to help increase testosterone levels by up to 42% in just 12 days, and this is according to a study that was done with 23 men who took DAA on a TMT basis.

This is all thanks to the fact that the form of DAA in Prime Male is water-soluble, allowing your body to easily absorb and utilize it.

Boron is a nutrient that the body uses to build strong bones while increasing the production of testosterone.

One study shows that taking Boron on a TMT basis can increase testosterone levels by up to 28%.

The type of boron present in Prime Male is known as an amino acid chelate, which is easier for the body to absorb and utilize.

Mucuna Pruriens Seed Extract

Mucuna Pruriens, commonly referred to as velvet bean, contains a nutrient essential to dopamine production in the brain.

Dopamine is an important neurotransmitter that has been shown to increase testosterone production effectively, and it’s also associated with stress relief, motivation, and pleasure while leading to improved sperm quality.

This is basically a flavonoid that is derived from fruits and vegetables. Its job is to inhibit aromatase action so that your body stops converting that precious testosterone into estrogen.

Korean Red Ginseng is an ancient form of Chinese medicine that is known for its high antioxidant profile.

It’s also very effective at boosting energy levels, improving erectile dysfunction, and it’ll give your immune system a boost.

One study shows that taking this ingredient for 8 weeks can significantly improve erection quality, sexual satisfaction, and libido.

Prime Male Shipping and Return Policy

This product comes with free shipping, and there’s a money-back guarantee, granted that you purchase three boxes or more.

Prime Male Pros and Cons

Pros:

Leads to rapid fat loss

Regulated blood sugar levels

Helps to improve cardiovascular health

Improves cognitive function

Increases stamina and energy levels

Boosts muscle mass and strength

Cons:

Prime Male Pricing

A single bottle of Prime Male with 120 pills will set you back $69, while two boxes cost $138.

For a value deal, there’s the four-bottle package which costs $207 and comes with an extra box, bringing the total to 5 bottles.

Click HERE for Prime Male Latest Discount Price at their Official Website

#3) TestoPrime – Best Natural Test Booster

TestoPrime is a premium quality supplement and one of the best testosterone boosters for muscle gain. It’s formulated from a list of natural ingredients which provide you with all the nutrients necessary to produce testosterone TMT. All you have to do is take four capsules every day, and you’re good to go.

In addition to increasing your testosterone levels, TestoPrime helps increase physical strength, improve energy levels, boost your motivation and even support protein synthesis.

Unlike anabolic steroids, which can often lead to undesirable effects, TestoPrime doesn’t come with any adverse side effects, and that’s why it’s so popular among aging men and fitness enthusiasts alike.

It does a great job of naturally boosting testosterone levels so that you can benefit from all of what that entails.

Why We Like TestoPrime

It has been shown to boost self-esteem and confidence.

Burns extra fat to reduce overall body fat percentage

Supports protein synthesis

Improves mental stamina and physical energy levels

Helps the body to produce more testosterone naturally.

Assists in restoring youthful vitality

TestoPrime Ingredients

TestoPrime is formulated from the following ingredients:

Panax Ginseng is an ancient Chinese medicine ingredient known for its ability to boost libido and energy while combating stress and anxiety.

Of course, it’s packed with antioxidants, which help protect the body from harmful toxic build-up.

This is an amino acid that the body produces naturally. It’s designed to produce Luteinizing Hormone (LH) that helps restore testosterone production so that you can maintain the proper amount of endurance, strength, and muscle gain.

Fenugreek is another healthy and potent herb that has long been utilized to increase libido, stamina and to treat sexual dysfunction.

Therefore, it is a holistic ingredient that boosts both sexual and overall health and vitality.

This is a legendary Ayurvedic herb that is known for its ability to alleviate stress and anxiety.

However, it is also very effective at increasing the body’s metabolic rate as well as testosterone production.

Green tea contains something known as epigallocatechin gallate compounds (EGCG), which effectively prevent the body from converting testosterone into DHT.

This is an important part of preventing testosterone decline, and of course, green tea contains antioxidants that help to detoxify the body while boosting the metabolism and making weight loss possible.

Vitamin D is essential to overall immunity and helps to keep the bones strong and healthy. Not only that, but vitamin D plays a role in metabolic health and mood regulation.

There’s enough vitamin D in TestoPrime so that you don’t have to take a separate vitamin D supplement.

Garlic is another well-known health ingredient whose ability to alleviate inflammation can help to restore hormonal balance. Garlic extract can also help with metabolic function and weight loss.

Pomegranates contain ellagic acid, which helps with blood circulation as well as oxygen and nutrient delivery throughout the body’s cells. This is essential to getting and maintaining erections as well as stress alleviation.

Vitamin B6 has been lauded for its ability to boost the natural production of testosterone in the body.

