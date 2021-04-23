Friendship turned into a love story #Riansh Episode 71 – TMT Updates

The episode starts with a huge shock being spread allover the place.

Vansh was being very shocked after hearing Angre’s words.

He wasn’t imagining how Kabir’s past has returned once again specifically on that time.

Not only Vansh who was being very shocked and wasn’t able to say anything but also Riddhima was being super super shocked.



She was standing on her place while a very huge shock was very noticeable on her face.

Vansh and Riddhima were looking at each other while they were being surprised.



Then Vansh has looked at Angre in a shocking and speculating way.



Vansh( being shocked): Angre, how you are that sure that this girl that is called Ahana has returned?

Angre: My men have told me that she has returned to India from two days. I was making them always alert since the previous years so if she has returned I could be able to know that.

Riddhima( panicked): Why she has returned once again?! Why?! I was thanking God that we have gotten rid of her and now Kabir bhai is able to complete his life without remembering what that stupid girl has done with him. Why she has returned?!

Riddhima was very worried.



Vansh wasn’t able to see her in that state.

So he has came near her.

Then he has putted his hand around Riddhima’s shoulder to comfort her.



Vansh: Calm down Riddhima. Your worry isn’t good for your health. Actually, that so much stress will not change anything from what has happened because simply that Ahana has returned and nothing will be able to change that fact.

Angre: I’m sure that she has returned for a reason guys otherwise what would be her reason from returning back to India after all those years?!

Vansh: Of course Angre she has returned for a reason. I’m sure that she has returned to get Kabir back to her. Yes I didn’t have met that girl before as when I have gotten to be in the gang she has already left Kabir and he was heartbroken, but I still could be able to know what is in her mind from what you all have told me about her. I’m sure that this girl will do anything just to get Kabir back to her.

Riddhima has gotten to be very annoyed and angry along with being very emotional.



Riddhima: I know that girl so much, she would never be satisfied without destroying Kabir’s life. She is one of those type of girls who could be very happy and chilled when she is making the people around her suffer, but I will never allow her to cause any other pain and hurt to my brother. I would have never been comfortable to that girl and I was sure that she isn’t loving Kabir bro and I was feeling that she will cheat him and that what has happened at the end. We have to do something very quickly guys. We have to forbid that girl from returning back to Kabir’s life. Kabir bro is already being in a huge confusion without even he could know that she has returned once again. So what could happens to him when he could know that the girl that he was loving her the most and then she has betrayed him has returned back? I’m sure that he will be broken so much and this what I will never be able to tolerate it.

Riddhima starts to cry.



Vansh was being very stressed and worried about Riddhima while seeing her in that state.

So he comes very close to her.

Then he has putted his hand on her face to calm her down.



Vansh: You don’t have to worry at all sweetheart as your Vansh is with you and he would never allow anything to harm you or harm Kabir. So please chill and relax. I will be able to handle this problem.

Angre: I think that we have to cancel Manali’s trip because of course Ahana will be aware of that trip and she will not leave us enjoy our time and she will just do anything to disturb Kabir with it and we don’t want him to know that she has returned back.

Vansh has looked at Angre in a very dangerous look.



Vansh: No Angre, nothing will be changed in our plan. We all will go together to Manali. Actually, I want to see what that girl could do so let’s see what could be on her hand to do it. I will not make her destroy this trip that I kept planning for it since a lot. This trip is really helpful to all of us especially Kabir as during this trip I’m sure that he will be able to clear all the confusion inside him. I’m sure that he will be able to understand what he owns it inside him.

Angre: But Vansh…

Vansh: Trust me Angre I know what I’m doing. Actually, Kabir is a very strong man and I’m sure that this girl will never be able to do anything to him. Anyway, I will also be very ready to her so if she has just thought about hurting Kabir she will find me in front of her and defeating her and she doesn’t know what the consequences of having Vansh Rai Singhania as an enemy as death could be a very tiny thing instead of facing me.

