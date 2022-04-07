A former Bruges man offers himself to the great Bayern: “There is much more to come for us”

The Yellow Submarine surprised everyone by winning against Bayern Munich (1-0) in the Champions League yesterday.

Scorer from the 8th minute for Villarreal and now the club’s top scorer in the Champions League with 6 goals – forward Giuseppe RossiFormerly of Club Brugge Arnaut Danjuma however, wanted more, and was very ambitious in its post-match response, in comments echoed by Newspaper,

“We can do a lot better than what we showed,” he said with a big smile. “Winning 1-0 is good, but we still have a lot to improve, for example in possession and counter-attacks. We have a lot more to come.”

“I missed a big chance and should have shot earlier. But we just have to settle for a 1-0 home win. We know Bayern are away from home, but we have to focus and ourselves Have to dress up as the best…