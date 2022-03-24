LATEST

‘A disaster!’ – North Macedonia stun Italy in World Cup play-off to set up Portugal decider

Posted on
'A disaster!' - North Macedonia stun Italy in World Cup play-off to set up Portugal decider

Italy were knocked out of the World Cup competition after losing 1-0 to North Macedonia on Thursday.

The defending Euro champions won late in the play-offs to seal their fate.

Aleksandr Trejkowski scored the winning goal with a short strike from outside the box.

Editor’s Choice

See: North Macedonia’s winning goal