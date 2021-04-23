LATEST

Professional Fighters League 1 Picks

Avatar
By
Posted on

Light-weight Bout: Anthony Pettis (24-10) vs. Clay Collard (18-8)

Luke Irwin: Collard was one of many boxing tales of the 12 months in 2020, placing down up-and-comers with regularity. Nevertheless, he hasn’t fought an MMA bout in over two years, and he’s pretty restricted. Pettis might not have his fastball, however he’s nonetheless far more athletic and dynamic than Collard and may be capable to outpoint him. Pettis by way of UD.

Light-weight Bout: Marcin Held (26-7) vs. Natan Schulte (20-3-1)

Luke: The reigning PFL light-weight champion, Schulte, returns in opposition to Held, who’s bafflingly solely 29 years previous regardless of debuting in Bellator ten years in the past. Held was a monster grappler in MMA when he was youthful, however as he confronted stiffer competitors, and with fighters rounding out their abilities, his grappling was capable of be matched. He’s nonetheless a tough out, and may simply sub lesser opponents, however Schulte’s judo and submission recreation may be stifling and needs to be a matchup nightmare for Held. Schulte by way of UD.

Featherweight Bout: Lazar Stojadinovic (14-7) vs. Movlid Khaybulaev (15-0-1)

Luke: Movlid Khaybulaev is 2-2 in his final 4, and was knocked out in these two losses. In Khaybulaev, you might have a fighter who can get very inventive together with his placing, together with a keenness for knees. Khaybulaev by way of R1 TKO.

Featherweight Bout: Bubba Jenkins (14-4) vs. Lance Palmer (22-3)

Luke: Palmer makes an attempt to win his third consecutive PFL featherweight match, however in doing so, he should get previous top-of-the-line wrestlers he’s confronted. However Jenkins, for as solidly a wrestler he’s, is vulnerable to getting caught in submissions when he’s not cautious. Palmer, being a disciple of Alpha Male, most likely nonetheless sees wrestling coaching in his sleep. Palmer by way of R3 Submission.

2021 Picks File: 52-28 (65.0%)

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
55
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
52
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
50
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
47
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
46
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
44
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
44
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
43
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
43
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top