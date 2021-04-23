Blind date. ( Special meet) #Riansh OS – TMT Updates

Hello guys. Here is another OS of mine. I hope you guys like it.

Ishani’s POV starts:

Today, I have decided to surprise my greatest best friend ever, Riddhima Mehta, with a blind date surprise. I was knowing that there will be a party at one of the nearest restaurants and they will arrange on it that blind date. So I decided to make her come with me without making her know that she will be included in that blind date game.

I know that Riddhima will never accept this types of dates. Actually, she will never accept being on date!! She doesn’t believe on those stuff. I know how much she dreams to be in love, but she doesn’t like to talk about that. I know that she wants to be in a relationship, but she fears from the result of that so she doesn’t try even if she has felt that there is a boy who is liking her she immediately gets away from him. She doesn’t want to try because she fears to fail. So I have decided that I have to make her face her fear and make her be in a blind date.

I still doesn’t know who will be that lucky man who will be Riddhima’s blind date, but I’m feeling that this man will be a very unique one that will not just be a just once date for my best friend.

I have reached to Riddhima’s house.

Then her mother has welcomed me.

I always love Anuprya aunt a lot.

She always treats me in a very caring way as if I’m also her daughter.

Anuprya aunt: Welcome my dearest Ishani. How are you dear?

Me: I’m fine aunt. What about you?

Anuprya aunt: I’m fine darling.

Me: I have came to take Riddhima to the restaurant like I have arranged with her. Does she is still getting ready?

Anuprya aunt: Yeah. She is still being at her room getting ready as you know how much your best friend takes so much time until she gets ready.

I have smiled.

Me: Yes aunt you are absolutely right. Your daughter always takes so much time getting ready. Actually to be honest, all the girls takes so much time while getting ready! I think that it is something related to our nature!

Anuprya aunt has smiled.



Anuprya aunt( laughing): Maybe! Anyway, you could go to her upstairs.

Me: Okay aunt. Thank you.

I have left Anuprya aunt and I have went upstairs to enter Riddhima’s room.

Me( while entering Riddhima’s room): Does my princess has finished getting ready? As we ha..

I wasn’t able to complete my words when I have seen what Riddhima was wearing it!

She was wearing a very simple white and long dress.



How she will be ready for a blind date while she is wearing those clothes?!!

Of course everyone will thought that she is coming to a teaching session not coming to a party that will happen on it a blind date!

Me( being surprised): Riddhima darling, do we are going to the college?

Riddhima: No.

Me: So why you are wearing that so boring clothes?! You know that we are going to a party and of course this will never be the suitable clothes for the party.

Riddhima: But Ishani you know that I got to be more comfortable while wearing those clothes.

Me: Come on Riddhima you have so many hot clothes that will be very suitable to this party so don’t be that silly and let me choose for you an outfit for this party. Just leave me make to you the makeover for this party. Today you will just get ready in Ishani’s style. So let’s start as there isn’t so much time left until the party will start at the restaurant.

I have taken Riddhima to her cupboard to choose for her the outfit that she will wear it today.

Afterwards, I have made her get ready.

I have made her wear a hot short and black stomach top.



She was looking so hot while wearing those clothes.

Now she is 100% ready for this blind date. I’m sure that her blind date man will fall madly for her when he sees her wearing those clothes.

She wasn’t being comfortable while wearing those clothes.

Riddhima: I really don’t know the reason that makes you insisting on making me wear that short clothes. You know that I doesn’t prefer those type of clothes.

Me: Come on Riddhima you are a lady baby so you have to behave like ladies and wear those hot and short clothes and by the way you don’t have to forget that this hang out will happen the way I want it to happen as this was our deal, right?

Riddhima: Yes, but..

Me: There is no buts during today’s party. We will just enjoy today. So let’s go now.

Riddhima has given up to convince me with her perspective.

So she has came with me without saying any other word.

I was being very excited to see Riddhima’s reaction when she could know that she will have a blind date today that’s why I was sure to make her look super hot today.

I’m also being super excited to see how my best friend’s first blind date will go on.

Ishani’s POV ends.

Vansh’s POV starts:

I don’t know how I have done something like that?! How I could do that hasty decision and go to this restaurant to be in a blind date?!

I didn’t have done something like that before. I didn’t have been in a date with a girl who I doesn’t know her before. I don’t believe that blind dates could be beneficial on creating love.

I believe that love is a very strong connection that you have to take so much time until you could be sure that this person is the perfect partner for you.

Regardless that I’m having all those beliefs, but still I have came to be in that blind date and actually I’m not having the reason that has made me do that.

What I know that when my friend has offered me to go with him at the restaurant so each one of us could find a blind date, I didn’t have taken a second to accept that and I’m still very surprised from myself for doing that.

Currently, I’m just sitting at the bar waiting to see who will be my blind date.



I don’t know why, but I’m being very excited to know who will be my blind date.

Vansh’s POV ends.

Riddhima’s POV starts:

I have reached to the restaurant with Ishani and we were enjoying our time there.



Then I have got shocked when I have seen the manager of the restaurant giving me a black card written on it number 13 and at the top of it was written on it “Blind date number”

I was being very shocked.

I have looked at Ishani in a very surprised and irritated way.



Me: Ishani, do you are the one who has done that?!

Ishani was being silent while trying to not look at my eyes.

I have known from her silence that she is the one who has done that.

Me: Of course you are the one who has done that! That’s why you were insisting on making me look so hot today!! You still didn’t have listened to my words and you have done what you want. How much time I have kept telling you that I would never be in a date neither it is a normal date or a blind one?! You know that I always believe that love is something that just happens suddenly and it doesn’t need any dates to occur. So what is the reason behind all those nonsense?!

