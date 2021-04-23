LATEST

Ante Sundaraniki OTT Release date – Digital & Satellite Rights Bagged By Zee

Nani’s twenty eighth upcoming Telugu film Ante Sundaraniki is on the way in which to launch. Know every little thing in regards to the launch date, the associated fee acquired, digital rights, and so forth.

Forged & Crew

As per the report, the film will likely be starred by Nani, Nazriya Nazim as lead roles. It’s Nazariya Nazim’s debut in Telugu motion pictures which primarily works in Malayalam and Tamil motion pictures.

The movie director is Vivek Athreya, whereas the producer is Naveen, Y Ravi Shankar, and C V Mohan. Vivek Sagar directs the music, and Niketh Bommireddy will do the cinematography.

Ante Sundaraniki OTT

Synopsis

As per the report, Ante Sundaraniki is a romantic style film.

Digital rights

The ZEE group obtains ante Sundaraniki Digital rights. The acquired value is 55 crores.

Satellite tv for pc rights

The acquired value of 55 crores contains theatrical, audio, Digital effectively as satellite tv for pc rights which is able to telecast on the Zee TV channel.

OTT Launch date

As per the report, Ante Sundaraniki is scheduled to launch in 2022 in theatre, and the identical 12 months (2022) can also be allotted for OTT premium within the Zee5 OTT platform. The movie is the twenty eighth film of the actor, and it remarks the 2nd time collaboration with the director.

The manufacturing staff appears extra fascinating in working with Nazriya Nazam. Her husband can also be launched to the Tamil audiences as he performs the antagonist position in Allu Arjun’s starred film Pushpa.