It also helps to improve cognitive function while alleviating stress naturally.

Vitamin B5 contains calcium pantothenate, which has been included in this formula for its ability to transform fat into energy so that it’s easier to keep the weight off while boosting your energy levels.

Zinc is another vital mineral that the body needs to keep energy levels up while preventing the body from converting your testosterone into a form of estrogen, which can happen as men age.

The last thing you want is high estrogen and low testosterone, which leads to the problems that have caused you to click on this article in the first place.

TestoPrime Shipping and Return Policy

TestoPrime is available with free and quick shipping, and there’s a return policy in there for you too, which is a nice sweetener.

We say this because the refund policy is quite fair, allowing you to return the product for a full refund if you are not satisfied with the results.

TestoPrime Pros and Cons

Pros:

It’s made from the finest ingredients.

Free from dairy, grain, and soy

Helps to improve metabolic function while burning fat

Boosts libido

Enhances stamina and motivation

Increases energy levels and improves mental function

Cons:

TestoPrime Pricing

TestoPrime is available in the following packages and price ranges:

A one-month supply bottle with 120 capsules costs $59.99. A two-month supply bottle with 360 capsules costs $119.99, and you get another extra bottle for free. A three-month supply with 720 capsules costs $179.99 and comes with three extra bottles for free.

Click HERE for TestoPrime Latest Discount Price at their Official Website

#4) Testo-Max – Best for Gain Muscle

Next, we have Testo Max, a supplement that many men swear is the best testosterone booster for muscle gain. It’s formulated from plant-based ingredients whose job is to safely regulate your body’s hormones without causing any adverse side effects.

For best results, it is recommended to take TestoMax alongside a healthy diet and regular exercise. It is relatively easy to consume as it comes in capsule form, and it doesn’t pose a danger to organ health at all.

Because it’s made from naturally occurring ingredients, Testo-Max offers a wide variety of potential benefits because it works with the entire body and the entire system to improve health and vitality. However, its main mechanism of action is to enhance the production of testosterone in the body.

This is important for men as they age because you want to find healthy and safe ways to maintain your testosterone levels without resorting to often harmful anabolic steroids. (Testo-Max full review HERE)

Why We Like Testo-Max

It is well researched.

Doesn’t come with any adverse side effects

Made from natural and organic ingredients

It’s designed to increase strength and improve physical performance.

Testo-Max Ingredients

Testo-Max is made from the following beneficial ingredients:

Fenugreek seeds are typically utilized to increase testosterone production naturally while improving your body’s ability to use said testosterone.

The body’s pituitary gland naturally produces this amino acid, which plays a central role in hormone production.

It’s particularly vital to the luteinizing hormone production, which is what’s responsible for testosterone and growth hormone production.

It’s important to note here that D aspartic acid is also present in your gonads, so it’s clearly linked to overall male health.

That’s why it has been shown to increase luteinizing and testosterone hormone levels by up to 50% in one 13-day trial.

Panax Ginseng is another ancient and potent herb that is known for its testosterone-boosting properties. It works by increasing nitric oxide production in the body in order to maintain favorable male health.

In addition, Panax ginseng is also effective at maintaining balanced blood glucose levels so that it’s easier for your body to function healthily.

There are many studies backing the efficacy of this herb and its naturally beneficial properties. Most of them are animal studies, but there’s enough evidence to show that it effectively boosts testosterone production.

This is yet another powerful herb whose job is to naturally boost testosterone production by increasing the amount of testosterone that is circulating in the body at any given time.

It has also been shown to trigger the luteinizing hormone while regulating blood pressure levels in order to facilitate smooth and constant testosterone production.

Testo-Max Shipping and Return Policy

TestoMax is only available to purchase from the official CrazyBulk website, which is the supplement’s manufacturer.

It’s the best place to buy it from, too, because you’ll get the best deals on it, including free shipping.

When it comes to refunds, CrazyBulk offers a 14-day return policy whereby you would have to return the supplement unopened to them in order to get a refund.

Testo-Max Pros and Cons

Pros:

Reduces the required recovery time

Improves sexual performance

Burns fat more effectively.

Boosts strength

Increases energy and endurance

Boosts natural testosterone production

Increases lean muscle mass

Cons:

You can only purchase it from the manufacturer’s official website .

You have to take it for several months in order to see results.

Testo-Max Pricing

If you purchase Testo Max from the official CrazyBulk website, then you can get it for $59.99 for a bottle that’ll last you for one month.

Click HERE for Testo-Max Latest Discount Price at their Official Website

#5) TestRX – Best Testo Booster for Sex

TestRX is a popular testosterone booster that is utilized by men from around the world. Its wide-ranging fan base agrees that it has the unique ability to improve testosterone production and overall health and vitality.

