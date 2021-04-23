Friendship turned into a love story #Riansh Episode 70 – TMT Updates

The episode starts with Kabir playing guitar while he was owning so much confusion.

He was trying by playing guitar to minimize her confusion and stress.

Kabir to himself( while playing the guitar in an distracted way): I was being chilled while enjoying that special feeling with Ishani, but now that feeling starts to make me remember the old pain that I have passed through it at the past. Yeah I admit that Ishani starts to be very special to me, but at the same time I’m afraid that I could take the same pain that I have taken it before. I’m also afraid to make her suffer or give her any pain and that what I will not be able to bear it. I can’t tolerate seeing Ishani just sad. This confusion will just drive me crazy!

Kabir was playing guitar in a very aggressive and distracted way.

He wasn’t noticing that he is playing a wrong note.

At that moment, Vansh has came to Kabir.



Vansh: Wrong note Kabir bro. I can observe that you are being very destructed and that makes you aren’t able to play guitar well.

Kabir has looked at Vansh in a destructed look.



Kabir: I’m sorry Vansh. Actually, I wasn’t in that complete concentration that could make me be able to play guitar that good. I know that you don’t accept that anyone could be able to do a wrong note as I know how much you love playing guitar so much. So I’m really sorry Vansh.

Vansh: It is okay Kabir. You don’t have to apologize that much as I’m observing how much you are being very confused and you aren’t concentrating at all.

Kabir: So could you please play the guitar for me as it will be a very huge pleasure to me that I could learn from the master in playing guitar Mr. Vansh Rai Singhania.

Vansh has smiled.



Then he has taken the guitar from Kabir.

He has looked at him in an explaining way.



Vansh( in an confident way): So concentrate very well inspector Kabir as not everyone got to be that lucky to learn how to play guitar from Vansh Rai Singhania.

Kabir has looked at Vansh in a smiling and proud way.



Kabir: I’m concentrating very much. So start quickly please Mr. Beethoven!

Vansh has laughed on Kabir’s word.



Then he starts playing guitar.



Kabir was concentrating so much while Vansh was playing guitar.

He was trying to enjoy his time by hearing Vansh while playing guitar in a very amazing way.

He was trying to forget his confusion for some time.

Vansh was being satisfied seeing Kabir has forgotten his confusion for some time.

Vansh to himself: I just has came to you to support you Kabir and to make you forget your confusion for some time and I’m really happy to see you being that relaxed. I just hope that Manali’s trip could clear all your confusion and you could gain all the satisfaction that you are searching about it so much.

Afterwards, Ishani has came to Riddhima to spend some time with her.



Ishani: Thank God that you are being alone bhabi so we could enjoy some quality of time together without your dearest husband could interfere in that.

Riddhima has smiled after Ishani has said those words.



She has came near Ishani.

Then she has hugged Ishani a very warm hug.

Riddhima: I will always have a free time just for my cutie Ishu. You are my lovely little sister who I will always love her so much and I will always do my best to shower you with so much love and care.

Ishani: I’m so blessed to have a very caring and loving bhabi like you Riddhima bhabi. Actually, I don’t treat you as my bhabi as I treat you as my own behan. I love you so much my lovely elder sister.

They have hugged each other while sharing a very caring sister bond.

Moreover, Riddhima and Ishani start enjoying their time together.



They were doing a very huge masti and they were smiling very much.



Ishani was being very happy and she was enjoying a lot while she was sharing that strong bond with Riddhima.

Riddhima was also being very happy while sharing that sister’s bond with Ishani.

Riddhima to herself: Thank you so much God for sending me that lovely little sister. I was really wishing to have a sister and I got to be very lucky to not have just one sister as you have blessed me with two lovely cute sisters.

At that moment, Sejal and Ragini have joined Ishani and Riddhima.

The 4 of them were enjoying their time together.

Ragini: I have missed this girly time a lot. I’m really enjoying a lot while being with my lovely girls.

Riddhima: Same here. I also enjoying so much. Actually, I’m sure that we will enjoy more at Manali and we will have the chance to do so many stuff.

