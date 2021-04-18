A Change In Life – KKB FF (Chapter 3) – TMT Updates

Chapter 3
Shahana:- Prachi, is it your new boss?
Prachi:- Haan, his identify is virat.
Shahana:-so, ranbir? What occurred to him?
Prachi:- shahana, one thing is in your kurti
Shahana:-what I don’t see it.
Prachi:- I feeled so, could also be not
Virat:- hey, inform me what’s cooking right here.
Prachi:- what, nothing.
Shahana:- however there is no such thing as a kitchen right here. So how can we prepare dinner.
Prachi and Virat: – arey banthar! Shut up.
Saying this they each give hy5 to one another and shares an eyelock.
Shahana:- why do you each share all these appears.
Virat:- Haan, I feel your good friend acquired crush over me. However sorry child, now I’m not in a temper.
Prachi:- there may be nothing like that. And don’t create one other downside for me.
Virat:- what? Am I an issue?
Prachi:- Haan, or what?
Virat:- look you might be my assistant so respect me.
Prachi:- respect and also you. My chappal will do respect.
Virat:- Eyy. You arrogont girl.
Prachi:- what am I arrogont, you might be arrogont. You’re mad. Laphandar. Loopy..
Virat:- What? I loopy?
Shahana: – cease it Yaar, why do you each behave infantile? (Tum dono bacho ke Tarah kyun behave kartyun?)
Virat:- okay. And Ms Prachi, sorry from my aspect.
Shahana:- wait a minute. You misplaced to her so simply.
Virat:- I didn’t misplaced to her, I inform the reality. I additionally argue along with her and that was of no want. And iam a playboy but in addition goodboy. And because it was my mistake additionally, I inform her sorry. Okay?
Prachi:- sorry from my aspect too.
Virat: – (smiles) sorry accepted.
Shahana:-wow!! What a magic Prachi. You and sorry.
Prachi:- shut up.
Shahana:- okay. Prachi I need to let you know one thing essential.
Prachi:- what?
Shahana:- Woh………I………… ranbir………( appears at virat)
Virat:- okay guys. I feel I ought to depart now. So my job will begin from tomorrow. So guys, I’m leaving, bye..
Prachi: – bye, virat.
Shahana:- bye child.
Virat:- ohh! Bye cuty. (Virat goes)
Prachi:- what was that?
Shahana:-what?
Prachi:- these child, waby..
Shahana:- so
Prachi:- don’t do it. Clear.
Shahana:- what occurred? Are you jealous?
Prachi:- no however I don’t prefer it.
Shahana:- Mmm. Arey, I need to speak to you.
Prachi:- what?
Shahana:- Aryan known as me. They each need to meet us. What is going to we do?
Prachi:- I cannot come.
Shahana: – however, Prachi
Prachi:- look, shahana, I’m forgetting his love and I don’t need to keep in mind it once more.
Shahana:- you aren’t doing proper.
Prachi:- I do know it. However what is going to I do. At this time, maa and papa are pleased collectively. If I proceed my love then I and rhea will argue, maa and papa argument.. And I don’t need it to occur.
Shahana:- Prachi, don’t take stress. I might be at all times with you. I cannot allow you to go. That is my oath. However you must face ranbir, inform him every little thing. Possibly after that he’ll transfer on.
Prachi:- possibly. Include me
Shahana: – Haa
They goes to fulfill Aryan and Ranbir.
Ranbir:- this love may be very tough.
Aryan:- don’t stress, bro. All might be alright.
Ranbir:- I feel I ought to give attention to rhea. As a result of Prachi don’t worth me.
Aryan:- wait Yaar. Hey, ranbir they’re coming. Inform her properly. Okay .
Ranbir:- Haan.
Shahana and Prachi walks to them.
