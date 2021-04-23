Los Angeles Rams Depth Chart: Does Matthew Stafford make them a title contender? | TMT

Following an early exit in the Divisional Round of the 2020 NFL Playoffs, the Los Angeles Rams made several notable additions to an already dangerous depth chart. A team looking to seriously compete in 2021, the Rams will have to wait until Round 2 of the NFL Draft to make any more additions.

Los Angeles Rams Depth Chart

Offense

Quarterback: Matthew Stafford, John Wolford, Devlin Hodges

Running Back: Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson, Xavier Jones, Raymond Calais

Wide Receiver: Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, DeSean Jackson, Van Jefferson, Nsimba Webster, Trishton Jackson, J.J. Koski

Tight End: Tyler Higbee, Johnny Mundt, Brycen Hopkins, Kendall Blanton

Offensive Tackle: Andrew Whitworth, Rob Havenstein, Joe Noteboom, Bobby Evans

Offensive Guard: Coleman Shelton, Austin Corbett, Chandler Brewer, David Edwards, Jamil Demby

Center: Brian Allen, Colin Holba, Steven Wirtel

Defense

Interior Defensive Line: Aaron Donald, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Greg Gaines, A’Shawn Robinson, Marquise Copeland

EDGE: Leonard Floyd, Terrell Lewis, Mike Hoecht, Jonah Williams, Eric Banks

Linebacker: Micah Kiser, Kenny Young, Troy Reeder, Justin Hollins, Obo Okoronkwo, Travin Howard, Justin Lawler,

Cornerback: Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams, David Long, Donte’ Deayon

Safety: Taylor Rapp, Jordan Fuller, Terrell Burgess, Nick Scott, JuJu Hughes, J.R. Reed, Jake Gervase

Special Teams

Kicker: Matt Gay

Punter: Johnny Hekker

Long Snapper: Kendall Blanton

Rams Depth Chart Analysis | Offense

Quarterbacks

In terms of offseason moves in the 2021 offseason, acquiring Matthew Stafford via trade from the Lions might be the most significant change in the entire NFL. While productive, the Rams felt they needed an upgrade over Jared Goff and to get out of the mistake that was his contract.

Stafford has a top-three arm in the NFL. Yet, he’s never received the respect he deserves due to playing in Detroit. Now leading the powerful Rams depth chart, all eyes are on him in 2021.

Through 12 NFL campaigns, the 33-year-old signal-caller has surpassed 4,000 yards eight times but only thrown for 30+ touchdowns on two occasions. Expect him to exceed the 30 TD total under Sean McVay fairly easily.

Running Backs

While it did take some time to happen, Cam Akers eventually took over the backfield in his rookie season, seeing at least 15 carries in each of the final six games. Akers ended the season with 625 yards and 5 total touchdowns, 424 of which came from Week 12 on. Akers also had a phenomenal postseason while Goff was sidelined, rushing for 221 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Although he might not have lived up to the expectations of some, Darrell Henderson has proven to be a viable part of a committee-based approach. Henderson rushed 138 times for 624 yards and 5 touchdowns and caught 16 passes for 159 yards and another score through 15 games during 2020.

With Malcolm Brown in Miami, this has turned into a two-headed attack as both Akers and Henderson should see more prominent roles in this 17-game season.

Xavier Jones saw his workload limited to special teams last year, playing on 177 special-teams snaps in 13 games.

Wide Receivers

After seeing 129 targets in 2020, Robert Woods continues to be a target monster for the Rams. He converted those copious targets into 90 receptions, 936 yards, and 6 touchdowns. He also set a career-high with a pair of rushing touchdowns on 16 carries for 155 yards.

Although he led the Rams’ depth chart in receptions and yards, Cooper Kupp saw a dip in production from the year prior when he posted a stat line of 94 receptions, 1,161 yards, and 10 touchdowns. In 2020, Kupp recorded 92 receptions on 124 targets for 974 yards and 3 touchdowns. On any given week, both Kupp and Woods can take over the game. You just never know which one it is going to be.

