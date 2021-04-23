Movierulz Website 2021- Latest HD Movies – Web series Download

Movierulz 2021 Website: Movierulz is a piracy website to download HD Bollywood, Tamil, Telugu, Hollywood movies, web series for free. Read about its features, latest proxies, and alternatives.

Indian cinema is growing at a rapid pace and so is piracy. Every day hundreds of movie piracy websites are opening which facilitates millions of movie lovers to watch or download the latest movies for free. Movierulz is one of those websites. It is one of the oldest movie piracy websites operating across the world. The website is famous for streaming/downloading the latest English, Bollywood, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu movies. In this article, we will give you each and every detail about Movierulz including its latest links, domains, movies available, alternatives, etc.

Actually, the whole game of movie piracy started with Telugu movies but now it has been extended to Bollywood, Hollywood movies, and even web series. Earlier Movierulz used to leak Telugu movies but now this website is also sharing Bollywood, Tollywood, Hollywood movies, TV shows, and web series. The content is available in various formats (360p, 420p, 720p or 1080p) as per user convenience.

As you can notice that we are often focussing on the word piracy. This is because piracy is a crime not only in India but in other countries as well. Sharing, watching, and downloading content from torrent/piracy websites like Movierulz is not recommended at all. However, millions of users are still doing it. Almost every new film gets leaked on piracy sites Tamilrockers, Moviesflix, Tamilgun, Filmywap, Todaypk, Filmyzilla, Downloadhub, etc.

Why Piracy websites are popular?

People are tempted to freebies. Instead of going to theatres, we love watching movies for free despite knowing the consequences. We all know that websites like Movierulz, Tamilrockers are illegal but still, we use them to download movies. Let me tell you if you ever caught using the torrent website, the Indian government is authorized to punish you.

Also, know Torrenting or Piracy sites are no strange in attracting the attention of legal authorities. As a result of this, many torrenting sites have been closed down in recent times. Indeed the Indian Government has blocked specific websites like PirateBay, Yify, Movierulez, Tamilrockers, and much more. But the good news is, you can still bypass these sites with the help of a VPN. There are plenty of VPNs available, ranging from expensive ones to even free ones. Although it is not recommended to use a free VPN since it might not provide trustworthy services. Luckily, Blackfriday is yet to come, and it’s quite the perfect time to get the best VPN deals. Only a few VPN providers give safe, fast, and easy torrenting features and performance. Grab the best VPN.

Movierulz App APK 2021

Apart from a website, Movierulz also has an android app to download movies for free. Movierulz app has a huge collection of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, English movies, and web series. You can download and stream them in various formats.

As Movierulz is a piracy/torrent app, it is not on the official Google Play Store. So, you can not download the app from the play store. However, like all illegal apps, it can easily be downloaded by using third-party sources. Here are some details about the Movierulz app:

App Name Movierulz File Size 1.4 MB Version v3.0 Requirement Android 4.0 & Above Languages English, Hindi, Telugu Last Updated 25-October-2019 License Free

Apart from Movierulz, android and ios apps for other piracy websites Khatrimaza, Katmoviehd, Filmywap, Tamilgun, Tamilyogi can also be downloaded from third-party sources.

Movierulz App Features

Despite being an illegal app, the developers have assured it is user-friendly. Some of the big features of this app are:

It’s free (but illegal) to download/stream the content.

Time and again they are improving the app, fixing the bugs reported by the users.

The size of Mobilerulz APK is just 1.4 MB which enables smooth working without any lag.

Simple and easy to navigate user interface.

Hollywood, Bollywood, Tamil, Telugu movies get available on the day of release.

We know you guys are tempted to watch new movies on this app but please be aware it is illegal and may land you in trouble. Watching or downloading movies from Movierulz and similar torrent websites like Tamilrockers, Tamilgun, Todaypk, etc. is illegal in India (and some other countries like the US and UK) as per the Copyright Act, 1957. Instead, watch movies in theatres or legally online on ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime etc.

