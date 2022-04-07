A documentary about sexual predator Jimmy Saville could embarrass Prince Charles

If you didn’t know him, you would know him sooner. Jimmy Salville was a well-known media person in Britain for the last fifty years. Host for the BBC, Presenter of the famous show top of the PopsThis charismatic man was recognizable among 1000 others by his original appearance and speech.

In 2012, a year after her death, incredible revelations were made to the general public: Jimmy Salville allegedly sexually assaulted hundreds of (very) young girls, most of whom volunteered at the same hospital. These cases took strange twists and turns, including the sudden death of Jimmy Salville’s former driver the day before he testified in court…

This story is explored in the documentary Jimmy Saville: A British Horror Story, Available on the Netflix platform starting this Wednesday, April 6. A raucous program… and not just for the right reasons.

In…