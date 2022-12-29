LATEST

A blow to the neck means “the best scorer in the history of Tigres” to receive emergency medical attention

For more than a month now, the Brazilian football legend, Pele, has been in hospital, without any improvement in his health.

Pele was taken to hospital in Sao Paulo on November 29 for what his medical team described as a re-evaluation of his chemotherapy treatment, which he has been receiving since he underwent surgery to remove a colon polyp in September 2021.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pele, is considered by many to be the best soccer player in history.

And in an impressive message published by Pele’s daughter via Instagramdescribed difficult moments for the family.

“Sometimes there is an overwhelming amount of sadness and grief, and at other moments we laugh and talk about joyful memories,” Kelly Nascimento said in her post, according to the newspaper.dem” Spanish.

Kelly indicated that the lesson she and her family learned from this experience lies in sticking together, embracing each other, and appreciating the time they spend together.

