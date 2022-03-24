‘A disaster!’ – North Macedonia stun Italy in World Cup play-off to set up Portugal decider

Italy were knocked out of the World Cup competition after losing 1-0 to North Macedonia on Thursday.
The defending Euro champions won late in the play-offs to seal their fate.
Aleksandr Trejkowski scored the winning goal with a short strike from outside the box.
What has been said?
“It’s so difficult to explain,” said Italy midfielder Marco Verratti Rai Sport, “it was a nightmare.
“Looking around the locker room, we had players to challenge for the tournament, yet we are talking about a disaster here. Its…