A decent sports drama that lacks freshness

Ghani wants to prove himself a champion in the world of boxing despite his mother’s apprehension. Will he manage to prove his worth?

Review: There have been some exceptional sports films made in South India in recent times. Be it Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey or Pa. Ranjith’s Sarpatta Parambarai, these films manage to hook you from the get-go irrespective of your fondness or lack of it for sports. Be it the player’s personal lives or the politics that come with sport, films made in the past have managed to explore the facet well. Debutant Kiran Korrapati’s Ghani too has all the ingredients required, which is why it’s sad to see it swap substance for style.

In the world of Ghanithere was once a boxer called Vikramaditya from Andhra Pradesh who was passionate about the…