Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart: Who will start at running back? | TMT

One of the most improved teams from last season, the Los Angeles Chargers’ depth chart saw significant upgrades at several critical positions during free agency. With a date in Cleveland on the horizon, the Chargers are in a fantastic place as they head into the 2021 NFL Draft.

Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart

Offense

Quarterback: Justin Herbert, Chase Daniel, Easton Stick

Running Back: Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley, Darius Bradwell, Justin Jackson

Wide Receiver: Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Jalen Guyton, Tyron Johnson, K.J. Hill, Joe Reed, Jason Moore, John Hurst

Tight End: Jared Cook, Donald Parham, Stephen Anderson, Matt Sokol

Offensive Tackle: Bryan Bulaga, Trey Pipkins

Offensive Guard: Matt Feiler, Oday Aboushi, Nate Gilliam, Storm Norton, Tyree St. Louis

Center: Corey Linsley, Scott Quessenberry

Defense

Interior Defensive Line: Linval Joseph, Jerry Tillery, Justin Jones, T.J. Smith

EDGE: Joey Bosa, Joe Gaziano, Breiden Fehoko

Linebacker: Kenneth Murray, Kyzir White, Uchenna Nwosu, Drue Tranquill, Emeke Egbule, Kyler Fackrell, Cole Christiansen

Cornerback: Chris Harris, Michael Davis, Tevaughn Campbell, Donte Vaughn, Brandon Facyson, John Brannon, Ryan Smith

Safety: Derwin James, Nasir Adderley, Alohi Gilman

Special Teams

Kicker: Mike Badgley

Punter: Ty Long

Long Snapper: Cole Mazza

Chargers Depth Chart Analysis | Offense

Quarterbacks

While his career started under the most unusual of circumstances, there is one thing that is certain — the Chargers have a superstar in the making with Justin Herbert. As a rookie, Herbert lit the NFL on fire.

Herbert set new benchmarks for rookies with the most passing touchdowns (31), total touchdowns (36), completions (396), 300-yard games (8), and games with multiple passing touchdowns (10) in NFL history.

Following Tyrod Taylor’s departure in free agency, the Chargers signed Chase Daniels to bolster their depth chart. Daniels, 34, has made five starts over his career, throwing 8 touchdowns and 7 interceptions on 261 career attempts.

Running Backs

Although his season was shortened due to a severe hamstring injury, Austin Ekeler was one of the NFL’s best when on the field. Ekeler averaged 4.6 yards per carry en route to 530 yards on the ground as the lead back. He also caught 54 of 66 targets for 403 yards and scored 3 total touchdowns in his 10 appearances. Ekeler could be in line for career-high touches this season as the unquestioned leader of the backfield.

With Ekeler out of the lineup, the Chargers deployed several running backs to fill the void. One of which was Justin Jackson, who set a new career-high in carries (59) and yards (270) but failed to find the end zone. He will enter camp in a position battle with Joshua Kelley for the RB2 role on the Chargers’ depth chart following Kallen Ballage’s signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kelley started 2020 as a complement to Ekeler. He saw 47 touches in his first three games but saw his work dwindle thanks to Ballage and Jackson. A healthy scratch in two of the final four games, Kelley ended the season with 502 total yards and 2 touchdowns in 11 games.

Wide Receivers

Despite high-level production year after year, Keenan Allen somehow does not get the credit he deserves. Herbert’s favorite target, Allen appeared in 14 games, catching 100 passes (147 targets) for 992 yards and 8 touchdowns. He came up just 8 yards short of his fourth-straight 1,000-yard season, a streak we should see returning in 2021.

When available, Mike Williams can be a devastating option on Los Angeles’ offense. A deep-play specialist and red-zone threat, the only thing holding Williams back are injuries. Although he only missed one game, Williams was banged up all season, including a sprained AC joint suffered at the end of camp that was initially reported to require a three-to-four-week recovery. Still, Williams recorded his third-straight 40-plus reception season (48) with 756 yards and 5 touchdowns. Expect Williams to put it all together in 2021 after an entire offseason with Herbert.

WR3 on the Chargers’ depth chart is an interesting spot and will assuredly be a talking point over the offseason. Currently, Jaylen Guyton is penciled in to fill the role as a third-year pro. Guyton finished the year strong with 28 receptions for 511 yards and 3 touchdowns across 16 games.

While never playing on more than 80% of the offensive snaps, Tyron Johnson enjoyed a successful second season. In 12 games, Johnson corralled 20 receptions for 398 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Tight Ends

Although the Chargers saw significant additions to their depth chart, they were hit by a massive loss in TE Hunter Henry, who signed with the Patriots. To replenish the talent at the position, the Chargers signed veteran Jared Cook. On a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, Cook is still one of the better tight ends despite being 34 years old. Since 2011, Cook has generated over 500 yards in eight seasons while scoring 40 touchdowns.

Sure, you can teach fundamentals and schemes, but you can’t teach 6’8″. The former XFL standout Donald Parham ended his first season in the NFL with 10 receptions for 159 yards and 3 touchdowns. Given the tight end position is arguably one of the most difficult to learn, Parham could see an increased role next season as he becomes more familiar with the offense.

Offensive Tackle

If the Chargers have a hole on their depth chart, it is at offensive tackle.

Bryan Bulaga is adequate when on the field, but that was also the issue in 2020. Knee, back, and foot injuries, along with an illness, shortened Bulaga’s first season in Los Angeles. He started 10 games last year but failed to finish five of those outings. He still has two more years remaining on a three-year, $30 million contract.

