Hey guys, I’m back….Excited? Let’s begin…

PRECAP: Vikram: Well, the reason we are here, is not for Karan but……

Karan: Viddi, Where do you live?

Vikram: Karan dear, We all used to live in Goa. Come here, I’ll show you some pics.

(Karan goes to him and sits on his lap while he shows Karan pics on his phone):

Vikram: This is our house…

…And here is a beach in front of our house…

…And Viddhi at our garden…

…When Viddi was small…

…With Aditi…

Karan: Woooow! Meher mama, Even I want to go to Goa…

Meher: Already? Haha

Vikram: Yes, don’t worry, our doors are always open for you’ll.

Sarab: Sure Vikram Ji…

Viddhi: Papa Param and Karan are my big brothers and Seher is my big sister now. (She hugs Seher)

Seher: Yes mama…

They all smile and the kids go in to play.

Sarab: But Vikram Ji, what is the reason for your visit?

Bayram: Well, the reason we are here, is not for Karan but…and he gives them an envelope with many cards…

There was a moment of silence between them…

Sarab: OMG!!! Congrats!!!

Meher: A baby? No 2 Babies?!

Aditi: Yes…I am pregnant…When we went for scans, the doctor told us that we were expecting twins…

Vikram: We were overjoyed and we had to share the news with you’ll. So we came here…

Meher: I am so happy for you’ll. Does Viddhi know?

Aditi: Not yet, but we want to surprise her and all the other kids also with this news…So My hubby had kept this party…

Meher: Now everything is falling in place!

Sarab: And I have the perfect way to break the news to them…

PRECAP: Sarab: Okay kids open your eyes…3…2….1… SURPRISE!!!!!!

So that’s it for today!!! Hope ull loved it!!! Made it interesting n hope to see a lovely response…Tell me if ull liked the pics n if I should add pics or no…if ull want me to post early, then share the link wid ur friends, n that way ill have more comments n I’ll be encouraged…Till then Toodles!!!

The post A Family Is A Circle Of Love (Choti Sardarni Fan Fiction) #6 Manav returns,but why? appeared first on Telly Updates.