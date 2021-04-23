‘Tottenham Hotspur need trophies to keep

Spurs haven’t received a trophy since Jonathan Woodgate claimed the profitable aim within the 2008 League Cup closing.

Jonathan Woodgate says Tottenham should begin delivering trophies to maintain maintain of Harry Kane however shouldn’t be satisfied lifting the Carabao Cup shall be enough. Former defender Woodgate cemented his place in Spurs folklore by securing the membership’s final piece of silverware courtesy of an extra-time winner towards Chelsea within the 2008 League Cup closing. Tottenham will search additional Wembley glory in that competitors on Sunday once they tackle holders Manchester Metropolis.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is but to win a significant honour (Peter Powell/PA)

Striker Kane, who’s uncertain for the sport resulting from an ankle harm, is but to win a significant honour and Woodgate believes the north Londoners want to finish the 13-year trophy drought and decide to further funding to stop their star man eyeing a transfer elsewhere.

“They should (begin profitable silverware) with the stadium they’ve constructed and with the gamers they’ve,” mentioned Woodgate, who manages Championship aspect Bournemouth.

“They have the most effective striker in England in Harry Kane so they should begin profitable trophies for him. They seem to be a well-run soccer membership however they should begin quickly.”

Requested if breaking Metropolis’s three-year stranglehold on the cup could be sufficient to appease Kane, Woodgate replied: “I’m not certain.

“They may want extra funding for Harry Kane to remain, I am certain of that.

“He is been unbelievable once more this season and scored so many targets and even developed as a participant by making so many assists.

“He is an unimaginable expertise so I’d say Spurs want to speculate to maintain Harry Kane on the membership.”

Woodgate was making solely his fifth Tottenham look when he unconventionally capitalised on an error by Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech to grab the 2-1 win in 2008 after a Dimitar Berbatov penalty cancelled our Didier Drogba’s free-kick opener.

Jonathan Woodgate claimed Tottenham’s extra-time winner within the 2008 League Cup victory over Chelsea (Dave Thompson/PA)

Regardless of ending runners-up within the Premier League and Champions League below Mauricio Pochettino lately, the membership haven’t added to their trophy cupboard since.

Spurs look more likely to miss out on Champions League qualification for a second successive season and can run out on the nationwide stadium on the finish of tumultuous week which included a failed try to affix an elite European Tremendous League and the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

Rookie supervisor Ryan Mason is tasked with halting the extended barren spell after being thrust into the Tottenham sizzling seat on the age of simply 29 following Mourinho’s departure.

Woodgate was within the Tottenham aspect when Mason – who was pressured to retire in 2018 due to a fractured cranium suffered enjoying for Hull – made his skilled debut in a UEFA Cup win over Dutch membership NEC Nijmegen in 2008.

Following the departure of Jose Mourinho, we are able to now affirm that Ryan Mason will take cost as Interim Head Coach for the rest of the season.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 20, 2021

The 41-year-old is conversant in sudden managerial alternatives having succeeded the sacked Jason Tindall in February simply two days after becoming a member of Bournemouth as a coach and has urged Mason to take advantage of his “reside interview”.

“He should be properly considered on the soccer membership to be given the reins till the top of the season. It is honest play to Ryan,” mentioned Woodgate.

“He was unlucky to complete his profession early via a horrendous harm however now he is in teaching, he is bought an unimaginable alternative.

“I am completely over the moon for him and he is Spurs via and thru so he is somebody the followers can relate to.

Jose Mourinho left Tottenham on Monday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“It is like a reside interview. You by no means know what is going on to occur.

“They’ve come shut below Pochettino, who’s a improbable supervisor, Mourinho bought them to the ultimate however now it is as much as Ryan.”

Former England worldwide Woodgate, who additionally represented Leeds, Newcastle, Actual Madrid, Middlesbrough and Stoke in his enjoying days, was named man of the match for his influential cup closing show towards Chelsea after being chosen to start out following an harm to Michael Dawson.

Profitable at Wembley below the administration of Spanish coach Juande Ramos was a profession spotlight for the retired centre-back and stays a continuing speaking level when he bumps into Tottenham followers.

Juande Ramos was the final Tottenham supervisor to raise a trophy (Sean Dempsey/PA)

“It is the one trophy I received so it is bought to be certainly one of my finest moments as a participant,” he mentioned.

“It is a part of the membership’s historical past now of being there and profitable that final trophy for them. I’m certain eventually they’re going to win a trophy.

“However to offer the Spurs followers that day – particularly beating Chelsea – was one thing particular for them and actually one thing particular for me.

“I nonetheless communicate with a few of the gamers now from that period and they’re nice recollections.

“And each time I see a Spurs fan, that is all they ever say to me: ‘I used to be there while you scored’. It was an important day.”

Woodgate’s winner’s medal and man-of-the-match trophy are presently housed in his son’s bed room, whereas his match-worn shirt is tucked away in a wardrobe.

Tottenham, who completed eleventh that season, got here crashing again all the way down to earth per week later, shedding 4-1 at quickly to be relegated Birmingham.

Woodgate sat out at St Andrew’s resulting from an ankle subject and struggled to include a smile when requested if the post-final social gathering contributed to the following heavy defeat.

Every week after lifting the Carabao Cup in 2008, Tottenham have been thrashed 4-1 at Birmingham, with Mikael Forssell, centre, claiming a hat-trick (Chris Radburn/PA)

“The celebrations have been actually good, to be trustworthy with you. You have to get pleasure from these moments as a result of they do not occur all the time,” he mentioned.

“I undoubtedly loved it – I believe all the different gamers did.

“It was big for us as a result of not many people had received a trophy at the moment and to beat a Chelsea crew firing on all cylinders was good.

“We weren’t constant sufficient within the league however in cup competitions we may beat anybody.”