This might have something to do with the fact that it’s formulated from natural ingredients only. It’s also been thoroughly tested through rigorous scientific methods to make sure that it does its job safely and naturally without disturbing other bodily processes.

Not only does it boost testosterone levels, but it can help you to achieve the physique of your dreams by accelerating fat loss and promoting lean muscle mass growth.

Increased testosterone levels also mean improved libido and sexual function while increasing your energy levels to improve overall physical performance. (TestRX full review HERE)

Why We Like TestRX

Improves energy levels

Helps with weight loss

Improves sex drive

Increased strength and endurance

Lean muscle mass

TestRX Ingredients

Here are the ingredients included in the TestRX formula:

Vitamin D is one of those nutrients that the body needs for a number of important functions, including testosterone production.

Of course, we get vitamin D from the sun, but the modern man doesn’t spend a lot of time outside, so sun exposure is often lacking, which leads to a vitamin D deficiency.

That’s why it’s important to supplement with vitamin D. Still; luckily, it has been included in this formula for your convenience, providing you with all the nutrients you need to improve your health holistically.

Vitamin K2 is there to immediately improve your body’s ability to hold on and use the testosterone it’s already producing while the other ingredients help you produce more.

Vitamin B6 is essential to the production of testosterone, and it’s naturally occurring in foods such as sweet potatoes, steak, chicken, and salmon.

That’s why these foods are often recommended as part of your diet if your goal is to gain muscle and lose fat.

“ZMA” stands for “zinc monomethionine aspartate,” however it also includes vitamin B6 and magnesium aspartate, and vitamin B6.

These compounds work together to naturally increase testosterone production in order to improve exercise recovery and build lean muscle mass.

It will certainly get you through those tough workout sessions while its minerals can improve sleep quality, alleviate stress, boost mood, and even regulate blood sugar levels.

This ingredient alone will make sure that you’re never deficient in these essential nutrients ever again.

Zinc is an essential mineral that plays a crucial role in the production of testosterone in the body.

This, in turn, leads to an improved libido and sexual performance as well as improved sperm production.

DAA is known for its ability to synthesize the luteinizing hormone as well as the human growth hormone. Why is this important?

Because it serves the role of naturally boosting testosterone levels, going directly to the source of hormone production to regulate the process safely and effectively.

This mineral promotes increased stamina, better endurance, increased testosterone production, and more.

TestRX Shipping and Return Policy

TestRX comes in a variety of different packages, with the most popular ones being the 3 and 6-month packages, because they come with free shipping and a 67-day money-back guarantee.

This means that if you’re not happy with its results, or feel that it’s not working as advertised, then you can return it within 67 days and get a full refund.

Their customer service is pretty fair, responsive, and friendly, allowing you to benefit without breaking a sweat. The most important thing is to return the package within 67 days of purchase.

TestRX Pros and Cons

Pros:

Backed by a lot of positive reviews

Made from organic and natural ingredients

It’s super easy to consume and doesn’t come with any adverse side effects.

It can help with mental as well as physical stamina.

Boosts energy levels

Increases testosterone production

Cons:

TestRX Pricing

The great thing about purchasing this supplement straight from the manufacturer is the fact that you get to benefit from all of the amazing specials that they often have:

1 month supply with 120 capsules costs $69.95.

3 month supply cost $179.95, and you get free shipping no matter where in the world you’re shopping from

6 month supply cost $349.99, and you get free international shipping.

12 month supply cost $649.99, and you get free international shipping.

Click HERE for TestRX Latest Discount Price at their Official Website

How to Buy the Best Testosterone Booster for Muscle Gain

Now that you know what the best testosterone booster for muscle gain is, you’re probably wondering how we came upon all of these options in the first place.

The truth is that it took a lot of research and testing to bring you this list, and as you may have noticed, all of these supplements feature similar ingredients with a few important tweaks in the formulas to provide a unique experience.

The most important thing is that each supplement effectively boosts testosterone production in the body.

To help you make an informed purchasing decision, we’re going to provide you with a criterion that you can use to find the perfect testosterone supplement for your needs.

One of the distinguishing factors of an effective and potent testosterone booster is being made from natural ingredients safe and effective at helping your body naturally increase testosterone production.

You want a scientifically formulated supplement and properly dosed so that you don’t have to worry about figuring out the proper dosage.

As you may have noticed, some of the essential ingredients included in these testosterone boosters are amino acids, herbs, minerals, and vitamins.

This includes important nutrients such as DHEA, D-aspartic acid, vitamin K, vitamin B6, B12, and vitamin D3.

All of these are natural ingredients that work to organically increase testosterone levels while regulating cardiovascular health, strength, libido, mood, and overall health and wellness.

Avoid synthetic ingredients, additives, and chemicals like the plague!

You should put a lot of attention into the stuff that you put into your body, including supplements.

