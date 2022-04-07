A contractor had cut the emergency cable

Sibelga announced that the municipalities of Aterbeek, Avre and Scherbeck are affected by the power cuts. The outage was observed at 12:16 pm on 6 April, and should be fully restored around 3 pm. Tells us the manager of the gas and electricity network in Brussels, who also allows monitoring of the situation on his site,

A time limit that has been extended several times from 1 pm onwards. In all, it will be about thirty high voltage cabins that the technicians will have to look after.

Around 2 pm, half the customers withdrew electricity, 61% around 3 pm, 71% at 4:45 pm.

Electricity was restored shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday for all residents of fifty or more streets, avenues and squares affected in Avrey and Scherbeek as of 12:15 p.m.

