‘A disaster!’ – North Macedonia stun Italy in World Cup play-off to set up Portugal decider

Italy were knocked out of the World Cup competition after losing 1-0 to North Macedonia on Thursday.

The defending Euro champions won late in the play-offs to seal their fate.

Aleksandr Trejkowski scored the winning goal with a short strike from outside the box.

Would you believe this!!! I North Macedonia have scored in extra time. Italy on the verge of not reaching the World Cup pic.twitter.com/ty5GzandXP — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) 24 March 2022