Vardy ends goal drought in

The Foxes are 4 factors forward of West Ham within the race for the Champions League.

Jamie Vardy ended his two-month objective drought as Leicester tightened their grip on a Champions League spot by breezing previous West Brom. Striker Vardy, who had not netted in his earlier 11 video games, kick-started a 3-0 win to assist push the Baggies nearer to the drop. In-form Kelechi Iheanacho and Jonny Evans, in opposition to his former membership, additionally netted first-half objectives to place the Foxes, who stay third within the Premier League, 4 factors away from fifth-placed West Ham.

Jamie Vardy scored his first objective in two months in opposition to West Brom (Michael Regan/PA)

Outclassed Albion, 9 factors from security, noticed their survival hopes endure a harmful blow and had been left to rue Mbaye Diagne’s early mis-kick.

They’ve simply six video games to avoid wasting themselves however look destined to return to the Sky Wager Championship after a first-half rout on the King Energy Stadium.

Nonetheless buoyant after reaching their first FA Cup closing for 52 years on Sunday, the Foxes ought to have gone forward after three minutes.

Conor Townsend’s mistake allowed Iheanacho to run clear by way of however the ahead – with 12 objectives in his earlier 12 video games – took a heavy contact which allowed Sam Johnstone to pressure him huge.

The goalkeeper finally blocked the shot and the Foxes practically paid the worth shortly after.

Wesley Forfana’s poor head fell kindly for Matheus Pereira who calmly discovered Diagne six yards out, just for the striker to fully miss his kick.

Sam Johnstone (proper) denied Kelechi Iheanacho early on (Tim Keeton / PA)

Leicester survived and took cost with two fast strikes as Vardy ended his lengthy look ahead to a objective after 23 minutes.

Youri Tielemans’ cross cut up the Albion defence for Timothy Chestnuts to run clear and discover Vardy to complete for his fifteenth of the season however only a second objective in 20 video games.

Three minutes later it was 2-0 when Callum Robinson deflected Tielemans’ nook completely for Evans to hammer house a header from six yards.

Jonny’s first objective of the season! 😄 pic.twitter.com/aBOSrv2eZu — Leicester Metropolis (@LCFC) April 22, 2021

The Foxes threatened to run riot and James Maddison despatched Castagne away however the left-back drilled in opposition to the publish earlier than Maddison examined Johnstone from distance.

The Baggies had been remarkably open, paying homage to after they conceded 19 objectives in Allardyce’s first 5 house video games, and Leicester wrapped the sport up 9 minutes earlier than the break.

Vardy glided previous Townsend to tee up Iheanacho who continued his scorching streak by firing into the roof of the online.

Kelechi Iheanacho is now having his greatest ever #PL goal-scoring season 🙌#LEIWBA pic.twitter.com/lAsnZSfDRY — Premier League (@premierleague) April 22, 2021

It got here seconds after Pereira’s nook hit the highest of Leicester’s bar however there was no means again for West Brom.

Nigeria worldwide Iheanacho blazed over quickly after whereas Matt Phillips drove at Kasper Schmeichel in a uncommon Albion opening.

The Foxes had blown the guests away and so they continued to hound the Baggies after the break with Dara O’Shea deflecting Iheanacho’s drive over.

West Brom may discover no means again into the sport (Tim Keeton/PA)

Albion a minimum of tightened as much as deny Leicester more room however they lacked any depth to struggle their means again.

Vardy, although, nearly embarrassed Phillips with 19 minutes left when the winger left Evans’ clearance to roll out.

The ball stayed in and Vardy tried to catch out Johnstone from 40 yards however his strike trickled huge.

Iheanacho was denied a second when Johnstone saved his free kick with 10 minutes left however Leicester inched nearer to a Champions League return with Albion heading for the Championship.