A big confrontation took place between Warangal Srinu and Dil Raju?

Posted on
Is Warangal a major conflict between Srinu and Dil Raju?
A big confrontation took place between Warangal Srinu and Dil Raju?

Warangal came into the limelight with the theater occupancy issue for Srinu Mas Maharaja Ravi TejaIs cracked. Warangal was the distributor of Srinu Crack And although the film is doing well, it is accused of not getting enough number of cinemas.

Warangal Srinu alleged that Dil Raju is behind all that. This caused some controversy and there was a rift between the two.

Seems, this issue is going to be hit one more time. Warangal Srinu acquired the dramatic rights to Sultan which is scheduled to release on 2 April.

On the same day, Gopichand’s Sitama is releasing and Dil Raju is going to acquire the Nizam’s distribution rights. Also, a week later, Dil Raju’s Vekel Saab is set to be released.

This is causing controversy.

