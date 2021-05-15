A Fairy Tale Love Story (Part 33) Unknown person Revealed !!!

I am happy that the comments I got yesterday is good. So I will make this episode longer.

The episode starts……

The lights on dark room suddenly becomes ON. The person turns to find Raisinghania and Raichand family. But none of the family members can identify the person as he covered his face with a mask.

Vansh : Stop this dirty game RAGINI.

(Shock law shock law 😮😮😮)

[Shocked 😮😮😮]

Everyone is shocked to hear RAGINI’s name.

Riddhima : Vansh, what are you saying ?

Angre : Vansh is saying truth. Ragini is the one who tried to kill Riddhima many times. She is the one behind the sangeet incident.

Dadi : What are you both saying ? Where is Ragini ? (To person) Remove your mask.

The person removes mask. It is revealed to be Ragini.

Everyone is again shocked.

Rudra : What’s this Ragini ? Tell me is Vansh right ?

Anupriya : Tell the truth Ragini. I know you can’t do this to your sister. Tell everyone that Vansh and Angre is saying lie.

Ragini : They’re right. I am the one behind all this. I am the one who tried to harm Riddhima many times.

Dadi : How can you do so Ragini beta?

Kabir : I know you are lying. My Ragini can’t do this to her sister.

Riddhima : Ha Ragini di. I know my sister can’t do this to me. Tell everyone you’re lying.

Ragini : I said na I tried to harm Riddhima.

Aryan : How can my Rags do this ? What’s the reason for your sudden hatred towards Riddhu ?

Ajay : Answer him Ragini.

Ragini : I heard the day mom and dad talking about me and Riddhima.

Flashback starts :

Rudra : I am happy seeing my daughter happy. She won’t comes to know the truth that she is not our daughter.

Anupriya : But I fear what happens if she comes to know the truth. She will broken down.

Rudra : Nothing of that sort will happen. We will hide the truth like we hid it these years.

Ragini is eavesdropping and tears rolls down from her eyes.

Flashback ends.

Ragini : Sometimes I felt mom and dad loves Riddhu so much but i thought that its because she is younger. But when I heard your conversation I understood that I am not your real daughter but Riddhu is. That’s why all of you loves her so much and I thought to harm her.

Ishani : How can you think so Rags ? My Rags can’t do this…can’t do this.

Rudra : I wish now that you’re really not my daughter and Riddhima is my real daughter.

(Phir se shock laga 😲😲😲)

[Again shocked 😲😲😲]

Ragini : What !!!

Riddhima : Dad, what are you saying ?

Tears rolled down from her eyes.

Anupriya: Sach. (Truth)

Vansh : Someone please clear the confusion.

Dadi : I’ll do it. Because Rudra and Anupriya isn’t in a condition to say it anymore. Riddhu isn’t Rudra and Anupriya’s daughter.

Riddhima is broken down to hear this.

Riddhima : Please anyone say that this is lie. This is not true….not true.

Ajay : But Ma is saying the truth Riddhu.

Vansh : Dad, you too know the truth ?

Uma : Yes we elders all know it.

Riddhima : But this my family.

Dadi : I didn’t say that you’re not our family, you’re. You are the one and only daughter of Ridhvik and Manya.

Riddhima : What 😲?

Rudra : Yes. You’re my younger brother’s daughter.

(Phir se shock laga 😲😲Ek hi din mei kitna shock dedungi mein?)

Ragini : It means Riddhu is Ridhvik uncle and Manya aunt’s daughter.

Anypriya : Yes.

Riddhima : Please tell me everything clearly. If I am chachu and chachi’s daughter then what happened to them ? How did dad and mom adopted me ? TELL ME.

Rudra : Your dad and mom died shot when you’re one year old. Twenty one years ago, one day you and Ragini went with Ridhvik and Manya for a birthday party. I and Anu stayed back as Aryan was not well. But during the party, your dad’s enemies shot your mom. When they’re about to shoot Ragini, Ridhvik came in between and saved her but he got shot in the incident. From that day You are our daughter.

Ragini’s eyes are filled with tears. She is ashamed of herself.

Ragini(teared eyes) : I am sorry Riddhu. I did a sin by trying to harm you. Please forgive your bad sister.

Riddhima(crying) : Don’t say sorry to me di. You’re my elder sister. We didn’t came from same mother’s stomach but we share a bond more than real sister’s.

Kabir : But I can’t forgive her. Her doings made me feel shamed. I didn’t expect this from Ragini.

Ajay & Anupriya : Even we can’t forgive you.

Ragini : Please everyone forgive me. I am really feeling sorry for doing such a thing with Riddhu. Please I won’t repeat it. Please.

Riddhima : If anyone love me then you must forgive her. I believes that ‘If a person really feels guilty about his wrong doings then we should forgive them.’ “TO ERR IS HUMANE, BUT TO FORGIVE IS DIVINE.”

Everyone finally forgave Ragini hearing Riddhima’s words.

Riddhima : But no one told me why dad has been killed and as I heard about him, he is a good man.

Ajay: Vo…

Rudra : He is always a good man. But due to his ill fate he joined underworld and thus by cultivating enemies. And his enemies killed him.

(Ab aur shock nahi de dungi mein aaj 🤐)

[I won't give anymore shocks today 🤐]

Riddhima : This much happened with my parents and no one told me anything. Till date I was a fan of underworld but hearing my dad and mom’s story, I hate everything about underworld. From today no one should talk to me anything about Underworld. Understood ?

Everyone : Ok my princess.

Dadi : But the muhurat ended, right? How will Riddhu and Vansh marry now ?

Aryan : Now they have to marry after 3 years.

But Riddhima and Vansh smiled seeing all this.

Kabir noticed this.

Kabir : Look these two, their marriage stopped and they are smiling 🧐.

Rudra : Why are you two smiling ?

Vansh : Actually we MARRIED….

Ajay : What ? How ?

Riddhima smiled seeing their curiosity.

Siya : Itna suspense mat de do (Don’t give so much suspense). Tell me what happened ?

Vansh : The ones who sat in mandap isn’t me and Riddhu. Its small time actors who sat there in our dresses. We eloped when everyone are busy in dancing in baarat. When the kidnapping drama is going on, we married in a nearby temple that too before the muhurat is ending.

Ishani : I must say that My Bhai and bhabi are really brilliant.

Siya : Of course Ishu di. Moreover look who his sister is.

Ishani : Hello, I am too his sister.

Angre : Arrey, leave all this. What if we couldn’t take part in their wedding, we can take a family photo atleast.

Dadi : At least someone has brain here. So come let’s take a family photo.

Then all of them posed for a family photo.

When everyone is busy with other things, and Kabir and Ragini were busy resolving their problems, the other youngsters took a photo with their cool dadi😎.

