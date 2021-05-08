ENTERTAINMENT

A F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion looked something like THIS… Reveals Courteney Cox aka Monica

The Friends reunion has officially taken place and how. We all know that the reunion has been shot already so there is no uncertainty and we indeed will be watching the reunion special soon enough.

Giving a teaser of the same, Courteney Cox aka Monica talked about it on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She said, “It was so emotional. It’s an unscripted reunion, but we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time, all of us, in like … 17 years.”

She admitted that she has “the worst memory,” but during her time on Stage 24 with the rest of the core cast — Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer — “everything came up that I [had forgotten] about.”

“But it was great. It was really fun,” she continued. “We had a lot of special surprises, and it was fantastic. It really was.”

Well, we indeed cannot wait to watch it sooner.