The Indian government is taking strict actions against these piracy and torrent sites. However, the admins of these sites know how to play the game. They are making a lot of money through popup ads on the website. That the reason, they are not stopping. In order to keep itself safe, Movierulz keeps changing its domain like other torrent sites. This is done to avoid the risk of getting caught by cybersecurity. Let’s have a look at some Movierulz links which are reported to be active and working in 2021:

4movierulz.ai

10movierulz.com

3movierulz.com

4movierulz.com

movierulzz.online

movierulzfree.com

movierulz.buzz

movierulzfree.com

A look at the most popular Movierulz domains:

Movierulz ms

As mentioned piracy websites, keep on changing their domains. Movierulz ms is similar to the first official Movierulz website. It allows you to download the latest movies but it won’t allow live streaming. It is one of the most popular Movierulz sites with millions of searches.

Movierulz pc

Movierulz pc was one of the oldest websites similar to Movierulz. It is not running now as the domain is blocked.

Movierulz pz

It is the most popular Movierulz domain in 2020. Started in 2018, this website has a huge collection of pirated movies in HD. You cant use this website from India you need to install a VPN to access the website.

Movierulz in

One more server of Movierulz official site. It is one of the popular and fast domains to download movies for free.

2Movierulz.com

This domain was blocked by many countries but it is still working in some countries. It is one of the fastest downloading domains.

Movierulz pe

Movierulz pe is one of the best similar websites of Movierulz. After recovering from several blocks, this website is still uploading pirated content.

3movierulz ws

This is probably the official Movierulz website right now. After several blocks and piracy issues, Movierulz is back with this domain. It is the fastest-growing movie downloading site in the world with a search volume of 64M monthly.

Movierulz Telugu

This Movierulz alternative is only for Telugu users. Movierulz Telugu only uploads Telugu movies online. You can find new as well as old Telugu movies on it.

Movierulz plz

Movierulz plz is one of the newest similar websites of Movierulz. Here you can find only the latest movies. There is no facility to stream movies.

How to Download Latest Movies from Movierulz?

Streaming/Downloading movies from Movierulz is easy. You have to just search for an active Movierulz domain (Movierulz 2021 list). If you manage to get to the active and working domain you will see the latest movies on its homepage. You can search for your desired movie in the search bar. If the movie is available then it will be displayed when you hit the search button.

When you click on the Download button of your desired movie, you will be redirected to some irrelevant sites (pop-ups) but in other windows, your downloading will start. All these piracy websites make money through pop-up ads. So, when you click on the download link you have to face these ads.

Several piracy websites these days are providing streaming fucntion as well. So, it is your choice to either download or streams it. For downloading, you can use the download manager software like IDM to smooth up the downloading process.

Now, you know how to download the latest movies on Movierulz, let me once again remind you that it is illegal. We all are tempted to watch movies for free but we should be aware that it is illegal and punishable under the law.

Movierulz Illegal Alternatives: Free websites to download movies

Like Movierulz, there are several illegal piracy/torrent sites operating on the Internet. These piracy websites are getting popular as they provide free latest HD Tamil, Telugu, Bollywood & Hollywood movies. Some alternatives of Movierulz are:

Movierulz Legal Alternatives: Paid websites to download movies

Now coming to legal alternatives, the best one is watching the movie in theatres. Filmmakers, actors, etc put in a lot of effort and money in filmmaking. Every film is an effort of thousands of people working day and night. So, it is our responsibility to watch the movies in theatres.

If you fail to watch the movies in the theatre then there is always an option to watch them officially on paid OTT apps/platforms. In this digitization age, new movies get released on these apps (OTT platforms) within a few weeks of their theatrical release. We recommend these apps as they are safe and totally legal. In order to keep you away from illegal sites, we have compiled a list of Movierulz legal alternatives. Have a look:

List of Latest Movies & Web Series Leaked

Movierulz is a king when it comes to piracy. This illegal website is running for more than 10 years now. They started it with Tamil and Telugu movies and now they upload Bollywood, Hollywood, regional movies as well. Apart from movies they also leak web series, documentaries, and other countries’ movies.