Ishani: I know that you will never change your point of view so that’s why I was having to do that as you have to try new stuff Riddhima. You mustn’t put yourself in an comfort zone that you aren’t wanting to get out from it. Actually, it is very beneficial to take some risks.

I have gotten out from my place and I was going to leave.



Ishani’s voice is the thing that has stopped me.

Ishani: You have forgotten that you have to follow everything I will say today darling as friends never break their promises and this was the same thing that you have done it with me and I have accepted it so you also must do the same thing Riddhima. You will never be able to get out from here without being in that blind date so you have to chill and try to enjoy it as it will happen even if you don’t want that.

I was silent while hearing Ishani’s words.

I have got back to sit beside her.

I wasn’t wanting that blind date at all, but unfortunately Ishani hasn’t given me any chance to refuse.

I was thinking about who that person who I will be forced to be in a blind date with him?!

Riddhima’s POV ends.

Afterwards, Vansh starts to search about the girl who is having the same card’s number.

Vansh to himself: Which girl from those girls who will be having number 13 on her card?!

He was keeping searching so much until he has found her.

He has found Riddhima holding the card in a forceful way.

He has smiled.



Vansh to himself: Interesting, very interesting! I can observe that there is a girl here who is being forced to be in a blind date! Impressive! I think that I will enjoy a lot in that blind date as I could notice how that girl is being a very special one.

Vansh has came near Riddhima.

Riddhima has noticed him and she has seen his card’s number.

She has known that he is her blind date.

Riddhima to herself: Oh shit! I think that this man is my blind date!! I really don’t want to be in a blind date! So what I will do now?!

Then Riddhima starts to stare at him very much.



She wasn’t knowing the reason that makes her starts to not hate the idea of the blind date like what she was doing.

She was looking at how Vansh was looking so attractive while he was wearing those black clothes.



Riddhima was feeling that she is connected so much to Vansh as if she knows him since so many years.

He has looked at her in a decent way.



Vansh: I think that you are my blind date as we both have the same card’s number, Am I right or am I right?!

Riddhima has looked at him in a surprising way.

She was liking his different and unique attitude.

Riddhima: Yeah I think so.

Vandh: So let’s go to the table that is specifically for number 13.

They have reached to the table that is for them.

It was decorated so romantically.



He has made Riddhima sit in a gentle way.

Riddhima has liked the way he has done that.

They were just staring at each other without saying a word.



Each one of them was being very nervous being in a blind date for the first time.

Riddhima was the one who is more nervous.

She wasn’t knowing what happens in the dates.

Vansh has felt her nervousness.

So he has decided to try to make her feel comfortable.

Vansh: I can observe that it is the first blind date to you.

Riddhima: Yeah. Actually, it is the first date ever in my life.

Vansh: Interesting, very interesting! You didn’t have been in date till now?!

Riddhima: Yes. I know that it is a very surprising thing, right?

Vansh: To he honest, yes. As you are a very beautiful and gorgeous girl so how you couldn’t have been at any date before?!

Riddhima has got shy and happy from Vansh’s words.

Riddhima: Hmm. Actually, I’m the one who was wanting that as I believe that love doesn’t need all those preparations and all of those dates. I believe that love is a thing that happens in a quick way. When you feel how your heart beats have got very high, this what is called love.

At that moment, Vansh holds Riddhima’s hand suddenly.



Vansh: You mean like what is happening right now with both of us.

Riddhima has got frizzed.

She was just staring at Vansh very much.



Her heart beats were increasing very much.

She was feeling very connected with Vansh.

Vansh was also feeling very connected and attached to Riddhima.

When he was with her, he has forgotten all his believes about the love who must to take so much time.

He was feeling that a very strong connection starts to be formed between him and Riddhima.

Moreover, they start to talk about different stuff.

They have known so many stuff about each other.

They were enjoying so much while talking together.

Riddhima was being very comfortable while talking with Vansh.

Ishani was watching Riddhima while she was smiling.

Then she has left the restaurant when she has got sure that Riddhima has found her perfect partner not just a blind date for one time.

Riddhima and Vansh didn’t have felt on how much time they have taken it while they were enjoying their time together.

The time of the bride date has gotten finished.

Neither Vansh nor Riddhima were wanting to leave.

They were knowing that by the end of that blind date they were not be able to meet each other once again and that what both of them weren’t wanting it to happen.

They have gotten out from the restaurant while they were holding each other’s hands.



Vansh: You know what Riddhima?

Riddhima: What Vansh?

Vansh: This is the best date I have been through it during my whole life. I’m really been very grateful that you were my first blind date.

Riddhima has got blushed.

Riddhima: Same feeling here Vansh. I would never regret that you were my first date in my life. Actually, I have got to know why I wasn’t accepting to be in any date before because I was just being waiting to have that special date with that special and very unique man.

Vansh has smiled from Riddhima’s words.



He wasn’t wanting to leave her and he was feeling that he starts to feel a very special feeling towards her.

So he has immediately grabbed her towards him and he has kissed her a very long kiss.



Riddhima has got shocked from Vansh’s unexpected behavior.

She was being very shy, but at the same time she was feeling happy.

She wasn’t feeling that she must push him or get away from him.

She was feeling very comfortable while he was kissing her.

She was feeling that he is the one who has born for her.

She has kissed him back with a shy way.

Then he has looked at her in a smiling way.



Vansh: Now, I can be sure that this blind date will never end on this point as what I have done could make you know that I have felt a very special feeling to you Riddhima.

Riddhima was just smiling a cute smile.



Vansh: I didn’t have just taken your first date in your life, but I have also taken and stolen your first kiss Riddhu.

She has liked a lot hearing a nickname from him.

She has hugged him very tightly.



Riddhima: I wasn’t expecting that I could find the unique man that I was searching about him in an blind date.

She has kissed him very cute and unique kiss.