It’s hard to find any downside in the signing of DeSean Jackson. Bringing in a veteran like Jackson to the Rams’ depth chart is a low-risk move that could have massive dividends given his skill set. Even at 34, Jackson is a big-play threat so long as his body holds up. But that also is the problem and what prompted his release from the Philadelphia Eagles, as Jackson played in only eight games over the last two seasons.

With Josh Reynolds now a member of the Tennessee Titans, Van Jefferson could see increased usage in 2021 as the WR4 or if Jackson misses time. Jefferson finished his rookie season with only 19 receptions for 220 yards and a touchdown across 16 regular-season games.

Tight Ends

Tyler Higbee could not match the high expectations he set for himself after his blowup 2019 campaign. In his fifth year, Higbee finished the 2020 regular season with 44 receptions for 521 yards and 5 touchdowns in 15 games. Much of his lack of success can be attributed to Gerald Everett setting career-high totals in receptions, receiving yards, and offensive snaps. Now that Everett is with the divisional rival Seattle Seahawks, Higbee could shine again in 2021.

Serving as primarily a blocking tight end, Johnny Mundt re-signed with the Rams during the offseason to a one-year deal. He caught all 4 of his targets for 53 yards in 2020.

Brycen Hopkins will be a hot name to keep an eye on as the season gets going. Hopkins is an athletic tight end who has legitimate receiving skills over the middle of the field.

Offensive Tackle

One of the NFL’s eldest statesmen, Andrew Whitworth just keeps on trucking. Even at his age, he is still the best performing offensive lineman on the Rams’ depth chart. Whitworth even managed to somehow start in the team’s Wild Card game despite suffering a torn MCL and damaging his PCL in Week 10.

Starting on the opposite side of Whitworth is Rob Havenstein. This almost didn’t happen, however, as the Rams made him available to trade and could have been a roster cut due to the Rams’ fiscal constraints. Since his selection in 2015, Havenstein has started all 84 games in which he’s been available and played on 100% of the offensive snaps last season.

Bobby Evans will resume his role as the primary backup for the Rams at tackle. Taken in the third round in 2019, Evans played 472 snaps in his rookie season while filling in for Whitworth but saw action on only one snap last year.

Offensive Guard

David Edwards replaced Joe Noteboom in the starting lineup at left guard in Week 2 against Philadelphia and never gave up the starting job. Edwards started 14 games, playing a total of 977 offensive snaps during the regular season. At 6’6″ and 310 pounds, Edwards can play both guard and tackle.

A mainstay on the offensive line since being acquired via trade from the Browns, Austin Corbett started all 16 games and played on all 1,119 offensive snaps last season.

Noteboom filled in last season, making nine starts and allowing just two sacks on 57% of the team’s offensive snaps (633).

Center

After losing Austin Blythe in free agency, Brian Allen is likely to take over the starting role. Allen has been in this role before, as he was the starting center to open the 2019 season but suffered a devastating injury during the season. He missed seven games that year plus a significant part of the 2020 season as he continued to recover from tearing his MCL, meniscus, and fracturing his tibia.

Rams Analysis | Defense

Interior Defensive Line

Aaron Donald is the best player in the NFL and already is destined for the Hall of Fame. Donald finished the 2020 regular season with 45 tackles (27 solo), 13.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 16 games. He was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year and has been a first-team All-Pro for the last six seasons (2015-2020). Amongst players in their first seven years, Donald is third all-time in sacks (85.5). Only Reggie White and DeMarcus Ware recorded more in their first seven seasons.

When you play alongside someone as dominant as Donald, life is easier, and Sebastian Joseph-Day reaped the benefits last season. Joseph-Day racked up a career-high 55 tackles (35 solo), 1 sack, and 1 forced fumble across 16 games in 2020. While not one who generates a lot of pressure, he is integral in the Rams’ rush defense.

