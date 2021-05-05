A Fairy Tale Love Story (Part 28) Sangeet

Hello guys, many of u guessed the new enemy but it will be revealed only after few episodes. And I am happy to know that my FF isn’t boring to you all.

Lets start…..

At VR MANSION

Siya : Vansh bhai, mom is asking you to select your dress for tonight’s Sangeet.

Vansh : Siya, ask Mom to select one.

Uma came there.

Uma : Till when will u depend on your mother ?

Vansh : Forever.

Siya : Mom…it is lie. When Riddhu will get married and come here, Bhai’s dependence will be on Riddhu.

Vansh : Mom she is trying to instigate you against Riddhima. Don’t listen to her.

Siya : Oh☺️ you’re hurt when I initiated mother-in-law & daughter-in-law, right bhai ?

Uma : I won’t get instigated by your words naughty. (Uma rocks😎 Siya shocks😲 ) Riddhima isn’t my daughter-in-law.

Vansh(😲) : Mom…What are u saying ? Won’t you accept Riddhima as your DIL ?

Uma : Hey fool, you’re a tubelight even when u became a business tycoon. I meant that Riddhima isn’t my DIL, instead my own daughter.

Siya : That means bhai’s sister too 😂😂😂.

(Siya is digging her own grave, Vansh won’t leave her 🤣🤣🤣)

Vansh : Siya…I won’t leave you😡😡.

Uma : You too stop this nonsense. Two days later its your wedding and you’re behaving like a child. Riddhima was my daughter, is my daughter and will always be my daughter, that doesn’t mean I won’t accept her as my DIL but will treat her always like Ishani and Siya.

Suddenly someone back hugged her.

Uma : My princess is here.

Riddhima : How did you get to know that its me always ?

Uma : Because a Mother can identify her daughter whatever happens. I didn’t gave birth to you but you’re my daughter.

Riddhima : That’s my mom.

She hugs Uma.

Vansh & Siya : We’re also yours children mom.

Riddhima : Mom…see someone is burning with jealousy.

Uma : You all are my children. Come here.

The four share a group hug.

(I think they forgot that its corona time…Social distance is imp )

At Evening

Everyone got ready for sangeet.

Riddhima, Siya, Ishani and Ragini danced as a team and Vansh, Angre, Aryan and Kabir as another team on BOLE CHUDIYA song.

Bole chudiyan, bole kangna

(The bangles say, the bracelet say)

Haai main ho gayi teri saajna

(That I have become yours, beloved)

Tere bin jiyo naiyo lag da main te margaiya

(Without you, I could not live, I would die)

Le jaa le jaa, dil le jaa le jaa

(Take away the heart, take it away)

Le jaa le jaa, soniye le jaa le jaa

(Take away, my beloved, take it away)

Aah aah aah aah, aah aah aah

Bole chudiyan, bole kangna

(The bangles say, the bracelet say)

Haai main ho gayi teri saajna

(That I have become yours, beloved)

Tere bin jiyo naiyo lag da main te margaiya

(Without you, I could not live, I would die)

Le jaa le jaa, soniye le jaa le jaa

(Take away, my beloved, take it away )

Dil le jaa le jaa, ho

(Take away my heart)

Bole chudiyan, bole kangna

(Your bangles say, your bracelet say)

Haai main ho gaya tera saajna

(I have become yours, beloved)

Tere bin jiyo naiyo lag da main te margaiya

(Without you, I could not live, I would die)

Le jaa le jaa, soniye le jaa le jaa

(Take away, my beloved, take it away )

Dil le jaa le jaa, ho

(Take away my heart)

Haai haai main marjaawa marjaawa tere bin

(Oh, I’d die, I’d die without you)

Ab to meri raatein kat ti taare gin gin

(Now all my nights I spend counting stars)

Bas tujhko pukaara kare, meri bindiya ishaara kare

(I only call you, my bindi will signal you)

Hoye, lashkaara lashkaara teri bindiya ka lashkaara

(Oh that sparkle, sparkle, sparkle of your bindi )

Aise chamke jaise chamke chaand ke paas sitaara

(It shines as the stars shines next to the moon)

Oh oh, oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh oh

Meri paayal bulaaye tujhe, jo roothe manaaye tujhe

(My anklets are calling you, they will soothe your sulk)

O sajan ji, haan sajan ji

(Oh my beloved, yes my beloved)

Kuch socho, kuch samjho meri baat ko

(Think a little, understand what I’m saying to you)

Bole chudiyan, bole kangna

(Your bangles say, your bracelet say)

Haai main ho gaya tera saajna

(I have become yours, beloved)

Tere bin jiyo naiyo lag da main te margaiya

(Without you, I could not live, I would die)

Le jaa le jaa, soniye le jaa le jaa

(Take away, my beloved, take it away )

Dil le jaa le jaa, ho

(Take away my heart)

Apni maang suhaagan ho

(May my parting of the hair always have vermilion)

Sang hameshaa saajan ho

(May my beloved be with me forever)

Aake meri duniya mein vaapas na jaana

(Now that you’ve come into my world, don’t ever leave it)

Sehra baandhke maahi tu mere ghar aana

(Come to my house and wearing the ‘Sehra’)

Oye soni kitti soni aaj tu lagdi ve

(Oh how beautiful you look today)

Bas mere saath yeh jodi teri sajdi ve

(If only I am Your partner, then our couple seems perfect)

Roop aisa suhaana tera, chaand bhi hai deewana tera

(Yours beauty shines so brightly, makes even the Moon be crazy about you)

Jaa re jaa oh jhoothe teri galla hum na maane

(Go on with you, liar, I’m not buying your flattery)

Kyoon taarife karta hai tu humko sab kuch jaane

(Don’t flatter too much, you’re giving yourself away)

Ho, oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh oh, ho oh oh oh oh

Mere dil ki duaa yeh kahe, teri jodi salaamat rahe

(My heart speaks the prayer that this match will prosper)

O sajan ji, haan sajan ji

(Oh my beloved, yes my beloved)

Yunhi beete saara jeevan saath mein

(May our whole lives we spend together like this)

Bole chudiyan, bole kangna

(Your bangles say, your bracelet say)

Haai main ho gaya tera saajna

(I have become yours, beloved)

Tere bin jiyo naiyo lag da main te margaiya

(Without you, I could not live, I would die)

Le jaa le jaa, soniye le jaa le jaa

(Take away, my beloved, take it away )

Dil le jaa le jaa, ho

(Take away my heart)

Le jaa le jaa, soniye le jaa le jaa

(Take away, my beloved, take it away )

Dil le jaa le jaa, ho

(Take away my heart)

Aaja heeriye

(Come, beautiful)

Oh, jaa jaa ranjhna

(Oh, go, go lover boy)

Oh, aaja heeriye

(Oh, come beautiful)

Jaa jaa ranjhna

(Go, go lover boy)

Le jaa le jaa, dil le jaa le jaa

(Take away the heart, take it away)

Le jaa le jaa, soniye le jaa le jaa

(Take away, my beloved, take it away )

Aa aa aa aa aa aa aa, kabhi khushi kabhi gham

(In times of happiness, in times of sadness)

Na judaa honge hum, kabhi khushi kabhi gham

(We will not separate, in times of happiness, in times of sadness)

Then the whole family danced on “Gallan Goodiyan ”

Everyone danced on different songs and made the night more beautiful.

Then the time for Bride-Groom dance came.

Riddhima and Vansh are welcomed to the stage. They dance on DIL DIYAN GALLAN.

Kachchi doriyon doriyon doriyon se

Mainu tu bandh le

Pakki yaariyon yaariyon yaariyon mein

Aunde na fasle

Eh narazgi kaagzi saari teri

Mere sohneya sun lai meri dil diyan gallan

Karange naal naal beh ke

Akh naal akh nu mila ke

Dil diyan gallan haye

Karange roz roz beh ke

Sachiyan mohabbtan nibha ke

Sataye mainu kyun

Dikhaye mainu kyun

Aive jhoothi ​​moothi

Russ ke russa ke

Dil diyan gallan haye

Karange naal naal beh ke

Akh naal akh nu mila ke

Tainu lakkan ton chhupa ke rakhan

Akhaan te saja ke

Tu ae meri wafa rakh apna bana ke

Main teri laiyan, teri laiyan yaara

Na pavein kade dooriyan haye

Main jeena haan tera aa

Main jeena haan tera

Tu jeena hai mera

Dass laina ki nakhra dikha ke

Dil diyan gallan

Karange naal naal beh ke

Akh naal akh nu mila ke

Dil diyan gallan

Raatan kaaliyan kaaliyan kaaliyan ne

Mere dil saawle

Mere haaniya haaniya haaniya je

Lage you are naive

Mera aasman mausaman di na sune

Koyi khaab na poora bane

Dil diyan gallan

Karange naal naal beh ke

Akh naal akh nu mila ke

Pata hai mainu kyun chhupa ke dekhe tu

Mere naam se naam mila ke

Dil diyan gallan

Karange naal naal beh ke

Akh naal akh nu mila ke

Dil diyan gallan

When they are dancing passionately, the chandelier slowly began to descend. A pair of hands is seen untying the chandelier. But no one noticed either the chandlier or the person as everyone is lost in Riansh’s dance.

But when it is about hit Riddhima and Vansh, Angre’s eyes fell on the untied rope. He came running to hold the rope. At the mean time Vansh also saw the chandelier.

Vansh: RIDDHIMAAA….

He pulled Riddhima out of the stage. Everyone saw the chandelier about to fall on Vansh.

Riddhima: VANSH….

Everyone close their eyes reflexively. But when they opened their eyes, they saw Vansh under the chandelier unharmed and Angre holding the rope. Aryan ran to Angre and pulled the rope and tied it. Vansh also came out of stage.

Riddhima hugged him and cried. He also reciprocated the hug.

He kisses on Riddhima’s forehead.

Vansh : Sweetheart, don’t cry.

He cups her face.

Riddhima(worriedly) : Vansh, are you fine ?

Vansh : Yes Sweetheart. I am absolutely fine. And your love isn’t that weak that something would happen to me.

Dadi : Is it any inauspicious signal ?

Vansh : No dadi. It isn’t any inauspicious signal. The chandelier’s rope is a little loose and nothing else. Everyone please don’t worry. Its alright now.

Ajay : Even I think Vansh is right. It might happened accidentally.

Rudra : Ya. And its too late. So I think we all should go now as there is Haldi ceremony in morning. And everyone please forget today’s incident.

Ragini : Yes dad, its Riddhu’s Haldi tomorrow. Its special for all of us. (To dadi ) Dadi, good night. Bye.

And All Raichands departed from VR MANSION. At the time of departure, Vansh closed his eyes and assured Riddhima who is in the car looking worriedly. She felt a bit relieved.

At the Dark Room

Black Hoodie Person hits his/hers hand on the wall.

Person : You escaped today but you won’t escape tomorrow. No one can save you tomorrow.

Precap : HALDI 💛🧡

Hope the episode doesn’t have any grammatical mistakes, if there is any then please forgive as I didn’t read it before posting and written it in a hurry. Don’t forget to comment my dear readers.