"A disaster", "the referee stole the show" ... the Algerian press disappointed

Algeria will not play the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Fennecs were eliminated by Cameron after a brutal comeback barrage on Tuesday at Blida (1-2, AP). Enough to plunge the country’s media into great despair.

within seconds. Algeria saw the 2022 World Cup take flight after a particularly brutal scenario. After winning the first leg (0-1) in Douala, the Fenekes lost to Cameroon on Tuesday during an improbable comeback barrage at Blida (1-2, AP). In a stadium where they had never lost 43 matches. Karl-Toko Ekambi broke everyone’s dream by scoring a goal in the last action of extra time. “Disaster. Cameron crucifies the Greens at the last second”, summarizes