Ishani: Yes. I have done a lot of preparations to make that trip a very enjoyable one and we couldn’t be able to forget it till the end of our lives.

Riddhima has looked at Sejal in a caring way.



Riddhima: Sejal darling, do you also have started your preparations for Manali’s trip? As you also are included in that trip as of course Vansh has told you about it.

Sejal: He has told me, but actually I will not be able to come with you all.

Riddhima has got shocked.



She has looked at Sejal in a surprised and speculating way.



Riddhima: What?! But why?! Are you not feeling good?! If you aren’t okay, we could merely cancel the trip as your health is most important than that trip. Then we could all go together when you feel better.

Sejal has came near Riddhima.

Then she has hugged her to calm her down.



Sejal: Relax bhabi. I’m absolutely fine.

Riddhima: So what makes you aren’t able to come with us at that trip??!

Sejal: Because I have started a new beginning in each and everything related to my life so I was starting to think about doing my own business. I’m giving all my time to do my preparations and conduct a wide research so I could be 100% accurate before starting my own career. So that’s why I will not be able to come with you all to Manali.

Riddhima was being very depressed.



She was putting her hand on her face in a sadness way.

Sejal: Come on bhabi. Don’t be that sad. Trust me it isn’t in my hand as I was really wanting to be with you all and enjoy our time together, but you know how much time I have wasted it without thinking about making my own career. So I can’t waste more time. I want to have my own career and be a successful girl so you all could be so proud of me. And of course you will be wanting so much to be proud of your sister, right bhabi.

Riddhima has putted her hand on Sejal’s shoulder.

Riddhima: I will always be proud of you my dearest Sejal and I’m sure that you will build your own career in a very brilliant way.

Sejal: Thank you so much bhabi for your support. All of yours support is the thing that makes me do my best to always make you be proud of me.

Ishani has hugged Sejal from her back.

Ishani: We will always be proud of you my lovely sister.

Riddhima was smiling so much seeing Sejal and Ishani happy.



Ishani was also smiling seeing Riddhima’s smile.



Ishani( smiling): So finally our angel has smiled. Always smile bhabi as your cute and lovely face just deserves smiling nothing less than that.

They all have gone into a group hug.

Sejal: By the way guys, I will not miss anything from what will happen at Manali as you all have to send me everything you all will do it. I want you all to update me with each and everything happens there as if I’m with you all.

Riddhima has looked at Sejal in a cute way.



Riddhima: Of course darling. Actually, you don’t have to ask for that because we automatically will do that. We will make you feel as if you are really with us.

Ishani( in an funny way): Actually, we will make you regret so much that you didn’t have came with us!

Sejal has looked at Ishani in an irritated way.

Sejal: Really?! I will make you know who will regret now.

Ishani starts running.

Then Sejal has started running after Ishani.

Afterwards, she has caught her and they kept laughing and annoying each other.

The 4 of them were being very happy and they were laughing very much.

Afterwards, a girl was watching Kabir’s picture on the newspaper.

Her back was just what was appearing.

The girl: Finally, I have returned back Kabir and I will never leave you once again.

She was staring at his picture so much.



The girl: I wasn’t able to forget you at all Kabir during all those years. I’m sure that you would have never forgotten me. I’m sure that you wouldn’t have loved that stupid girl who is the sister of your sister’s husband. Of course my Kabir will never love any girl after me. I have gotten to know each and everything you have done it during those 7 years and I think that it is the perfect time to get back in your life.

She was laughing in a high voice.

The girl( completing her words): You have to just accept me once again and I’m sure that you will do that as I will not be able to accept failure. I will never accept that you could to be for any girl other than me. You are mine Kabir and just mine. Wait for me baby as we will meet very soon.

At morning, Riddhima and Vansh were still sleeping while hugging each other.



They were being very close whole sleeping.

Then Riddhima has waked up.

She was just staring at Vansh very much.



Then she was going to get out from the bed to get ready.

So she couldn’t be late for going to Manali.

