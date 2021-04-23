A Royal Love Story (Riansh) (IMMJ 2) Chapter 12 – TMT Updates

Chapter 12

R’s pov ..

At 5 pm ..

Thanks bappa .. thanks a lot .. I am in Jaipur .. I can’t wait .. in next 1hours .. we are going to be in our .. palace …

OMG .. and the most important thing is that .. now I won’t face that Mr. Idiot .. yes .. yes .. ( said while jumping .. ) ..Oo ruhi what are you doing ?? .. don’t forget you are at Jaipur airport .. yes you listened right I am at Jaipur ..

After meeting that Mr. Idiot .. I am really frustrated .. he us annoying .. the the main part .. that Kabir .. that I was thinking that he can be pair didu .. is none other than his brother .. what a bad luck … 🥺🥺 ..

I thought he will be my jiju .. but what happen .. all my dream came to an end … Only because of that Mr. Idiot ..

Ruhi let forget .. about him ..

after our encounter at the party .. we both used to fight like a tom and jerry .. he is really a headache ..

His chezzy smile looks so good na .. his dark brown eyes .. looks like a deep ocean .. his shaved face offo .. he just looks like a Greek God .. his lips .. looks .. wait .. wait … What I am thinking ?? .. concentrate ruhi .. concentrate ..

Just then I saw didu coming with our luggages ..

” Didu .. all 3 suitcase and are there na … ” I said checking the bags ..

” Ruhi … Can’t you see .. ” she said .. I stick my tongue out .. ” Oo sorry .. ” I apologized ..

” Didu let’s go now .. ”

” Hain .. Hain par Ruk .. Ramesh Kaka abhi Aaye Nahi hai ” ok I nodded ..

[ ” Hain .. Hain but wait .. Ramesh Kaka didn’t arrive yet ” ok I nodded .. ]

” Didu .. hum coffee leke aye kya ?? .. jab tak Kaka Aaye hai .. ” on which she nodded ..

[ ” Didu .. may I get coffee ?? .. till he arrive .. ” on which she nodded .. ]

Authors pov ..

Riddhima started moving towards the airport canteen …

Riddhima and a person in unison ” two coffee plz .. ”

They were startled by the voice ..

R’s pov ..

No .. no .. this can’t happen .. bappa plz .. plz he should be not the same ..

Person’s pov ..

Am I imagining her voice .. or she is really here .. how can she be here .. see in the direction Vansh … See ..

Authors pov ..

They turned there head to see eachother only to get shock ..

R&V : ” you .. ”

R&V : ” you are following me .. ”

R&V : ” Oo plz ”

While all this the the man standing there was controlling hard not to laugh ..

R&V : ” why are you laughing .. ” and then they shoke their head to each other ..

And this time the man burst into laughter …

But stopped at the moment .. when they both glare him ..

This was the moment when both Kabir , Angre and Ragini came ..

After glancing Ragbir ( Kabir and Ragini ) all the four turned there head in the opposite direction ..

While Angre stood there puzzled .. seeing all of them .. That’s when Angre and Ragini got a notification ..

Both ( unison ) : ” car aa gayi .. ”

[ Both ( unison ) : ” The car arrived .. ” ]

All five of them look at each other .. and started moving in opposite directions ..

While the man started laughing again ..

When five of came out … To see there car …

Ragini and Riddhima moved to there car ..

R and Ra : ” khamma Ghani Kaka .. ”

Kaka : ” Ghani khamma .. aap dono ek minute rukiye me abhi aata hun .. ”

[ Kaka : ” Ghani khamma .. You two wait a minute I’ll come soon .. ” ]

” Ji ” they nodded ..

That’s when something strick riddhima ..

” didu .. Mera bag Kahan hai ?? ” riddhima said not finding her bag ..

[ ” didu .. where’s my bag ?? ” riddhima said not finding her bag .. ]

” I think we left inside .. ” ragini said after thinking a lot ..

” Till Kaka comes let’s go and take ..” on which ragini nodded ..

While all this was observed by a pair of eyes ..

After half and hour ..

It was a way to the palace .. which was surrounded by a forest ..

R’s pov ..

The cold breeze is flowing .. and I am keeping my head on the window and enjoying the breeze is my favourite thing … I love the atmosphere .. of Jaipur .. It also remind me about my childhood ..

I love Jaipur .. because it has a always different stories to be told .. this jungle .. I am aware of from childhood .. I knew how to go where in which direction ..

Authors pov ..

Riddhima was in her thoughts .. when the car stops with a sudden jerk ..

R’s pov ..

I was in my trance when the car stopped with a sudden jerk .. Kaka went out of the car to look about it .. and then returned with a frone face ..

