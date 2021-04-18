A Change In Life – KKB FF (Chapter 3) – TMT Updates

Chapter 3

Shahana:- Prachi, is it your new boss?

Prachi:- Haan, his identify is virat.

Shahana:-so, ranbir? What occurred to him?

Prachi:- shahana, one thing is in your kurti

Shahana:-what I don’t see it.

Prachi:- I feeled so, could also be not

Virat:- hey, inform me what’s cooking right here.

Prachi:- what, nothing.

Shahana:- however there is no such thing as a kitchen right here. So how can we prepare dinner.

Prachi and Virat: – arey banthar! Shut up.

Saying this they each give hy5 to one another and shares an eyelock.

Shahana:- why do you each share all these appears.

Virat:- Haan, I feel your good friend acquired crush over me. However sorry child, now I’m not in a temper.

Prachi:- there may be nothing like that. And don’t create one other downside for me.

Virat:- what? Am I an issue?

Prachi:- Haan, or what?

Virat:- look you might be my assistant so respect me.

Prachi:- respect and also you. My chappal will do respect.

Virat:- Eyy. You arrogont girl.

Prachi:- what am I arrogont, you might be arrogont. You’re mad. Laphandar. Loopy..

Virat:- What? I loopy?

Shahana: – cease it Yaar, why do you each behave infantile? (Tum dono bacho ke Tarah kyun behave kartyun?)

Virat:- okay. And Ms Prachi, sorry from my aspect.

Shahana:- wait a minute. You misplaced to her so simply.

Virat:- I didn’t misplaced to her, I inform the reality. I additionally argue along with her and that was of no want. And iam a playboy but in addition goodboy. And because it was my mistake additionally, I inform her sorry. Okay?

Prachi:- sorry from my aspect too.

Virat: – (smiles) sorry accepted.

Shahana:-wow!! What a magic Prachi. You and sorry.

Prachi:- shut up.

Shahana:- okay. Prachi I need to let you know one thing essential.

Prachi:- what?

Shahana:- Woh………I………… ranbir………( appears at virat)

Virat:- okay guys. I feel I ought to depart now. So my job will begin from tomorrow. So guys, I’m leaving, bye..

Prachi: – bye, virat.

Shahana:- bye child.

Virat:- ohh! Bye cuty. (Virat goes)

Prachi:- what was that?

Shahana:-what?

Prachi:- these child, waby..

Shahana:- so

Prachi:- don’t do it. Clear.

Shahana:- what occurred? Are you jealous?

Prachi:- no however I don’t prefer it.

Shahana:- Mmm. Arey, I need to speak to you.

Prachi:- what?

Shahana:- Aryan known as me. They each need to meet us. What is going to we do?

Prachi:- I cannot come.

Shahana: – however, Prachi

Prachi:- look, shahana, I’m forgetting his love and I don’t need to keep in mind it once more.

Shahana:- you aren’t doing proper.

Prachi:- I do know it. However what is going to I do. At this time, maa and papa are pleased collectively. If I proceed my love then I and rhea will argue, maa and papa argument.. And I don’t need it to occur.

Shahana:- Prachi, don’t take stress. I might be at all times with you. I cannot allow you to go. That is my oath. However you must face ranbir, inform him every little thing. Possibly after that he’ll transfer on.

Prachi:- possibly. Include me

Shahana: – Haa

They goes to fulfill Aryan and Ranbir.

Ranbir:- this love may be very tough.

Aryan:- don’t stress, bro. All might be alright.

Ranbir:- I feel I ought to give attention to rhea. As a result of Prachi don’t worth me.

Aryan:- wait Yaar. Hey, ranbir they’re coming. Inform her properly. Okay .

Ranbir:- Haan.

Shahana and Prachi walks to them.

