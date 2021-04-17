A closer look at Harry Kane’s previous injuries

The England striker limped off in opposition to Everton on Friday evening.

Harry Kane limped off in harm time throughout Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with Everton on Friday evening with what seemed to be one other ankle harm. The England captain had scored two targets however left the sector shaking his head simply 9 days earlier than the Carabao Cup remaining. Right here, the PA information company takes a have a look at his earlier accidents.

September-November 2016

Kane exited the Sunderland match on a stretcher (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kane first sustained an ankle harm in a 1-0 Premier League win over Sunderland in September 2016 – the place he scored the winner. He fell awkwardly within the remaining jiffy and scans revealed ligament harm. He ended up sitting out 10 Tottenham video games, additionally lacking a world break and returned for a 1-1 draw at Arsenal on November 6. Spurs had a blended time with out him, successful the primary 4 video games of his absence, together with a 2-0 success over Manchester Metropolis, however then issues went south as they misplaced two and drew 4 of the subsequent six – a run of video games which noticed them knocked out of the EFL Cup and endure damaging leads to their Champions League group marketing campaign.

March-April 2017

There was extra unhealthy information for Kane within the 2017 FA Cup win over Millwall (John Walton/PA)

The England striker suffered a repeat downside within the early levels of the 6-0 FA Cup win at Millwall in March 2017. He tangled with Jake Cooper after getting a shot away and was unable to proceed. Fears have been that he could be out for the same interval to his absence earlier in the identical season however he solely missed three Spurs video games, all of which resulted in wins. He returned instead in opposition to Watford in early April.

March-April 2018

The striker additionally suffered in Dorset in 2018 (John Walton/PA)

Virtually one yr on from his final downside, Kane went down once more and it was a worrying time for each Tottenham and England followers forward of the World Cup. It appeared critical because the striker needed to limp off in opposition to Bournemouth after being caught attempting to show the ball into the web. Nonetheless, it was a quickfire restoration from Kane, who solely missed one Tottenham sport, together with two England matches as he returned for the success at Chelsea. Spurs gained their solely sport with out him, within the FA Cup at Swansea.

January-February 2019

Kane made a goalscoring return at Turf Moor (Martin Rickett/PA)

One other ankle downside for the England captain. He went down on the finish of the 1-0 defeat by Manchester United and didn’t return to motion till they performed at Burnley almost six weeks later – returning with a aim. Spurs gained 5 of their seven matches with out their talisman, together with a 3-0 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund.

April-June 2019

The Champions League remaining in opposition to Liverpool resulted in frustration for a returning Kane and Tottenham (Joe Giddens/PA)

Harry Kane suffered a lateral ligament harm to his left ankle within the Champions League quarter-final first leg in opposition to Man Metropolis. He would miss 9 matches and, though Tottenham would win solely two of the six league video games he missed, they nonetheless managed to progress previous Metropolis after which Ajax with out him to achieve the Champions League remaining. He returned to begin the showpiece occasion in Madrid on June 1 however couldn’t cease Liverpool successful 2-0.

January-June 2020

Kane went off at Southampton on New 12 months’s Day 2020 (Mark Kerton/PA)

Kane had surgical procedure to restore a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring, sustained within the 1-0 Premier League defeat at Southampton on New 12 months’s Day. He was on account of return in April however the first coronavirus lockdown meant he didn’t play once more till June 19.

January-February 2021

Kane picked up accidents to each ankles throughout a defeat to Liverpool in January (Nick Potts/PA)

Kane picked up accidents to each ankles within the first half of the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool on the finish of January. It as the proper one which prompted most hassle, although, nevertheless it solely stored him out for 2 matches.