Kaka : ” gadi band ho gayi hai .. thoda waqt lagega .. ”

[ Kaka : ” The car has stopped .. It will take some time .. ” ]

R : ” ok .. ”

Kaka : ” may I ask lift from someone .. because it will take time .. badimalkin will be worried for you .. ”

Ra : ” well .. ok !! ”

.

.

” Angre when will reach .. we are roaming from half and hour .. ” Vansh asked .. in furstration .. and stopped ..

” Bhai .. the road looks similar .. I think we have been lost ” Angre responded looking at his phone .. and continued .. ” It showing that we are in jungle .. ”

” See .. I said we should come with driver .. but Bhai you only said we can come alone .. now face .. ” Kabir said ..

” Angre do one thing .. I will see the map and you drive .. ” on which he nodded ..

Angre started driving that’s when he stopped the car .. due to this sudden jerk .. Kabir and Vansh .. were had been dogged like front and back ..

V : ” Angre .. what the hell ?? .. ”

Before he could answer .. a man came and to window .. this made little confused .. but Vansh allow Angre to open the window ..

Man : ” hello .. actually our car is broken down .. can you give lift .. but it’s not me .. they both are my Malkin .. ”

V : ” Malkin .. means girl .. but we all are boys .. how can you allow .. ” ( our Vansh is through gentleman .. )

Man : ” now .. I can make sure .. you all are good … It is thought us .. how to identify people .. plz can you help us .. ”

A : ” Bhai .. I want to say you something .. ”

V : ” ok no worry .. we will drop them .. ”

A : ” but Bhai .. ” he was cut by someone’s words ..

.

.

R : ” didu let’s go out and check .. what’s Kaka is talking to them … ” On which ragini nodded .. and they proceed to the car ..

On reaching there ..

R : ” Kaka .. what happen ?? ”

Kaka : ” actually they are ready .. ”

Ra : ” who ?? ”

When Ramesh moved to make them face .. it made them eyes widen .. ”

R : ” you all are stalking us .. didu I told you na .. you .. you Mr. Idiot why are you stalking us .. ”

V : ” we are not stalking you .. I think you are following us .. ” coming out of the car ..

Kaka : ” plz listen .. beta .. aap inke saath jaeeye .. ”

[ Kaka : ” plz listen .. beta .. you all go with them .. ” ]

Ra : ” Kaka hum inke saath Nahi ja sakte … ” On which not only riddhima Vansh and Kabir too agreed ..

[ Ra : ” Kaka we can’t go with them .. ” On which not only riddhima Vansh and Kabir too agreed .. ]

V : ” let’s go Angre .. you shouldn’t have stop the car for this fools .. ”

” But .. Bhai let me tell you .. one thing .. I didn’t put the brake the .. it’s because .. it stopped by itself .. which means our car is Carriage malfunction .. ” this made Riddhima chuckle ..

But here our Vansh eyes were widen ..

” What .. tell me check is it our car or they have exchanged .. ” said Vansh and started investigating the car ..

” It’s our car .. but how it can .. be possible .. ” said confused Vansh …

” But why .. Bhai … If they have exchanged car then what’s the problem .. ” said Angre doubting .. that what his instinct come true ..

” Because I have made fuel leak .. in their car .. ” said absent minded .. Vansh ..

Leaving Vansh all of them gasp … But when Vansh realized .. he don’t have the gut to face them …

” I .. I .. ” he tired to say something but failed miserably ..

” See didu .. what he did .. now I don’t regret .. that I damage their car ..” said riddhima with full attitude ..

This made all of them again shock ..

.

.

At a palace ..

All were enjoying and laughing whole heartedly .. As all never had parted ..whole palace was going with their laughter ..

Uma ( V’s mom ) : ” I must say … Ajay .. we missed all this fun .. While living in London ..

Ajay ( V’s dad ) : ” Yeah !! even Sia is enjoying a lot .. we have never saw Sia this free … After all it’s our Jaipur ..”

Naina ( R’s maa ) : ” Hain .. but all children still not came .. it’s been .. 7 : 30 pm .. it’s dark now how they will come .. ” was sounded very worried ..

Akash ( R’s Papa ) : ” let me call riddhima .. ” ” Even me .. ” Ajay said ..

After serval try .. ” she is not picking .. ” ” Vansh too .. ”

Uma : ” call Kabir or Angre .. ”

” I tired but it not of coverage .. ” Ajay immediately replied ..

Let me call Ramesh ..

After awhile ..

Naina : ” what he said ?? ”

Akash : ” nothing to worry .. he said their car get broken .. and he also said with them there are three boys .. I think they are Vansh , Kabir and Angre .. ”

” I too .. think .. but where they will spend there night .. ” Ajay asked …

” They are with .. riddhima and Ragini they knows the jungle very well .. we don’t have to fear .. ” akash said in casual form ..

” Are you sure uncle ?? .. ” asked Sia ..

