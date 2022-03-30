A FIFA doctor is killed in the match between Nigeria and Ghana and they investigate the cause

Match between Nigeria and Ghana Tuesday was turned into a real fight. Local fans erupted in anger as their team failed to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, storming the playing field to attack the players. After a while it was found that A doctor from FIFA and the African Football Confederation died, identified as Joseph Kabungo, The causes of the tragedy are unknown.

Zambian Football Federation President Andrew Kamanga said: “We note that it is too early to delve into the specifics of the cause of his death, but we will await full reports from CAF and FIFA to see what happened. Exactly. He is a dedicated member.” There were many more…