Professional Fighters League 1 Picks

Light-weight Bout: Anthony Pettis (24-10) vs. Clay Collard (18-8)

Luke Irwin: Collard was one of many boxing tales of the 12 months in 2020, placing down up-and-comers with regularity. Nevertheless, he hasn’t fought an MMA bout in over two years, and he’s pretty restricted. Pettis might not have his fastball, however he’s nonetheless far more athletic and dynamic than Collard and may be capable to outpoint him. Pettis by way of UD.

Light-weight Bout: Marcin Held (26-7) vs. Natan Schulte (20-3-1)

Luke: The reigning PFL light-weight champion, Schulte, returns in opposition to Held, who’s bafflingly solely 29 years previous regardless of debuting in Bellator ten years in the past. Held was a monster grappler in MMA when he was youthful, however as he confronted stiffer competitors, and with fighters rounding out their abilities, his grappling was capable of be matched. He’s nonetheless a tough out, and may simply sub lesser opponents, however Schulte’s judo and submission recreation may be stifling and needs to be a matchup nightmare for Held. Schulte by way of UD.

Featherweight Bout: Lazar Stojadinovic (14-7) vs. Movlid Khaybulaev (15-0-1)

Luke: Movlid Khaybulaev is 2-2 in his final 4, and was knocked out in these two losses. In Khaybulaev, you might have a fighter who can get very inventive together with his placing, together with a keenness for knees. Khaybulaev by way of R1 TKO.

Featherweight Bout: Bubba Jenkins (14-4) vs. Lance Palmer (22-3)

Luke: Palmer makes an attempt to win his third consecutive PFL featherweight match, however in doing so, he should get previous top-of-the-line wrestlers he’s confronted. However Jenkins, for as solidly a wrestler he’s, is vulnerable to getting caught in submissions when he’s not cautious. Palmer, being a disciple of Alpha Male, most likely nonetheless sees wrestling coaching in his sleep. Palmer by way of R3 Submission.

2021 Picks File: 52-28 (65.0%)