Movierulz leaks almost all the latest movies or web series released not only in India but across the world. The website has become a one-stop hub for the latest Tamil, Telugu, Bollywood, and Hollywood movies. You name a film and it will be there on Movierulz. Here are some big movies leaked by Movieruulz in 2020 and 2021:

Formats available on Movierulz

On Movierulz, you can get movies in several formats. It provides HD, 140p, 240p, 360p, 720p, 1080p all these qualities. It is also providing movies based on file size like 150MB, 250MB, 350MB, 450MB, 700MB, 1.2GB respectively.

Which Language Movies Are Available On Movierulz?

Initially famous for the piracy of Tamil and Telugu movies, Movierulz has now extended its arms. Movies in all major categories and languages are available on Movierulz. Here is a list of languages that are available in Movierulz 2020 below:

English

Hindi

Telugu

Kannada

Malayalam

Telugu

Punjabi

Marathi

Some FAQ questions about Movierulz

Almost all movie buffs know what Movierulz is. However, there are some questions that users ask frequently.

1. Is it legal to download movies from Movierulz?

The straight answer is NO. Movierulz and other piracy sites are illegal, not only in India but also in many other countries including the U.S and UK. Downloading and streaming movies on these sites is a crime and you should be aware of this. Uploading another person/company content & selling it to the customer without the owner’s permission is punishable under the copyright act. The law wasn’t strict a few years back but now the government is taking action against these sites.

Punishment for movie piracy in India:

Imprisoned for 3 years.

Pay a fine of up to ₹ 10 lakh.

Imprisoned for 3 years & pay a fine of up to ₹ 10 lakh both.

2. Why Indian government is failing to stop piracy sites like Movierulz?

First of all, let me tell you that the Indian government and cybersecurity team is trying their best to curb piracy. However, in this age of digitization, the admin of these sites are making full use of technology. They are operating from unknown locations where piracy is not a crime. Secondly, they know how to play it safely using several domains at a time.

3. Why Movierulz leak movies?

Well, everything in this world is done for money and piracy is not an exception. Entertainment is a big industry around the world. People spend a lot of money on movies and so as the advertisers. However, millions of people want to watch the latest movies free. This is where sites like Movierulz come handly.

Movierulz has millions of users across the world. This illegal website makes money through various ad networks. These networks work on per click and views basis. With millions of users, sites like Movierulz makes millions.

4. Is Movierulz safe?

All movie and song piracy sites are not at all legal and safe. Using these sites may land you in jail. Other issues with these sites are the malware and viruses which can enter your system (PC, mobiles) and corrupt them. The malware can also steal confidential information from your computer. So, it is always advisable to use these sites at your own risk.

So, you have read all the information related to Movierulz. Before leaving this, here is a word of advice for you guys. Please read it. For more articles related to movie download websites.

Downloading or streaming movies of illegal websites and apps like Movierulz is illegal. Blog to Bollywood is strictly against it. We have compiled this article just for educational and awareness purposes. We recommend you watch the latest movies in theatres and fight against piracy. Use legal sites like Netflix, Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video to watch your favorite films.

Time and again Bollywood celebrities request the viewers to stop piracy and watch the movies in theatres. In the video, actress Vidya Balan is requesting people to boycott piracy websites.

Disclaimer

Piracy of any original content is a punishable crime under the copyright act. We strongly oppose piracy. We neither support nor promote any torrent/piracy website. Time and again we are reminding you that downloading/streaming movies from piracy websites such as Movierulz is illegal and may land you in big trouble. We strongly recommend you stay away from piracy sites. There is always an option of legal sites to watch the movies.

So, this is all about Movierulz, its links, alternatives. All the information that we are providing here is for education and awareness purposes only. We will not be responsible if you are doing anything wrong. If anything happens to you, you will be fully responsible for your actions.