You should know what ingredients are included and avoid manufacturers that promise claims that are too good to be true. Check the company’s customer reviews and find out what their customer service is like.

Again, avoid any supplement with synthetic ingredients, chemicals, and high concentrations of actual synthetic testosterone.

The goal should be to improve your body’s natural ability to produce testosterone, not impose synthetic testosterone into it.

Another key to finding the best testosterone booster for muscle gain is considering the benefits being promised, which can range from reduced fat, increased muscle tone, and boosted sex drive.

These benefits should be on top of the testosterone production that the supplement already offers.

What makes this possible are the ingredients that the supplement is formulated from, as they should provide enough nutrients to boost overall health.

For best results, it is recommended to opt for the testosterone booster that is best suited to your unique needs.

As with anything, it’s important to consider your budget when shopping for the best testosterone booster for muscle gain.

High-quality supplements usually cost more because they’re made from quality ingredients, but they’re well worth the price if you value increasing your testosterone levels.

Signs of Low Testosterone Levels

You don’t need a medical degree to tell when your testosterone levels are low. There are certain signs and symptoms that you should look out for, such as the following:

If you’re finding it difficult to lose body fat, especially around difficult problem areas such as the midsection.

This is typically an indication of low testosterone levels.

Some men can also develop breast tissues through a condition known as gynecomastia which is often associated with hormonal imbalance and disruption in estrogen production.

It can also be difficult for men to maintain a strong erection as they get older because the brain is no longer getting the nitric oxide used.

This is necessary to set off the chain of events required to make an erection possible.

Muscle wasting happens gradually as men age because of a natural decline of testosterone production due to aging.

If you start to notice this happening to you despite maintaining a regular exercise routine and a balanced healthy diet, it could indicate low testosterone levels.

It is perfectly normal for men to experience a decrease in sex drive as they age. If you’re noticing a drop in interest in sex, then this could mean that your testosterone levels are plummeting.

Mood swings can also be a sign of low testosterone. This particular symptom can be characterized by a feeling of malaise and/or depression, despite not suffering from the flu or anything similar.

It is also common to feel irritable for no reason and experience periodic drops and spikes in the mood.

Why Use Testosterone Boosters for Muscle Gain

Low testosterone levels are a natural occurrence as men age and should not be a cause for alarm. There is something you can do about it, namely to take effective and safe testosterone boosters.

Improves Blood Circulation

Testosterone is essential in the production of red blood cells, which play a huge role in delivering oxygen to the muscles while allowing for proper blood circulation.

That’s why low testosterone is often associated with poor cardiovascular health.

Testosterone boosters are also associated with an improved physique because they can affect physical appearance.

Basically, the more testosterone you have, the easier it is for your body to burn fat and build lean muscle. That’s why bodybuilders consider testosterone boosters to be essential.

As testosterone levels decline, bone density tends to go out of the window also. This can lead to osteoporosis and brittle bones that are prone to injury.

That’s why most athletes use testosterone boosters to maintain strong and healthy bones that will allow them to perform at their physical best.

If you’re feeling irritated and depressed all the time and don’t know why, it could be a lack of testosterone levels, as this has been linked to mood swings.

The higher and more balanced your hormone levels are, the more energized and vital you feel, with fewer mood swings and fatigue overall.

Testosterone boosters can also help improve libido and sex drive, which helps aging men who are starting to struggle with issues such as erectile dysfunction and disinterest in sex.

Testosterone Booster Side Effects

The great thing about the supplements on our list is that they’re all made from natural ingredients.

However, this doesn’t mean that you should overlook the probability of an allergic reaction.

Although uncommon, the following rare side effects have been observed among certain users:

Acne breakouts

Too many red blood cells

Sleep apnea

Noncancerous growths on your prostate

Cardiac arrest – this tends to happen when testosterone boosters are taken in high amounts.

It is not recommended for younger men to take testosterone boosters as they can affect the endocrine system and brain activity.

It’s important to note here that the body has no problem producing testosterone when you’re younger, but once you hit middle age, it becomes an issue.

That’s why it’s important to take it in the recommended doses and consult with a healthcare professional to make sure that the supplement won’t clash with any medication that you might be taking.

Final Thoughts

Well, our journey to chronicling the best testosterone booster for muscle gain has come to an end.

As you can see, testosterone boosters are perfectly safe to take, so long as you do so in moderation while sticking to the recommended doses.

Otherwise, if you find a naturally formulated Testosterone booster that is proven to provide holistic benefits for your body and mind, then you should go for it. If we had to recommend only one product from our list, it would definitely be Testogen.

It’s one of the best testosterone boosters for muscle gain because it’s made only from completely natural ingredients, works very fast, has received many positive reviews online, and you won’t have to pay for shipping.