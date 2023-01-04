A dispute ends Ronaldo’s relationship with his veteran agent

L’Equipe newspaper and other European sources revealed that Mendes is no longer an agent RonaldoAnd that the Portuguese business agent has not worked with Ronaldo since last November.

The newspaper said that the main reason for the dispute was Ronaldo’s interview with the British journalist Piers Morganlast November, in which he publicly criticized his club at the time, Manchester United, the coaching staff and other things.

Many considered that Ronaldo’s interview was “disastrous” by all accounts, and showed the Portuguese star in a bad, unprofessional manner in front of the world’s major clubs.

According to the newspaper, the Mendez He strongly opposed Ronaldo’s appearance in the interview, which did not stop the “Don” from conducting it.

Indeed, the veteran Mendes was completely out of the picture, during the procedures for Ronaldo’s transfer to the Saudi club Al-Nasr a few days ago.

Mendes is one of the most famous business agents in the world the scientistIt specializes in managing star business Portugaland a number of other Latin and Spanish stars.

Among his most prominent clients are the stars of the Portuguese national team, Bernardo Silva, Robin Diaz and Joao Cancelo, Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez, and the star of Atletico Madrid Joao Felix, and Argentine Angel Di Maria, also represents the famous Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho.