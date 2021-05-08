A Fairy Tale Love Story (Part 29) HALDI

I know all of you are excited to know the black hoodie person. And I didn’t post for 2 days and all of u might me angry with me but trust me I’ll reveal black hoodie person in 2 episode. No more bhakwaas. Let’s start…….

After the Sangeet, the day of Haldi🧡came. Its the morning of Riddhima and Vansh’s wedding eve.

Riddhima & Vansh:

RR Mansion

Anupriya : Tomorrow my daughter will become a wife, a daughter-in-law. I can’t believe that my daughter grown up this much.

Tears rolled from her eyes.

Riddhima : Mom….don’t be so sentimental. Do u think I am still a kindergarten child ?

Anupriya : Every child are small child in dad and mom’s eyes even then they are grown up. And about you, you still behaves like a 4 year child.

Aryan : Mom is right. Riddhu is still our little angel. I can’t imagine a day without her tantrums…

Riddhima: Bhai… .you’re making me emotional.

Aryan : But I’ll enjoy now. You’re going so I can enjoy to the fullest 😜.

(He is digging his own grave 🤣🤣🤣)

Riddhima: Bhaiii 😡😡

She hits him and two of them run around their parents. The rest is happy seeing their brother sister moments.

VR Mansion

Siya : Look dadi, someone here is restless to meet Riddhu.

(Behen toh hai, tease karne ki hak toh banta hai) [ As a sister, she has the right to tease ]

Vansh : Siya, get used calling her Bhabi. She will be your bhabi from tomorrow.

Siya : No. I’ll call her Riddhu as she is my friend first then she became your fiancée. Understood ?

Vansh : You…

Dadi : Stop this nokjhok and start haldi. We have to go to Riddhu’s house with haldi after completing your haldi ceremony.

Vansh : Of course. Dadi is right mom. We have to start my haldi fast. Then we have to go to Riddhima’s house.

Ishani : Mom, see bhai is so restless to see Riddhu…sorry bhabi.

Uma : This children…🙈🙈

Then all of them applied haldi on Vansh. After applying him haldi all played with the rest haldi.

RR Mansion

Riddhima : Why Vansh is not here yet ?

Ragini : Awww…my Riddhu is badly missing her prince 😜.

Riddhima: (shy) Diii… 🙈

(Sharam aathi hai ladki ko🙈🙈)

[The girl is shying 🙈🙈]

At that time Raisinghania’s arrives at RR Mansion. And the sight of Vansh made Riddhima smile more.

Vansh and Riddhima sat near to each other.

Everyone smeared Riddhima with Haldi 💛.

Then everyone danced. In the mean time Riddhima went to washroom to clean the haldi. When she is about to enter washroom, someone covered her mouth. She is terrified.

She hits the person’s chest with her hand joint. When the person freed her from his arms, she turned. She is shocked.

Riddhima : Vansh…. You…. But why ?

Vansh : Everyone smeared haldi on you except me. I have the right to smear haldi on my Sweetheart so I came here to do that. And thought to make our haldi more romantic and memorable😉.

Riddhima : Oh my Romeo 😘.

Riddhima stands in her toes to reach Vansh’s height and smeared haldi on her face to Vansh’s face.

Riddhima: Vansh, your beard hurts me.

Vansh : Get used to it sweetheart 😜.

(Ek hi din mei kitni aankh marungi yeh😂)

[How many times will he winks a day 😂]

Riddhima : By the way, where did u go with Angre bhai before my haldi ritual ?

Vansh(tensed) : Nothing Sweetheart.

Riddhima : You’re tensed and I can sense it. Tell me the truth.

Vansh : I’ll tell but don’t be tensed. When I saw a little haldi falling to the servant’s hand and his hand got burned, I sensed something wrong.

Riddhima : What ? But how ?

Vansh : I don’t know but someone is trying to harm you. So I informef Angre to change the haldi.

Riddhima : Will the person separate us ? Will he stop our wedding ? Will he kill me ?

Vansh : No sweetheart. Whenever I am alive and with you, danger not only approach you but also can’t reach near to you. Its my promise. Do u trust me ?

Riddhima : I trust you more than myself. And I know that you won’t let any danger approach me.

Vansh : So don’t worry. And don’t tell anyone about this. They will panic.

Riddhima: Okay Vansh.

Riddhima hugs Vansh with a tensed mind.

Precap : Will get Married or NOT ??