A black armband in memory of Miguel Van Damme

This Sunday, against Metz, the Rock player will wear a black band to pay tribute to Miguel Van Damme.

On Monday to Tuesday night, Cirque Bruges goalkeeper Miguel Van Damme walked away after a heroic fight against illness from 2016. AS Monaco will honor his memory by wearing a black armband during the match at Metz on Sunday (30th day of Ligue 1, kick-off at 3 pm).

Miguel forever. sign the digital bereavement register https://t.co/0pfGU4XrcS pic.twitter.com/BtfXn5KNHX — cercle brug (@cercleofficial) 31 March 2022

An auction for the benefit of a foundation

In Belgium, tributes will be paid to him at Vert et Noir this weekend at all Jupiler League grounds, especially in Bruges. All jerseys of Cercles Bruges match against La Gantois (Sunday, 4 PM) will be auctioned.