A Fairy Tale Love Story (Part 12) – Miracle Updates

At OT
Vansh sat close to Riddhima’s mattress and maintain her hand in his palms. His eyes are full of Tears. However he managed to cover it.
Vansh : You must get up Riddhima. You must…for our love…for me. Get up Riddhima. We’ve got to reside an extended life for our love. We’ve got to spent the remainder of our life collectively. Should you didn’t get up then who’ll prank me ? Who’ll name me khadoos ? Should you didn’t get up then I’ll inform everybody that you just’re a cry child. You didn’t say sure to my proposal. You may have get up and say YES to my proposal. Get up Riddhima. You must…it’s a must to…
His phrases stammered.
Vansh failed to manage his tears this time. He cried by holding her hand and kissed her brow. Out of the blue he felt a motion of Riddhima’s fingers.
Vansh: Riddhima…
She opened her eyes slowly and seemed Vansh with teary eyes.
Riddhima : Va…Vansh…I…I..Love… You..
Vansh hugged Riddhima with teary eyes.
Vansh : I Love You too Riddhima. I do know you’ll return from demise’s clutches for me..for our love. You probably did it Riddhima….You probably did it. You proved that Riddhima Raichand is courageous.
They share a second.
Vansh: Physician… .Physician… Riddhima awakened.
Ajay, Rudra, Uma and Anupriya accompanied physician to Riddhima.
Physician transfer her to room from OT.
Physician : Its Miracle. Sufferers in Riddhima’s situation in all probability fall into coma. However she get up and responded to medicines. Now she’ll be nice. I guarantee you that I’ll return your Riddhima again protected and sound. However Vansh how did you managed to make Riddhima awakened.
Riddhima : Due to his love. He saved me from demise due to the energy of his love. I too love him rather a lot.
Rudra(critically) : However you possibly can’t marry him.
Everybody shocked.
Precap : Rudra – I promised my pal that you just’ll marry his son. Now it’s a must to marry him. I can’t again out from my promise.
What’s the new impediment in Vansh and Riddhima’s love ? Why did Rudra need Riddhima to get married to different particular person when he knew Vansh loves Riddhima rather a lot? What number of shackles did they’ve to interrupt to win their love ?
I do know it’s a brief one however please spare me as I’m very busy because of my research.