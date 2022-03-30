A big solar storm will hit the Earth on March 31

Latest articles by Christian Peloquino (see everything)

NASA announced the G2 ranges of moderate coronal mass ejections on March 29. However, the US National Weather Service warned then that there was a greater risk of solar storms.

According to NASA, the first manifestations of a coronal mass ejection should come this Thursday, March 31, 2022. According to him, it would be possible to see the aurora borealis as far as New York. The National Weather Service is more concerned and warns that this could be an even stronger storm, either category G4 or even G5.

In the latter scenario, it has been indicated that multiple solar flares may merge and strike Earth in a single event.