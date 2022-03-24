A DeVante Parker trade would be a game changer for Tennessee Titans

There are strong rumors that the Miami Dolphins are going to trade DeVante Parker following the Tyrek Hill acquisition, and that the Tennessee Titans need to engage in these trade talks.

Would John Robinson really trade for two experienced wide receivers in one season? Honestly, I think he will.

With Robinson, it’s all about value and it’s hard to argue that Parker isn’t Perfect buy-less candidate.

Compare Parker’s position with that of Robert Woods. Both players are only on the trade block as the team decides to pursue a potential WR1 at Tyrek Hill and Alan Robinson respectively.

Both players are in their late 20s and have little trade value because it’s been years since they put up “great” numbers, especially as Parker last hit 1,000 yards in 2019, the same thing as . ..