A Fairy Tale Love Story (Part 20) REVEALED !!! – TMT Updates

Hello guys !!!Initially I wish to Thank u all because the remark I bought for yesterday’s episode is the very best. Hope all of u will help like this in future too. I do know all are confused studying earlier episode. However don’t fear. The key will probably be revealed as we speak. As I wrote it in hurry I couldn’t get time for including footage.

For individuals who didn’t learn yesterday’s episode :

https://www.themiracletech.com/a-fairy-tale-love-story-part-19-someone-from-past-is-back/

So Let’s begin as we speak’s episode…

VR Mansion

When Siya returned with Angre, she goes to her room. She is shocked to see Riddhima lacking from room. She searched entire home however she couldn’t discover Riddhima. Lastly she went to Vansh’s room in a panicked state.

Siya(panicked) : Bhai…Get up…Bhaii…

Vansh’s sleep is damaged by Siya’s voice.

Vansh : What occurred Siya ? Why are you waking up me this time ? I’m actually drained. We are able to discuss tomorrow.

Siya : Bhai…Riddhu…she is lacking…

Siya began to cry. She couldn’t management her tears anymore. Vansh is shocked to listen to Riddhima’s lacking information.

Vansh : What are you saying Siya…Riddhu is lacking….How may be she lacking….She is with u proper…..

Siya: Vansh bhai… vo…

Siya didn’t know what to say as she is with Angre entire evening.

Vansh : Inform me Siya. Don’t be silent. Rattling’t open your mouth.

Siya : Bhai..sure we had been collectively. Then Riddhu mentioned that she is going to go to dwelling as she is feeling very sleepy. So I didn’t cease her and he or she went from there 10 minutes earlier than I returned dwelling. I believed she’ll be in dwelling. However I searched each the place. She isn’t any the place.

Vansh : What !! Wait I’ll name Aryan and ask him whether or not she went to RR mansion.

Vansh known as Aryan however Aryan replied that Riddhu is seen nowhere. Vansh advised Aryan to not inform Riddhu’s lacking information to anybody and promised that He’ll absolutely discover Riddhu quickly.

Siya : Bhai, if Riddhu isn’t at her dwelling then the place did she go?

Vansh : I don’t know however I’ll absolutely discover my Riddhu. Will she be pranking us ?

Siya : No bhai. If she is pranking us then by now she can be infront us. However I’m certain she is in some bother. Please discover her bhai. I wish to see my Riddhu.

Angre comes there as Vansh known as him.

Angre : Vansh, I known as all her mates however she shouldn’t be with anybody of them.

Vansh (painfully) : The place are u Sweetheart ? Please cease this disguise and search. I can’t bear it anymore.

Tears rolled from his eyes.

Angre and Siya tried to console him. However all their makes an attempt are in useless. Out of the blue Siya’s cellphone rang.

Siya took the decision and shocked to listen to the Voice.

Voice(in name) : Hey my BABY DOLL….

Siya: Vyom !!!!

(Sure Siya is Vyom’s actual Child doll.)

Vansh is confused as he didn’t know any Vyom however Angre is shocked to listen to Vyom’s title. Siya couldn’t utter a phrase bcoz she didn’t anticipated him to come back once more in her life.

Angre : What…. Vyom ?? Is he again ???

Vyom(in name) : Shocked to listen to my voice after 3 years, proper child doll ?

Siya : I’m not anybody’s child doll.

Angre and Vansh signed her to place the decision on speaker and he or she does.

Vyom : Oh ! What are u saying child doll ? Whom else will I name child doll. I do know u missed me rather a lot, that’s why I got here again for you. Just for u.

Siya : However what did you need now ? We stopped all the things 3 years in the past. I don’t need something to repeat now. I’ve nothing to do with you.

She is about to chop the decision.

Vyom : Don’t dare to chop the decision Child doll. Your treasured factor is with me. Your Riddhima.

