ENTERTAINMENT

A Change In Life – KKB FF (Chapter 3) – TMT Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Telly Updates

Chapter 3

Hey guys, so I’m right here with the brand new chapter. Thanks for all of your help.

Shahana:- Prachi, is it your new boss?

Prachi:- Haan, his identify is virat.

Shahana:-so, ranbir? What occurred to him?

Prachi:- shahana, one thing is in your kurti

Shahana:-what I don’t see it.

Prachi:- I feeled so, could also be not

Virat:- hey, inform me what’s cooking right here.

Prachi:- what, nothing.

Shahana:- however there is no such thing as a kitchen right here. So how can we prepare dinner.

Prachi and Virat: – arey banthar! Shut up.

Saying this they each give hy5 to one another and shares an eyelock.

Shahana:- why do you each share all these appears.

Virat:- Haan, I feel your good friend acquired crush over me. However sorry child, now I’m not in a temper.

Prachi:- there may be nothing like that. And don’t create one other downside for me.

Virat:- what? Am I an issue?

Prachi:- Haan, or what?

Virat:- look you might be my assistant so respect me.

Prachi:- respect and also you. My chappal will do respect.

Virat:- Eyy. You arrogont girl.

Prachi:- what am I arrogont, you might be arrogont. You’re mad. Laphandar. Loopy..

Virat:- What? I loopy?

Shahana: – cease it Yaar, why do you each behave infantile? (Tum dono bacho ke Tarah kyun behave kartyun?)

Virat:- okay. And Ms Prachi, sorry from my aspect.

Shahana:- wait a minute. You misplaced to her so simply.

Virat:- I didn’t misplaced to her, I inform the reality. I additionally argue along with her and that was of no want. And iam a playboy but in addition goodboy. And because it was my mistake additionally, I inform her sorry. Okay?

Prachi:- sorry from my aspect too.

Virat: – (smiles) sorry accepted.

Shahana:-wow!! What a magic Prachi. You and sorry.

Prachi:- shut up.

Shahana:- okay. Prachi I need to let you know one thing essential.

Prachi:- what?

Shahana:- Woh………I………… ranbir………( appears at virat)

Virat:- okay guys. I feel I ought to depart now. So my job will begin from tomorrow. So guys, I’m leaving, bye..

Prachi: – bye, virat.

Shahana:- bye child.

Virat:- ohh! Bye cuty. (Virat goes)

Prachi:- what was that?

Shahana:-what?

Prachi:- these child, waby..

Shahana:- so

Prachi:- don’t do it. Clear.

Shahana:- what occurred? Are you jealous?

Prachi:- no however I don’t prefer it.

Shahana:- Mmm. Arey, I need to speak to you.

Prachi:- what?

Shahana:- Aryan known as me. They each need to meet us. What is going to we do?

Prachi:- I cannot come.

Shahana: – however, Prachi

Prachi:- look, shahana, I’m forgetting his love and I don’t need to keep in mind it once more.

Shahana:- you aren’t doing proper.

Prachi:- I do know it. However what is going to I do. At this time, maa and papa are pleased collectively. If I proceed my love then I and rhea will argue, maa and papa argument.. And I don’t need it to occur.

Shahana:- Prachi, don’t take stress. I might be at all times with you. I cannot allow you to go. That is my oath. However you must face ranbir, inform him every little thing. Possibly after that he’ll transfer on.

Prachi:- possibly. Include me

Shahana: – Haa

They goes to fulfill Aryan and Ranbir.

Ranbir:- this love may be very tough.

Aryan:- don’t stress, bro. All might be alright.

Ranbir:- I feel I ought to give attention to rhea. As a result of Prachi don’t worth me.

Aryan:- wait Yaar. Hey, ranbir they’re coming. Inform her properly. Okay .

Ranbir:- Haan.

Shahana and Prachi walks to them.

So guys right here it’s. I feel you like it. I’ll come once more with a brand new chapter quickly. When you’ve got any recommendations please remark. Additionally help me.

The put up A Change In Life – KKB FF (Chapter 3) appeared first on TMT Updates.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
28
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
26
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
24
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
24
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
22
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
21
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
21
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
21
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top