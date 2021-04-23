Kumkum Bhagya 26 April Spoiler – TMT Updates

2.1

Within the upcoming episode on 6th April Pragya enters Mehra mansion which is observed by Rhea, Aliya , Dadi and Pallavi. Rhea involves Pragya and calls her as mother and asks Pragya if she has talked to lawyer and did he conform to combat Dad’s case. Pragya seems and says we are going to absolutely win this case unable to inform the reality. Rhea then tells Aaliya that mother has saved up her promise by discovering a lawyer. Dadi , Rhea and Pallavi turns into comfortable even Aliya smiles whereas Pragya simply take a look at them with a responsible face. At Saritha behen’s home Pragya tells Sarita behen that no lawyer is able to take the case for Abi.