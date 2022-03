bridgerton a bee in your bonnet season 2

This episode is a doozy. Painful flashbacks, moment-mall(!), and a final scene that goes well beyond the book (and in my opinion, for a good reason). Let’s join in!

We start with a flashback to ten years ago. Teen Anthony, who sports curly hair that looks like a Regency E-Boy haircut, is stag hunting with his father, Edmund. It’s the prime father-son bonding, and we’ve never…