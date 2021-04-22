Atletico Madrid return to the top of La

LATEST

Lionel Messi struck twice as Barcelona thrashed Getafe.

Atletico Madrid reclaimed the lead on the prime of LaLiga after battling to a 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Huesca.

Diego Simeone‘s aspect had seen metropolis rivals Actual clamber above them into first place by advantage of their head-to-head report after their Wednesday win at Cadiz.

Marcos Llorente proved instrumental in Atletico’s win, organising Angel Correa for the opening objective shortly earlier than the break, and likewise offering for Yannick Carrasco‘s Eightieth-minute strike.

Barcelona stay 5 factors off prime spot with a sport in hand after approaching robust late on to beat struggling Getafe 5-2.

Lionel Messi gave Barca an early lead and regardless of a Clement Lenglet personal objective pulling Getafe stage, a Sofian Chakla personal objective and a second from Messi seemed to have sealed the factors for the hosts.

Enes Unal’s 69th-minute penalty diminished the deficit earlier than two targets within the final 4 minutes from Ronald araujo and an Antoine Griezmann penalty wrapped up the win.

Lionel Messi scored twice for Barcelona against Getafe
Lionel Messi scored twice for Barcelona in opposition to Getafe (Joan Monfort/AP)

Actual Sociedad ended a run of 5 league video games with out a win with a 2-1 success over Celta Vigo, whereas Granada beat backside membership Eibar 4-1.

Ten-man Atalanta prolonged their unbeaten run to 6 matches however missed the possibility to maneuver into second place in Serie A after being held to a 1-1 draw at Roma.

Ruslan Malinovskyi gave the guests an early lead however Atlanta full-back Robin Gosens was despatched off for a second yellow card and former Atlanta midfielder Bryan Cristante struck a long-range equaliser.

Lorenzo Insigne’s seventh-minute penalty paved the best way for Naples‘s 5-2 win over Lazio, with additional targets from Matteo Politano, Insigne once more and Dries Mertens easing the hosts right into a 4-0 lead simply after the hour mark.

Objectives from Ciro Motionless and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic briefly roused the hosts however an Eightieth-minute effort from Victor Osimhen sealed Napoli’s win.

