A Fairy Tale Love Story (Part 19) SOMEONE FROM PAST IS BACK!!! – TMT Updates

SOMEONE FROM PAST IS BACK

Man : Are u shocked to listen to my voice child doll. I missed you very a lot these 3 years. You had thought that I received’t come again after a lot occurred, proper ?

Riddhima have understood that who kidnapped her. However she remained silent. Some recollections from previous flashed in entrance of her eyes.

Man : You thought that you would be able to simply escape from me and may love another person. No manner. I received’t let it occur. Child doll, why are you silent ? Oh let me see….you’re desperate to see me proper…Okay.

Then he eliminated the material from her face. He’s shocked to see her however Riddhima smirks seeing his shocked face.

Man : YOU !!!!

Riddhima : You !!!! Oh you’re shocked proper. When did you launched from jail ? Hope you didn’t overlook this face Vyom…

Sure..The person is revealed to be Vyom.

Vyom: Riddhima… .you… right here ..

Vyom appears to be very confused.

Riddhima : I believe you kidnapped the incorrect individual Vyom.

Vyom (to goons) : How are you going to make a mistake ? I requested to kidnap another person and also you guys kidnapped her.

Riddhima : So that you’re mistaken Vyom. Oh how can I overlook that you just all the time do errors.

Vyom thinks for some time. Instantly a smile crepted on his face. Seeing his smile, Riddhima felt one thing goes to be incorrect.

Vyom : You might be proper Riddhima, I all the time do errors. However what can I do..that is my nature. However what if I kidnapped the incorrect individual, I can attain the precise purpose by you. I’ve resolution for each drawback and u are my largest drawback. If u aren’t current within the story then I’d have reached my purpose 3 years in the past.

Riddhima : You possibly can by no means attain your purpose. I finished you from reaching your purpose 3 years in the past and I’ll proceed to take action now and in future too.

Vyom : You might be overconfident Riddhima. This isn’t the previous Vyom. That is new Vyom. life is a full circle, proper. My title is Vyom, zero, circle, you additionally bought trapped on this circle.

Riddhima : I received’t get trapped so simply, if I’ve trapped then I can get out from this entice too. When my Vansh get to know that I’m kidnapped then you definitely’re gone. He would give a painful dying to u. If u don’t need that then depart me.

Vyom : How can I depart you. I didn’t get what I wished so I’ll obtain it by you. Until then relaxation right here. Bye.

When Vyom is gone, Riddhima appears to be like round. She discovered the partitions filled with pictures. However they don’t seem to be clear due the blinking mild of Bulb. Then by some means she noticed the pictures. There’s a woman in each photograph.

Riddhima to herself : He received’t change. His obsession additionally didn’t change throughout these years… as a substitute it reached a harmful stage. I don’t know what’s going to occur. Vansh please come quick….we are able to’t let Vyom attain what he desires….

Precap: Vyom – MARRY ME

SHOCKED !!!! Proper… Look forward to the following episode to the know the previous Riddhima and Vyom shares.