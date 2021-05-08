ENTERTAINMENT

A Family Is A Circle Of Love (Choti Sardarni Fan Fiction) #6 Manav returns,but why?

Telly Updates

Hey guys, I’m back….Excited? Let’s begin…

PRECAP: Vikram: Well, the reason we are here, is not for Karan but……

Karan: Viddi, Where do you live?

Vikram: Karan dear, We all used to live in Goa. Come here, I’ll show you some pics.

(Karan goes to him and sits on his lap while he shows Karan pics on his phone):

Vikram: This is our house…

…And here is a beach in front of our house…

…And Viddhi at our garden…

…When Viddi was small…

…With Aditi…

Karan: Woooow! Meher mama, Even I want to go to Goa…

Meher: Already? Haha

Vikram: Yes, don’t worry, our doors are always open for you’ll.

Sarab: Sure Vikram Ji…

Viddhi: Papa Param and Karan are my big brothers and Seher is my big sister now. (She hugs Seher)

Seher: Yes mama…

They all smile and the kids go in to play.

Sarab: But Vikram Ji, what is the reason for your visit?

Bayram: Well, the reason we are here, is not for Karan but…and he gives them an envelope with many cards…

 

There was a moment of silence between them…

Sarab: OMG!!! Congrats!!!

Meher: A baby? No 2 Babies?!

Aditi: Yes…I am pregnant…When we went for scans, the doctor told us that we were expecting twins…

Vikram: We were overjoyed and we had to share the news with you’ll. So we came here…

Meher: I am so happy for you’ll. Does Viddhi know?

Aditi: Not yet, but we want to surprise her and all the other kids also with this news…So My hubby had kept this party…

Meher: Now everything is falling in place!

Sarab: And I have the perfect way to break the news to them…

PRECAP: Sarab: Okay kids open your eyes…3…2….1… SURPRISE!!!!!!

So that’s it for today!!! Hope ull loved it!!! Made it interesting n hope to see a lovely response…Tell me if ull liked the pics n if I should add pics or no…if ull want me to post early, then share the link wid ur friends, n that way ill have more comments n I’ll be encouraged…Till then Toodles!!!

The post A Family Is A Circle Of Love (Choti Sardarni Fan Fiction) #6 Manav returns,but why? appeared first on Telly Updates.

Related Items:

Most Popular

64
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
18
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
17
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
16
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top