Vansh’s words have relaxed Riddhima and Angre very much.

They have got to be convinced from his words.

Vansh: We just must to be sure to not make Kabir know anything about the return of that girl to the country. We have to act normally with him and just protect him without making him notice anything.

Riddhima: Yes Vansh you are right. We just have to protect him without he could know anything as if he has known the return of that girl to the country the old pain will be opened once again and he will suffer so much. Actually, I’m sure that this trip will help Kabir bro very much and I just hope that this girl couldn’t come once again in front of my brother as there will never be worse than me.

Vansh has looked at Riddhima in an impressive way.



Vansh: Interesting, very interesting! I could observe that my cute and innocent wife starts to show her dangerous and bold attitude! I have liked it so much.

Riddhima has smiled.



Vansh’s words have made her got a kind of relaxed.

She was staring at him very much.



Then she comes near him and she holds his hand very tightly.



Riddhima: Thank you for drawing a smile on my face. Thank you for always being able to calm me down even if the problem is very huge.

He has came from her back to surround her and comfort her.



Vansh: I will always be here for you sweetheart to support you and comfort you. Nothing could make my lovely wife upset or worried when I’m with her.

They were being very closed to each other and they were being very comfortable.



They weren’t concentrating that Angre was still standing beside them.

He was smiling at them.



Then he has thrown a small ball to make them get out from their romance.

Angre: Knock knock. I’m here by the way and I didn’t have gone to any place so of course this isn’t the time for romance guys. You both can’t romance while there is a third person here.

They have just smiled.

Angre: Anyway, let’s cover up about that topic as if we didn’t have discussed about it so we don’t make Kabir notice anything.

Vansh: But that doesn’t mean that we will forget about that stuff as her return back at this specific time gives me a huge sign that she is just coming for Kabir. So we have to be very alert.

Riddhima: Yes, we have to be very careful and alert as this girl could low her state into any level just to reach to what she wants.

Angre: Don’t worry guys I will be very alert and I will never allow that stupid girl to cause any hurt to my best friend.

Afterwards, Riddhima along with Vansh, Angre, Kabir, Ragini, and Ishani were being at the hale of the house backing their bags and being ready to start their destination to Manali.

Chanchel and Rudra have came to bless them.

Chanchel: Enjoy your trip so much my lovely children.

Rudra: Take care about each and everyone of you and don’t forget to call us every once for awhile to check on you all.

The 6 of them have came to take the blessings from Chanchel and Rudra.

Then they have checked on Sejal and have said goodbye to her.

Sejal: Take care about yourself guys. Will miss you so much. Don’t forget to capture to me every single thing at Manali.

Vansh: You also don’t forget to work very hard on your plans for your career. I’m wanting when I will return back from Manali I could fine my lovely little sister has started her own job.

Sejal has hugged Vansh.

Sejal: Of course bhai I will do that. I’m sure that you will be very happy from me when you get back from your trip. Just take care about yourself and enjoy a lot and care so much about my dearest bhabi.

Vansh: Of course dear. Riddhima will always my priority.

Riddhima has smiled at Vansh while he was just staring at her.



Moreover, Vansh has taken Riddhima with him at his car while Angre has taken Ragini with him at his car and Kabir has taken Ishani with him at his car.

The 6 of them have started their way to reach to Manali.

They were being very excited.

They were wishing that everything could go the way they want.

At the same time, the girl was still looking at Kabir’s picture.



The girl: Finally, we will meet Kabir. Of course you have missed me, right? I’m sure that you will never be able to forget your first love and the love of your life Ahana Sharma. Yes Kabir your Ahana is back.

Her face has got appeared.



She was a beautiful girl, but the evilness was very noticeable on her face.

Ahana to herself( while looking at Kabir’s photo): I know that I have broken your heart very hardly Kabir, but trust me I will never repeat that thing once again. I have really known my mistake Kabir. I have known how I have lost a very innocent and kind hearted man like you. That’s why I have came back Kabir. I have came back to make you forgive me and forget what I have done with you and I also have returned to make you mine forever.