“Yeah they all are safe .. now let’s have dinner .. ” said badimaa ..

But here Sia was little worried ..

” Don’t worry .. Diu and didu .. can handle everything .. you just relax .. ” said neel ..

This made Sia little relief ..

.

.

R : ” It’s all because you .. Mr. Idiot .. ”

V : ” me .. it’s because of you .. that now we are roaming in jungle .. ”

Before the argument proceed further between Riddhima and Vansh .. ragini made to end this ..

” Hamari .. baat suniye .. hum jungle me hai .. park me Nahi .. aap dono pichhle ek ghante se lad rahe hain .. aadha ghanta us sadak par .. aur aadha ghanta iss jungle mein ..and we have to find the tree house .. as soon as possible .. Varna ham raat bhar rahenge Kahan ?? .. do you all understand .. ab koi jhagada Nahin karega … ” Riddhima was going to speak but by ragini’s glare .. nodded … In yes ..

Listen to me .. we are in jungle .. not in park .. you both are fighting from last 1 hour .. half an hour at the road .. and half an hour in this jungle .. and we have to find the tree house .. as soon as possible .. or were would we spend this night ?? .. do you all understand .. now no more fighting .. ” Riddhima was going to speak but by ragini’s glare .. nodded … In yes ..

” I think only ragini is smart here .. between us .. ” Angre mummured .. but it was caught by the Vansh ..

” Oo really … ” Vansh glare at Angre ..

” I think we will not find the tree it .. in this night .. may I whistle .. didu … ” Riddhima said …

” Hmm … I think .. ” ragini approved ..

” Why whistle .. to call monkeys here .. ” Vansh said and starts laughing which later joined by Kabir .. and again Angre shoke his head .

” Didu .. mujhe lagta hai humne galti ki ine hamare saath lakar .. ( to them ) aisa kijiye aap jayiye ham ja rahe Hain .. Apne treehouse .. and ha only Angre can come with us .. If he wants ..”

[ ” Didu .. I think We made a mistake by bringing them with us .. ( to them ) do one thing , you all go .. we are going our treehouse .. and ha only Angre can come with us .. If he wants ..” ]

On which Angre nodded .. and started moving with them .. that’s when Vansh pulled .. him ..

V ( to Angre ) : ” kya .. Hain ?? .. ( to Riddhima and and Ragini .. ) What .. why .. only Angre ..to take advantage of him .. and make him servant .. ”

[ V ( to Angre ) : What .. yes ?? .. ( to Riddhima and and Ragini .. ) What .. why .. only Angre ..to take advantage of him .. and make him servant .. ” ]

R : ” you toh shut up … ” On which Vansh was about to reprociate ..

Ra : ” Ruhi .. be quite .. ”

( Authors pov .. Vansh knew that Ragini used to call riddhima ruhi .. even he knew her name .. but detected that riddhima can be ruhi .. poor Vansh ..🤦🤦 )

Ra : ” whistle now .. ” ok on which riddhima nodded .. when is whistle .. a kind of sound was heard from the right hand direction ( according to them .. not me .. )

And then they started moving in that direction .. after reaching their .. kavangre ( Kabir, Vansh and Angre ) were shocked .. to think it’s a tree house and that to in middle of Jungle ..

” Wow it’s a tree house I can’t believe .. ” said Kabir wondering ..

” Believe it .. ” said ragini blowing the candle ..

R : ” But I am hungry .. didu … I am going to bring the Fruit … ”

” And from where?? .. that too this time .. don’t say you will whistle and monkeys will bring you fruit .. ” Vansh with a hands cross across his chest ..

” Done .. now may I leave .. ” riddhima in a borring tune ..

Within 30 sec .. she came with the fruit ..

Vansh was surprised or say shock ..

Before he could say anything ..

” Before you say .. I should clear .. there are many trees of fruits surrounding this tree house .. and we can take the fruit from the windows .. ok now seat and eat ..

and one more thing .. there are only two room so you three have to adjust in one of them .. ” on which everyone nodded ..

After eating their food , they drift to sleep ..

Next morning ..

All of them gather in the living ..

R : ” ok do you all know where you have to go .. after crossing the river .. you can go where you want .. ”

A : ” but our luggages are in car and .. infact the map .. even phones are not working .. ”

R : ” ok .. vese bhi Kaka tumare aur hamare .. bags .. Ghar layenge .. toh aap sab hamare Ghar chaliye .. aur Papa se baat Karke .. where aware you want to go .. go I don’t care .. ”

[ R : ” ok .. Anyway, Kaka will bring you and .. our bags .. home .. So all of you go to our home .. And by talking to my father .. where aware you want to go .. go I don’t care .. ” ]

V : ” Ok .. only for this time I am agreeing with you .. ”