Following the Michael Brockers trade to Detroit, A’Shawn Robinson and Greg Gaines will be competing for snaps. Gaines recorded 1.5 sacks on 201 defensive snaps last season, whereas Robinson saw just 11% of the defensive snaps (111) and totaled 12 tackles and 1 QB hit.

EDGE

Outside of trading for Stafford, re-signing Leonard Floyd to a four-year, $64 million contract was the most significant move for the Rams’ depth chart this offseason. In his first season with Los Angeles, Floyd had a career-high 10.5 sacks and 19 quarterback hits, along with 55 tackles and 11 tackles for a loss.

Terrell Lewis is a dominating presence at 6’5″ and 262 pounds. When healthy, Lewis has all the makings of a dominant edge rusher, but he needs to stay on the field. He played in just eight games last year and saw just 124 defensive snaps. Knee issues will be the concern until proven otherwise.

At Alabama, Lewis tore his ACL in 2018 and hyperextended his knee in 2019. He then started the 2020 season on the reserve list due to a knee procedure after the Rams suspected there might’ve been an infection from a previous surgery.

Linebacker

Micah Kiser is coming off a solid yet injury-shortened season for the Rams in 2020. Kiser racked up 77 tackles (44 solo), 3 passes defensed, and a forced fumble over nine regular-season games. He suffered a knee injury in Week 11 that forced him to miss the rest of the regular season. Even with his absence, the Rams never skipped a beat as they ended the season with the top-ranked defense in 2020.

Bouncing back to totals he put up as a rookie with the Baltimore Ravens, Kenny Young set a new career-high in tackles with 52 while making six starts. Young added 2 QB hits, 3 tackles for a loss, a sack, 2 passes defensed, and had a 79-yard pick-six in Week 14.

One of the reasons the Rams saw little to no fall-off in production after Kiser was injured was the outstanding play of Troy Reeder. Over the Rams’ final six regular-season games and two playoff games, Reeder recorded 80 of his 81 tackles to go with his 3 sacks and 2 passes defensed. He could see an expanded role as the Rams look to fill holes left by Cory Littleton and Bryce Hager.

Another player expected to see an expanded role is Justin Hollins. Entering his second year in the NFL, Hollins recorded 28 tackles (18 solo), 3 sacks, 1 pass defensed, and 1 forced fumble across 16 appearances.

Cornerback

There is a legitimate debate on the best cornerback in the NFL between Jalen Ramsey and the Dolphins’ Xavien Howard.

However, there is no question about Ramsey’s leading role on the Rams’ depth chart. Ramsey is a lockdown corner who relishes the opportunity to take on every opponent’s best receiver. In 15 games, Ramsey recorded 44 tackles (36 solo), 9 passes defensed, and an interception en route to his second career first-team All-Pro nomination.

The Rams extended Darious Williams a first-round tender during the offseason to keep him on the roster. Williams managed career-high numbers across the board in 2020. Playing on 824 defensive snaps, Williams recorded 44 tackles (37 solo), 14 passes defensed, and 4 interceptions across 16 regular-season games. With teams reluctant to challenge Ramsey, Williams should see another busy season in 2021.

One place the Rams could look for an upgrade in the 2021 NFL Draft could be at cornerback. For now, David Long will take over the nickel corner role following Troy Hill’s departure to the Cincinnati Bengals. Long made played in 16 games, making one start with 7 tackles.

Safety

Jordan Fuller had an impressive rookie season and emerged as the Week 1 starter. Although he missed time on the IR due to a neck injury, Fuller recorded 60 tackles (42 solo), 5 passes defensed, and 3 interceptions in 12 games. In his second game back, Fuller made his presence known when he returned and intercepted Tom Brady twice in Week 11.

Before missing the final seven games in 2020 due to a knee injury, Taylor Rapp was having a solid season. Rapp recorded 44 tackles across nine games with 3 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and an interception while playing 64% of the defensive snaps.

Terrell Burgess underwent season-ending ankle surgery in October but should be ready once camp opens up.

