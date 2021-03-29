A 1Gbps Broadband Connection For Your Home From Reliance Jio, Airtel And More – Tech Kashif

LATEST

If you are buying a home broadband line, the rule is simple—faster is better. And you really can’t get it any faster than 1000Mbps, that is 1Gbps in simpler terms, right now. We have left the days when a 512Kbps (0.5Mbps, for the millennials) internet connection was considered broadband. The way things are, these 1Gbps plans don’t exactly cost an arm and a leg either. At present, Reliance JioFiber, Airtel Xstream broadband, Spectra, ACT broadband and MTNL offer 1Gbps internet connections for your home.

Reliance JioFiber 1Gbps plan is priced at Rs 3,999 per month and offers unlimited data. There is bundled subscription for OTT apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Jio Cinema, Zee5 and more. That totals up to 15 bundled OTT subscriptions costing as much as Rs 1,650 per month. After all the realignment and re-packaging of the broadband plans through last year, we now have a new flagship Airtel Xstream broadband plan. It is called the X-Stream VIP and is priced at Rs 3,999 per month. This bundles unlimited data usage at 1Gbps speeds, and also bundles unlimited local and STD voice calls with the landline phone as well as the Airtel Thanks benefits that include subscription to the Airtel Xstream Premium content, access to Zee 5 Premium content, one year of Amazon Prime subscription, three months of Netflix.

In the midst of the battles between the privately-owned broadband companies, the state-run MTNL is in no mood to be left behind. They now have two 1Gbps plans that users in Delhi and Mumbai can choose from. The first is the FTH-2990 plan which costs Rs 2,990 per month. As a part of the initial launch offer, MTNL is offering 6000GB of bundled data usage per month with this plan. The second plan is called FTH-4990 which bundles 12000GB of data and costs Rs 4,990 per month.

Incidentally, the 1Gbps journey started long ago for Spectra. They have been offering 1Gbps plans in various regions for a while now—though there have been price revisions since. At present, Spectra has the Spectra Fastest plan which offers 1Gbps speed, 500GB data per month with unused data carry forward and is priced at Rs 1,549 a month—but a user can get unlimited data if they choose to play for semi-annual and annual plans. Act Broadband is now offering a 1Gbps plan in certain cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. The Act Giga plan costs Rs 5,999 per month and bundles 2,500GB of data per month.

