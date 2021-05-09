A Fairy Tale Love Story (Part 30) Plan…

Hello dears, First of all Happy Mothers Day to all Mothers in the World 😘😘😘. A Mother is a one who can take the place of all others but no one else can take hers. And secondly its my Sister’s birthday so I thought to post this episode for all mothers and my little angel😘, my cuty pie 💞.

RR Mansion

Vansh and Riddhima are celebrating their haldi together at the corridor. But Siya came there.

(Siya bar bar kabbab mei haddi banane ke liya aathe hei😜)

{Siya everytime comes like a ant in heaven to spoil Riansh moment😜}

He: (Coughs) Riddhu… ..

Vansh and Riddhima came back from their dream world to reality.

Vansh : Siya, why are u becoming the ant in our heaven ?

Siya : Accha…I’ll tell everyone that you two are Romancing here.

Riddhima : My cutie sweety Siya….(making puppy face 😍) Please…..if nor for your bhai, then for your bestiee Riddhu….Don’t tell anyone dear.

Vansh : I have no problem if she tells. Anyway you’re my fiancée, soon to be wife. So I don’t need anyone’s permission to romance my to be wife.

Riddhima : Shameless man… Siya don’t listen to him.

Siya: Okay. Sirf or sirf meri Riddhu ke liye (Only for my Riddhu).

Then Raisighania’s except Siya went after function and everyone else again get back to wedding arrangements.

In Girls Room @ RR Mansion

Riddhima, Siya, Ishani and Ragini are assembled in the room.

Riddhima : I called you all here to plan something.

Ragini : Plan? About what ?

Riddhima : About Bachelorette party of me.

Ishani : Wow… I am excited Riddhu. I am going to attend a bachelorette party after a long time.

Ragini : But, will anyone allow us to go out that too the night before wedding ? Won’t they say anything ?

Siya (cool😎) : Of course. They will. But the thrilling part is that we won’t tell anyone about it. We will sneak out of the house.

Riddhima : Exactly. So get ready guys for the Super Duper Bachelorette party of Riddhima Raichand.

Ishani : I am ready. Its really an adventurous one. And by the way Aryan said that he’ll be out at night checking wedding arrangements at Auditorium.

Ragini : Even Kabir asked me not to wait him as he’ll be with Aryan at Auditorium.

Riddhima : So Let’s party girls 🤠🤠🤠….

At Boys Room @ VR Mansion

Angre : Vansh, I have arranged the requirements for your Bachelor’s party.

Vansh : We will enjoy tonight to the fullest.

Aryan : Actually I’ll get a chance to enjoy the Bachelor’s life after my wedding. I am super excited yaar.

(Both Husband and Wife are of same wavelength….Party babies😂)

Kabir : I have already said Ragini that I will be busy with Aryan at Auditorium checking the arrangements.

Vansh : So everything is perfect.

Angre : What if everyone realizes that we’re not at home ?

Vansh : Its out of question Angre. Everyone will be tired so they will be in deep sleep.

Aryan : So let’s party guys….

In Dark Room

Person : It’ll be your last night Riddhima. I won’t let you marry Vansh. I won’t let u happy in life. How many times will you escape from me ? Your end is nearing Riddhima….I WON’T LET THIS MARRIAGE HAPPEN.

(I thought all of you missed this unknown person yesterday. That’s why I bring him back.)

Precap : Bachelor’s & Bachelorette party 🤠

Mother is the name for God in the lips and hearts of little children.When you look into your mother’s eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth.

Happy Mothers Day to all Mothers in the World, the one who bring us in the world by bearing a lot of pain.

Love you Amma 😘😘😘😘😘😘

(Love you Mom😘😘😘).

Are you excited for the Bachelor’s and Bachlorette party? Forgive me if there is any grammatical mistake. I am not adding pictures to the episode as I have written it in speed. Actually i didn’t thought to post today, then suddenly my mind changed. And I request all my silent readers to respond as it’ll help me to analyse my FF.