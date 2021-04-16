A closer look at the life and career of Wales’ John Dawes

The Welshman, who has died aged 80, is the one participant to have captained the British and Irish Lions to a Take a look at collection victory towards New Zealand.

Whether or not it was as a participant or a coach, John Dawes had the Midas contact. Welshman Dawes, who has died on the age of 80, stays the one participant to have captained the British and Irish Lions to a Take a look at collection triumph towards New Zealand. However not content material with that spectacular success 50 years in the past, he additionally skippered Wales to a 5 Nations Grand Slam and solid an enviable teaching repute, masterminding 4 5 Nations titles and two Grand Slams in 5 years throughout Wales’ Seventies golden period when gamers like Phil Bennett, Gerald Davies and JPR Williams reigned supreme.

We’re deeply saddened to listen to of the passing of Lion #487 John Dawes. Captain of the Lions on the 1971 Tour, the one Lions facet to win a collection in New Zealand, Dawes made 19 appearances for the Lions. A real legend of the sport, John will likely be sorely missed.#LionsRugby — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) April 16, 2021

Dawes coached the Lions once they returned to New Zealand in 1977, and though it proved unsuccessful by way of the Assessments, his place amongst rugby royalty had already been confirmed.

Born within the south Wales valleys village of Abercarn, close to Newbridge, on June 29, 1940, Dawes attended Lewis College Pengam, whose fellow previous pupils embrace former MP Neil Kinnock and British Military veteran Simon Weston.

He then headed to College Faculty of Wales, Aberystwyth – the place he gained a chemistry diploma – and Loughborough Faculty.

Dawes’ rugby profession started at Newbridge, the place he shone as a centre, earlier than making a pivotal transfer to London and changing into a driving power behind Richmond-based London Welsh’s emergence as arguably the main membership facet in world rugby.

With nice unhappiness we verify the loss right this moment of Membership President John Dawes The center of our nice membership for over 50 years, @WelshRugbyUnion @lionsofficial @Barbarian_FC Participant, Coach and Life Member Our ideas are with John’s household https://t.co/VLjapUbw3D#lwfamily pic.twitter.com/6ZoWD3O2ZQ — London Welsh RFC (@LondonWelshRFC) April 16, 2021

Dawes, who made his Wales debut towards Eire in 1964 – he gained 22 caps throughout seven years, skippering his nation on six events – was appointed captain of the Exiles, and successfully labored as player-coach from the 1965-66 season.

He advanced a enjoying model primarily based round excessive health ranges and tempo of motion with the ball. With gamers resembling Williams, John Taylor and Mervyn Davies alongside him, he impressed London Welsh to memorable heights of consistency and excellence.

Former Wales flanker Dai Morris as soon as described opposing Dawes’ staff as like “dealing with the Harlem Globetrotters with studs on”.

After Dawes captained Wales to a Grand Slam in 1971, his appointment as Lions chief in New Zealand alongside coach and fellow Welshman Carwyn James, stunned no-one, and each males rose to the problem fantastically.

The Lions squad that toured New Zealand in 1971 (PA)

A 26-game tour lasted for 3 months, and the Lions suffered a solitary defeat in New Zealand – a second Take a look at reversal in Christchurch – however victories in Dunedin and Wellington, earlier than a fourth Take a look at draw at Eden Park, Auckland, ensured that historical past was made.

“You did not realise on the time simply how large a factor we had been reaching, under no circumstances,” Dawes stated, in an interview with Wales On-line final yr.

“The reminiscence of all of it is considered one of nice pleasure and luck of being in the fitting place on the proper time, and enjoying with a fantastic bunch of boys of all nationalities. You reside with these boys, you journey with these boys and it was only a thrill.

Sir Gareth Edwards wrote that John Dawes was “not solely a fantastic playmaker; as a pacesetter he exercised an enormous steadying affect on the tearaways round him.” Right here is Dawes’s first Wales strive on debut in Lansdowne Highway, March 1964 – as reported by @BritishPathe. pic.twitter.com/bzsqEtqoQL — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) April 16, 2021

“Everybody was a part of it, there have been no superstars, and enjoying below Carwyn James, who was a gentleman, was prime class. It was such an expertise.”

If that tour was to supply a lifetime reminiscence, then so too did the 1973 Barbarians versus New Zealand encounter in Cardiff, when Dawes, who was awarded an OBE a yr earlier, captained the Baa-baas and performed his half in what continues to be extensively considered rugby union’s biggest strive.

It was scored by Gareth Edwards and described by BBC match commentator Cliff Morgan as follows: “Kirkpatrick to Williams. That is nice stuff. Phil Bennett overlaying. Chased by Alistair Scown. Sensible. Oh, that is sensible. John Williams, Bryan Williams. Pullin. John Dawes, nice dummy. To David, Tom David, the midway line. Sensible by Quinnell. That is Gareth Edwards. A dramatic begin. What a rating!”

Glad Birthday to a #rugby legend in Gareth Edwards 🎂 He is likely to be acquainted from someplace… ⬇️👌👏#rugbyunited 🏉 pic.twitter.com/XX0cAZcp1f — Barbarian FC (@Barbarian_FC) July 12, 2017

It was box-office rugby that had Dawes’ stamp throughout it, and he subsequently recalled in an interview with The Unbiased: “I’ve lived on that for dinner after dinner. Folks all the time say to me, ‘was it a dummy?’ And I say, ‘If Cliff Morgan says it was a dummy, then it was a dummy’.”

He coached Wales till 1979, having fun with appreciable success, and he was later inducted into the Welsh rugby worldwide gamers’ corridor of fame, after which World Rugby’s corridor of fame.

Dawes went on to grow to be Wales’ nationwide teaching organiser – a full-time function – which was a place he held till 1990. After a spell in London, he moved again to Cardiff in 1998, when he successfully retired.

Dawes is survived by his associate Jill, two kids – Michael and Catherine – he had with spouse Jan, and 5 grandchildren.

Michael performed for London Welsh, and Dawes’ grandson Rhodri has been a London Welsh first-team common for the previous three seasons.