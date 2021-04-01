LATEST

“A bunch of us drivers were consulted on the changes”- Daniel Ricciardo on Albert Park reforms | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
"A bunch of us drivers were consulted on the changes"- Daniel Ricciardo on Albert Park reforms

“A bunch of us drivers were consulted on the changes”- Daniel Ricciardo reveals that he, along with others, were consulted for Albert Park changes.

Albert Park, which has been officially organizing the Australian Grand Prix over the years, is going through some massive renovation, which will widen several turns. The Turn 9 and 10 Chicane will be removed entirely.

Daniel Ricciardo‘s home circuit is Albert Park, and he has revealed that his compatriots consulted him along with a few of his contemporaries on the proposed reforms.

“A bunch of us drivers were consulted on the changes, and I was happy about that; we were allowed to give our thoughts and input,” said McLaren driver Ricciardo to the Motorsport week, the only Australian on the Formula 1 grid.

“Not all drivers will be aligned, of course, but one thing we can agree on is wanting to make race day better. I had that in mind when I had my input – widening some of the apexes, creating more of a straight in some places to allow for an opportunity for more slipstreaming.”

“There’s a lot of fourth and fifth-gear corners, and it’s pretty narrow at certain parts. It’s been somewhere that has been hard to overtake typically because of that width, and because it’s so fast, in these cars, it’s even trickier to follow through the high-speed corners.”

“By changing some of the apexes and creating some more room, allowing more chance to make a diving overtake, or even change your line to get out of the dirty air, I think it’ll really help.”

Turn 9 & 10 are the essential sacrifice.

Ricciardo has claimed that there are a few corners on the track which are too good, and that is why the work on turn 9 and 10 will eventually facilitate the betterment of the track.

“Turn 1, the way it has been, it’s such a fast corner, and you brake so late there that your apex width is minimal,” he explained. “Turn 3 is similar that the straight kind of turns, and you’re braking in the corner,” he added.

“So there’s not much room to pass by the point that you’re at the apex; it’s a very narrow angle. Widening those corners allows for a later apex and potentially leaves the door open a little longer to allow the opportunity to overtake.

“Removing Turns 9 and 10 is a compromise – Turn 10 was always pretty challenging because you’d be exiting close to the wall – but the last couple of years, the cars are so good now that the traction out of 10 is pretty easy and the wall wasn’t really a threat anymore.”

“The car didn’t run out there as aggressively as it used to. So removing that chicane, you’re now going to have a massive tow out of Turn 6, which is going to be good with the additional DRS zone.”

“Widening the apex at Turn 13… I see all of these changes as beneficial for Sunday, and we can have some fun on the brakes.”

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
429
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
402
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
386
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
376
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
373
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
369
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
338
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
336
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
328
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
328
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top