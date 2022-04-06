A complex subject handled with impressive strategy

The question that five-time Paralympic gold medalist Ellie Simmonds set out to answer Ellie Simmonds: A World Without Dwarfism? was filled. A new drug has the potential to reduce some of the medical complications of dwarfism. But is it morally right to use the green light? Or as Simmonds put it in a powerful and thought-provoking film: “I worry this could be the end of dwarfism.”

The GB Swimming star clearly started with where she stands. For him, dwarfism was an identity to be cherished. “Being born with dwarfism has made me the person I am,” she said. “These drugs are designed to lengthen children with dwarfism … the assumption is that dwarfism is a problem that needs to be corrected.”

In London, she met 10-year-old Thalia, who was undergoing trial …