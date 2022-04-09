A beaten Rosario receives the expected colon at Central Arroyto

The starting XI is the captain emiliano vecchiowhich the technician told him that he would have to fix his physique in 15 days, so he would go instead milton caraglio to form an aggressive pair with Marco Ruben,

except, Claudio Jacobs, Fasundo Buonanote You Luciano Ferreira are mentioned to occupy the places of Marcelo Benitez, Walter Montoya You Peter Ojeda respectively and they will be for the performance of the players.

in your favor, Abdomen had a good debut savior cup by beating penarol 2 to 1, however they have gone four games without a win in the domestic competition and will try to cut the streak so as not to get away from the main positions.

coach for this match Julius Caesar Falcioni I would not bet on rotation …