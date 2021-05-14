A Fairy Tale Love Story (Part 32) Marriage Twist

Hello my dear readers, the comments are dropping in my last episode. Is the track going too boring? But I won’t end this FF. I will wait for your comments.

Let’s start…….

Its the Wedding day.

VR Mansion

Uma : Siya, where is Vansh ? Is he ready ? Today is his wedding and we didn’t get a glimpse of him.

Siya : I’ll check mom. Anyway he won’t miss his wedding bcoz he is the most eager one for this marriage.

Uma goes to get ready and Siya went to Vansh’s room. She is shocked to see him sleeping deeply.

Siya : Bhai…Wake up. Its your wedding. Please wake up. Bhai…Bhai…wake up. Bhaiii…..

Angre who is passing near Vansh’s room heard Siya’s voice. He too is shocked to see Vansh sleeping like this in his own wedding day.

Siya : Angre, look Vansh bhai is sleeping like this on his own wedding day. I tried a lot to wake up. But he doesn’t. Please do something that makes him wake up from his sleep. If he didn’t wake up everyone will learn that we are out last night.

Angre : Don’t worry. I’ll do something.

He picks up a glass of Water in his hand.

Angre: Vansh, Riddhima run away from wedding.

He throws the water to Vansh’s face saying so.

Vansh woke up with a shock.

Vansh : Angre, what did you do ? I am all wet.

Siya : Leave all that. Today is your marriage bhai. Go get ready.

Vansh : Oh….How did I forget it ?

(Ab akkal aagaya 😂)

[Now he got brain😂]

He went to bathroom in jiffy.

Siya : Vaise, how did u manage to wake him up ?

Angre : Its simple. I gave him 2 shocks same time and he woke up in a second.

Siya : Mm…my choice is not bad. My boyfriend is really intelligent.

Angre : Stop flirting. Now go and get ready my cutie girlfriend.

RR Mansion

Riddhima is in same situation of Vansh. Aryan and Ragini is trying to wake her up.

Aryan : Riddhu, Wake up….Riddhu…..

Ragini : What will we do now ?

Aryan : I have an idea.

At that time Anupriya came and knocks at Riddhima’s door.

Anupriya : Riddhu beta, open the door. Are u dressed yet ? The beautician is downstairs.

Ragini : Mom, I am with her. I am helping her in getting ready. You go. I’ll come with her.

Anupriya : Okay. Don’t be late.

She goes.

Ragini : Aryan bhai, what’s your idea ?

Aryan : Wait and see.

He bend towards Riddhima’s ear.

Aryan : Riddhu, a girl is flirting with Vansh and is hugging him.

Hearing this Riddhima woke up in anger.

Riddhima : Where is that girl ? I’ll kill her. Where is she ?

(She is jealous even in sleeps🤣🤣🤣)

Ragini : Riddhu, Itna jalan?? (This much jealousy?? )

Aryan and Ragini can’t control his laughter.

Aryan(laughing) : My idea worked. I know my Riddhu can’t tolerate Vansh with another girl even in dreams. And finally you woke up.

Riddhima : You’re joking and my life is about to go. Please don’t come up with this type of jokes otherwise I’ll forget you’re my bhai.

Aryan : Ok my sweetie pie 😍😘.

Ragini : Riddhu, today is your wedding. Get ready fast. I somehow stopped mom from entering room. Now go and get ready fast.

After sometime Riddhima and Vansh got ready for their marriage. He is welcomed by Rudra and Aryan.

Ragini : Riddhu, Vansh’s baarat arrived. Come, I’ll take you downstairs.

Riddhima : Di, you can go and watch baarat. I want to spent sometime in my room. Please…and yes I won’t forget to place ghunghat. Okay ?

Ragini: Ok ..

Then she goes.

Riddhima:

Vansh:

Vansh wearing a Sehra sits on Mandap. Riddhima also come downstairs wearing ghungat accompanied by Ragini and Anupriya. She also sat in Mandap.

(Imagine Vansh wearing sehra and Riddhima wearing ghungat)

The wedding rituals are going on, suddenly the current went off. Everyone ON the flashes of their phone while Aryan goes and ON the generator. The light is back but everyone is shocked to find Vansh alone in mandap. They searches everywhere but finds a note “DON’T TRY TO FIND RIDDHIMA, SHE IS KIDNAPPED. THIS WEDDING WON’T HAPPEN.”

Everyone searches for Riddhima but none of them find Riddhima.

In DARK ROOM

Riddhima, covering her face with a cover is seen. A person holding knife is seen near her.

Person : This wedding didn’t happen Riddhima. The muhurat is ended. I broke your marriage. I won’t let you be happy in your life. I snatched your happiness now and will do in future too. Why are you silent ? Oh…sad bcoz your wedding is cancelled. So sad.

She lifts the cover from Riddhima’s head. The person is shocked.

Person : Riddhima….😡😡😡You fooled me.

We can see another girl in Riddhima’s dress.

Person :(To girl) Who are you ? Why are you in Riddhima’s dress ? Where is Riddhima ? Tell me….Otherwise the consequences will be bad.

Girl (scared) : Vansh sir asked me to dress like Riddhima ma’am and sit in the mandap and I did. I don’t know anything else.

The person throws the knife to wall.

Person : How dare you Vansh to fool me ? I won’t leave both of you😤😤😡😡😡.

(Bechara ko Vansh bewkoof banaya 🤭😝)

[Vansh fooled him 🤭😝]

Precap : Unknown person REVEALED !!!

How did you like Vansh's idea ? Stay tuned for knowing who the Unknown person is.