She was staring so much at Kabir’s picture.

Ahana to herself: You were right Kabir when you have said that we have born for each other, but actually I was the foolish one who didn’t has understood that. I’m really sorry baby, but I promise you that I will not repeat that once again. I promise you that I will never leave you once again Kabir. We will always be together till the end of our lives. I have just returned for you darling to complete what we didn’t have completed at the past. We will be together forever Kabir.

She was smiling very much.



Ahana to herself: I will never allow you to be with that Ishani. I have known how you both got to be close to each other during the previous months that’s why I have returned to stop this new love as you will never be for any girl other than me Kabir. I’m just waiting for you darling to reach to Manali. You know that nothing could be hidden from your Ahana so I have done my preparations to meet you here baby. I know that you are on your way so please come fast.

Ahana has contacted with one of her men and she has known that Kabir is very near to reach to Manali.

At the same time, Ishani was staring at Kabir secretly while he was driving the car.



Then he has noticed that.

He was just smiling while seeing her staring at him that much.



Kabir( in a surprising way): What?

Ishani( in a pretending way as if she was doing nothing): What what?!

Kabir: Oh! You will play this game with me! No Ishu, you will not be able to get out from that situation. You were staring at me right now as I have already caught you!

Ishani: Me?! Of course not, I was just going to tell you that please try to be fast as Vansh_ Riddhima and Angre_Ishani will reach before us.

He has looked at her in a surprising and cute face reaction.



Kabir: Oh! Really?! Nice excuse Miss Ishani.

They have looked at each other.

Then they start laughing very much.

Kabir was forgetting his confusion when he was with Ishani.

He was just enjoying his time while staring at her and seeing her cute expressions.



At Vansh’s car, Riddhima was putting her head above Vansh’s shoulder while they were being in a huge romance.



Riddhima: I’m super excited for this trip Vansh, but at the same time I’m really worried about Kabir. I know that this Ahana will never leave him. She is a very cheap and cunning girl. Kabir will never tolerate another breakdown from that stupid girl.

Vansh has stopped the car.

Then he has kissed Riddhima in her forehead.



Vansh: Can you please chill sweetheart?! Trust me she will never be able to do anything. I will handle this situation and nothing will disturb you or Kabir. So please try to forget about this girl and not make her spoil our trip, Am I right or am I right?!

He has looked at her in a cute and confident look while he was wearing his sunglasses.



She has smiled from his attitude.

Then they have hugged each other very tightly.

Riddhima: My Vansh will always be right.

They have smiled at each other.



Afterwards, Vansh starts to complete driving through his way.

He has played Kya karu song with a way to make Riddhima chill and forget about Ahana’s matter.

He was singing with the song while he was very energetic and smiling.



Riddhima was smiling very much while seeing him doing those stuff.



She was trying to forget about Ahana, but she was still being worried.

Riddhima to herself: I just hope that this Ahana couldn’t has came to disturb Kabir. I know that if she has returned back she will not just disturb Kabir as of course she will include me in her revenge circle as of course she would have never forgotten what I have done with her. I just hope that her hate towards me doesn’t affect Vansh and my family.

At the same time, Ahana was looking at Riddhima’s picture with Kabir.



Ahana to herself: If I didn’t have taken Kabir, I will destroy his sister and everyone related to him very badly. If you haven’t forgiven me Kabir, you and your sister will face the consequences. I will never forget what your sister has done with me and how she was very rude with me since we were together and of course after I have left you. I would never forget what Riddhima has done to me. If she has came on my way in getting you back to me Kabir, I will destroy her life with her beloved husband. Actually, I don’t need to wait for that as this what I will already do to take my revenge from you Riddhima Vansh Rai Singhania.

Precap: "Ishani, get out from my way now. I just want to be alone"

