Al-Marsad Newspaper: A fistfight broke out between a number of personalities in the VIP area of ​​Basra Stadium.

This came during the opening match between Iraq and Oman, in the tournament that will continue until January 19, 2023.

The video showed a number of personalities clashing with each other, while others tried to break up between them, amid ambiguity about the reason for the outbreak of such a quarrel.