Trey Pipkins has made 26 appearances at tackle over his two-year career with the Chargers, making eight starts. His 49% snap share in 2020 more than doubled his rookie total. If the Chargers address the position in the NFL Draft, Pipkins will move back into a rotational role.

Offensive Guard

Addressing the offensive line was a focus of the Chargers offseason, and one of the significant moves was the addition of Matt Feiler. He spent last season playing guard, but most of his career has been at tackle. Depending on how the draft falls, Feiler could slide back out and adds versatility to the offensive line as injury protection.

Additionally, the Chargers signed Oday Aboushi, who will compete for a starting spot on the interior. Aboushi started in eight games last season for the Lions while playing on 59% of the snaps — the most since 2014.

Before joining the Chargers in October of 2019, Tyree St. Louis spent time on the practice squad with the Patriots and Colts. The Chargers placed an exclusive rights tag on him during the offseason to retain him.

Center

Offensive line additions keep coming, as protecting Herbert is a priority. Agreeing to a five-year, $62.5 million contract, Corey Linsley leaves the frozen tundra of Lambeau for sunny SoCal. Now the highest-paid center in the league, Linsley cashed in after earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2020.

Scott Quessenberry can play both center and guard for the Chargers and saw a large snap percentage in 2019 when filling in for the retired Mike Pouncey.

Chargers Analysis | Defense

Interior Defensive Line

In his first season with the Chargers, Linval Joseph recorded 62 tackles, his most since 2017. However, he failed to record a sack for the first time since his rookie campaign in 2010.

Jerry Tillery spent time on the interior of the defensive line but moved to the edge due to injuries along the front. In 11 starts, he recorded 3 tackles for a loss and 3 sacks, both career-highs.

A former third-round pick, Justin Jones started 12 games this past season, tying his career-high from 2019. Totaling 34 tackles, Jones recorded his first career sack against the Falcons in Week 13.

Breiden Fehoko quickly became a fan favorite thanks to his time on HBO’s Hard Knocks. Active for two games, he played on just 19 defensive snaps.

T.J. Smith spent the entire 2020 season on the Chargers’ practice squad.

EDGE

Joey Bosa is a monster on the field and a major thorn in the side of opposing teams. Bosa played in 12 games but missed the final two while dealing with a concussion. He recorded 39 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 27 QB hits, and 1 pass deflection.

Jessie Lemonier was active for six games in 2020 and recorded 2 tackles and 2 QB hits.

A rookie in 2020, Joe Gaziano recorded the first and only tackle of his career in Week 2 but was inactive from Week 4 through the rest of the season.

Linebacker

Playing in all 16 games last season as a rookie, Kenneth Murray led the Chargers’ depth chart in tackles with 107. He also recorded 5 tackles for a loss, 3 passes deflections, and 1 sack. Murray underwent surgery to address a right shoulder injury, but the expectation is that he’ll be ready to go for training camp, if not OTAs.

Kyzir White started a career-high 10 games in 2020, matching his previous total over the last two seasons combined. He set new career-high marks across the board, including tackles (77), tackles for a loss (4), and passes defensed (3). He ended the season on the IR due to a hamstring injury.

After a successful rookie campaign, the Chargers hoped that Drue Tranquill could build off his success and be a mainstay of the depth chart. Instead, his season was over before it even began after suffering a broken ankle in their season opener.

If you haven’t noticed yet, the Chargers’ linebackers could not stay healthy in 2020, and Uchenna Nwosu is no exception. Suiting up 13 times last year, Nwosu established new career-highs in tackles (33), QB hits (11), sacks (4.5), and passes defensed (2). He ended the season on IR due to a knee injury, though the Chargers being eliminated from the playoffs likely expedited this decision.

Kyler Fackrell landed with the Chargers during free agency after spending the previous five years with the Packers and Giants. Fackrell totaled 4 sacks for New York last season along with 10 QB hits, 7 tackles for a loss, 2 passes defensed, and an interception which he returned for a 46-yard touchdown.

Cornerback

After releasing Casey Hayward, the Chargers could not afford to lose two cornerbacks from their depth chart in free agency. The Chargers re-signed Michael Davis to a three-year deal with $15 million guaranteed. In 14 starts, Davis produced a career year last season. He set new highs in tackles (64), passes defensed (14), and interceptions (3), along with his first career pick-six.

Chris Harris struggled in his first year with the Chargers. For the second time in the past three seasons, Harris failed to play an entire 16-game campaign after missing just one game through the first seven years of his career. Harris did play better in Week 12 and beyond after coming off a multi-month IR stint. The Chargers hope he can bounce back, but perimeter help will be a need during the NFL Draft.

Making 13 appearances, Tevaughn Campbell accumulated 22 tackles (16 solo), 3 passes defensed, a fumble, and a pick-six. Due to an arm injury suffered in the season finale, he is questionable for the start of camp.

Primarily a special-teams contributor, Brandon Facyson re-signed with the Chargers after playing on 281 of his 330 snaps on special teams during 2020.

Safety

Derwin James missed the entirety of the 2020 season due to a torn meniscus he suffered during training camp. Hopefully, after missing 27 games over the past two seasons, James can finally stay on the field and pick up where he left off after being named a first-team All-Pro as a rookie in 2018.

Taking over a more prominent role following James’ injury, Nasir Adderley outplayed expectations in 2020. He finished with 69 tackles, 1 interception, 3 passes defensed, and even added 318 kick return yards.

Alohi Gilman was the Chargers’ sixth-round pick out of Notre Dame last season and spent most of his time on special teams. Gilman didn’t see much of the field on defense until later in the season but recorded a pair of tackles in his lone start during the team’s Week 17 victory over the Chiefs.

