A ‘cannibal’ is on its way from the sun, but don’t panic: You can see the northern lights

Over the past few days, the Sun has been alive with a flurry of activity, in which sunspots spew magnetic energy and release fast-moving particles called coronal mass ejections (CMEs).

The good news is that for us here on Earth, and especially in Canada, this means a geomagnetic storm and an increased chance of catching the northern lights.

While the Sun is always active, it has an 11-year cycle with minimum and maximum activity. During solar maximum – which we have just started with – more sunspots can be seen on the surface of the Sun.