Vansh, Siya and Angre are shocked to listen to Riddhima’s title. Vansh signed her to not lower the decision.

Siya : What !!!! So that you kidnapped my Riddhu. How dare you ? I need my Riddhu again.

Vyom : Even I didn’t meant to kidnap her however she has a behavior to come back in between us. I used to be going to kidnap you however you gave your scarf and my goons mistakened her to be You.

Siya : I need my Riddhu again at any value. Would you like ransom ? I’m prepared to provide any quantity however I JUST WANT MY RIDDHU BACK

. THATS IT.

Vyom : Oh, you’re harm listening to Riddhima’s kidnapping. Don’t be unhappy expensive I’ve no work to do along with her. And I don’t need any ransom. You may have agree for my situation, then Riddhima will probably be freed.

Siya : If Riddhu will probably be freed then I’m prepared to your situation. By the best way What’s your Situation ?

Vyom: MARRY ME….

Siya & all others are left dumbstruck listening to Vyom’s sudden situation.

Siya : What ??? Its inconceivable. I can’t marry you ever.

Vyom : Then prepared for Riddhima’s lifeless physique.

Siya : No…no…I’m prepared….sure, I’m able to marry you.

Vansh and Angre are shocked by Siya’s sudden reply.

Vyom : That’s my Child doll. I do know you may’t refuse to marry me. I’ll be ready for you. I’ll ship the situation inside 10 minutes however don’t dare to carry police or anybody else right here. In any other case overlook that you just had a buddy named Riddhima.

Siya : Don’t you dare to harm her. I mentioned that I’ll marry you so Riddhima must be secure.

Vyom : Okay expensive. I received’t hurt her till you do as per my orders. Anyway I’ve nothing to do along with her. Bye…be able to grow to be Mrs. Vyom and don’t overlook to prepare superbly like a bride.

Siya cuts the decision, the following second she is bombarded with Vansh’s questions.

Vansh : Who is that this Vyom ? How are you and Riddhima linked to him ? Why did you agreed to marry him ? Inform me what’s the secret of three years.

Siya breaks her silence and answered Vansh.

Siya : I do know you’re actually confused and sure I hided the key of three years from you until now. However now I’ll let you know all the things….all the things.

Vansh : Then don’t waste time. Inform quick. Riddhima’s life is at risk.

Siya : Bhai, you understand properly that I and Riddhu joined medical faculty collectively.

Vansh : However u discontinued your course after 2 years, proper ?

Siya : Sure and that’s bcoz of this Vyom. He and I used to like one another however Riddhu had a doubt on him. However I advised her that it could be solely her doubt and Vyom is good. Boys whoever used to mingle with me are suspiciously tortured however nobody had any data about who did this. However Riddhu came upon that Vyom is the one who’s doing all this and he’s an addict to medication. Riddhu confirmed me him utilizing medication and torturing individuals. Then I broke up with him. Every part was regular for some days however abruptly he tried to misbehave with me in classroom when nobody was there however Angre and Riddhu got here to avoid wasting me and made him arrest. I’m listening to his voice as we speak after 3 years.

Vansh : A lot issues occurred and nobody mentioned something to me. (To Angre) Why didn’t u inform me Angre ?

Angre: Bhai, Vo…

Siya cuts his traces and mentioned.

Siya : Vansh Bhai, I and Riddhu mentioned him to not let you know something. We all know very properly that you’ll absolutely take any impulsive motion and it might finish at one thing huge. That’s why Angre didn’t mentioned something to you.

Angre : What is going to we do now ?

Siya : I’m scared Bhai…He may hurt Riddhu if I didn’t marry him. One aspect is my Riddhu, who’s extra vital than my life and Otherside this Vyom, whom I hate essentially the most. What ought to I do ?

Vansh : There is just one resolution. MARRY HIM.

PRECAP : SHOT !!!!

So hope all of you loved as we speak’s episode and may bought little shocks too, proper ?

Don’t overlook to remark my expensive readers in order that I can write extra episodes energetically.