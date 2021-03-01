A Comrade Moment with Charan, Chiru – TheMiracleTech

It seems like Ram Charan is having the best time on the set of ‘Acharya’ and he tweeted so. Taking to her Twitter, she wrote, “A comrade moment! Dad is enjoying every moment with @KCiruTweets & @sivakoratala Garu on the #Acharya set. @MatineeEnt @KonidelaPro, ”Charan tweeted.

Loading...

The photo posted by Charan has him from behind while Chiru has his hands on his shoulder. Using ‘Comrade’, the gun in his tweet gives some clues about his role in the background and on the bard.

Loading...

Is Charan writing an essay on a Maoist in this film? The picture almost confirms but can’t say anything right now.

Loading...

Loading...

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Loading...