Before she could be able to do that, Vansh has stopped her.

He has made her sit on his lap.



He was smiling very much while looking at her.



Then he has kissed her in her hand.



Vansh: Where are you going sweetheart without saying Good morning to your husband?!

She has looked at him in an asking way.



Riddhima: Maybe I’m going to get ready so we couldn’t be late. As of course you didn’t have forgotten that we have to go to Manali today at morning.

He has looked at her in an smiling and confident look.



Vansh: Of course I remember, but this doesn’t mean that we can’t have some romance before going to that trip. Of course you know what I’m mean.

He has winked at her.



He was putting his hand around her head to make her more closer to him.



Then she has done a cute reaction to stop him.



Riddhima: If you have started romance, we will not be able to start this trip. So please let’s stop that romance for now and when we will reach to Manali you could do whatever you want.

She has smiled at him in a cute way.



Then she has putted her hand on his face.



Riddhima: Can I go now to take a shower and change my clothes?!

Vansh: You mean we not I.

He he has lifted her.



Then they have went to the washroom.



Afterwards, they have gotten ready.

Vansh was making Riddhima complete putting her last touches while they were standing in front of the mirror.



Then he has grabbed her near him while the two of them were smiling so much.



Vansh: You look so hot while wearing that red saree Riddu. I always like the red color on you. Actually, all the colors always suit you sweetheart.

He was just staring at her while she was wearing that red saree.



She has smiled.

Then she has putted her hand around his neck to make him very close to her.



Riddhima: By the way, you also look super attractive while wearing that black clothes as also the black color suits you so much.

She was also staring at him while he was wearing that black clothes.



They both have looked at each other and they start smiling.



Vansh: I have prepared so many stuff for you sweetheart during Manali’s trip. I’m sure that you will enjoy it a lot. Actually, there is something that I have prepared it for you even before that trip.

Riddhima: What is that?

Vansh: Just a second.

He has left her.

Then he has came while holding something at his back.

Riddhima was staring at him in a speculating way.



Then he lays on one knee while holding a huge bouquet of flowers that was being hidden from his back.



Vansh: This bouquet is just for my unique flower.

He was smiling at her while he was holding the bouquet.



Then she has taken the bouquet from him.

She has hugged the bouquet so much while she was smiling very much.

Vansh has smiled at Riddhima after she has done that cute behavior.



Riddhima: You are always making me smile by doing those tiny stuff. I love you so much Vansh.

Vansh: I love you too sweetheart.

They have hugged each other very tightly.



While they were being in that huge romance, Angre has entered to their room suddenly.

He was being very angry and stressed.



Angre(being worried): I’m really sorry for coming that suddenly, but there is a very shocking news that I have to deliver it to you both.

Vansh: What has happened Angre?

Riddhima: I can observe from your face reaction that there is a huge problem?! What is going on?

Angre( closing the door): Ahana has returned once again guys!!

Vansh and Riddhima have gotten shocked.

Vansh and Riddhima at the same time: What?!

Precap: “If I didn’t have taken Kabir, I will destroy his sister and everyone related to him very badly”

The end of the episode. I hope you like it. So here is the new entry with the new twist. Let’s see what Ahana has planned and how she will have an affect on Riansh’s lives. Let’s see how Manali’s trip will go on. Stay tuned for the upcoming episodes to know what will happen next. This lovely and amazing cover is made by my lovely Subu so I want to thank her so much for this amazing cover. Thank you so much guys for making me succeeded in reaching to my target on the previous episode. I hope that you all could make me reach to my target on this episode. My target is the same. My target is to reach to 30 comments( excluding my comments). I hope that you all could make me reach to my target so I could be encouraged to update the next episode. The upcoming episode will be published depending on all of yours respond. The next episode will be published when you all could make me reach to my target. I hope that you all could make me succeed in reaching to my target soon so I could be encouraged to update the next episode TMT. I know that you are all very supporters and you all will help to succeed in reaching to the target. So please guys keep supporting me the way you are doing. Please guys don’t forget your feedback in the comment section below.